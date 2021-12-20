Justin Herbert, Rashawn Slater Lead Pro Bowl AFC Fan Voting at Quarterback and Tackle 

On Monday, the NFL announced the 2022 Pro Bowl leading fan vote-getters by position. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and rookie left tackle Rashawn Slater led the pack at their respective positions.

Herbert received 213,904 fan votes, enough to earn the top spot for votes amongst AFC quarterbacks. Slater tallied 83,085 votes giving him the most votes for a tackle in the AFC. Herbert's tally ranks sixth amongst all offensive players' fan votes.

Through 14 games, Herbert has thrown for 4,058 yards (second most in the NFL as of Monday) and 32 touchdown passes. Slater has started 13 games for the Bolts in his rookie campaign, playing 100% of the team's offensive snaps in those starts.

The full Pro Bowl rosters, which will consist of 88 all-star players, will be announced on Wednesday Dec. 22 live on NFL Network's Pro Bowl special at 5:00 PM PT. Pro Bowl rosters will be determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches.