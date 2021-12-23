DJ's Mailbag: Which Player Has a Big Opportunity to Produce in Week 16?

"Yeah, I would definitely say so. The Chargers have proven that they can play with anybody in this league and the quarterback is going to give them a chance each and every time they step out there. To me you'd like to win the division but this Charger team because of Herbert and what he brings, if they can just get an invitation to the dance here, they are going to be a formidable opponent for whoever they see. That's what's exciting about having a quarterback like that."