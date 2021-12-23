DJ's Mailbag: Which Player Has a Big Opportunity to Produce in Week 16?

Each week during the season, Chargers radio analyst Daniel Jeremiah will answer mailbag questions. Below is the Week 16 installment:
Which player(s) are you looking to breakout given the Week 16 COVID situation on the team? -@jaycameronhfx
"Let's go Kenneth Murray getting a big opportunity here. He's kind of moved around, kind of trying to find a home on this defense, I'm excited to see what he can do with a full game worth of reps. Let him play on the perimeter and see what he can make happen."
This team seems to have a new sense of excitement. Has the quarterback added to that? -@christinedoda
"Yeah, I would definitely say so. The Chargers have proven that they can play with anybody in this league and the quarterback is going to give them a chance each and every time they step out there. To me you'd like to win the division but this Charger team because of Herbert and what he brings, if they can just get an invitation to the dance here, they are going to be a formidable opponent for whoever they see. That's what's exciting about having a quarterback like that."
Are we ready to win our last three remaining games? -@king_kuddie
"I think you've got to take them one at a time, the old cliché. I think you've got a chance with three very winnable games to enter into the postseason with a little bit of momentum. Even if you're going to be on the road, I don't see why the Chargers can't go out there and finish up strong with these three games. They matchup very well."
What is your mental attitude going into these last games of the regular season? -@jacobcruzerino
"Survive and advance, you know, there's no such thing as pretty losses or ugly wins. There are no style points, just find a way to the winner's circle. You're going to be missing guys, a lot of people around the league are missing players due to COVID and other injuries. You've just got to find a way to win, it doesn't matter what it looks like."
