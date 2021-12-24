Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Three Takeaways: Sunday's Game in Houston Caps Big Week for Pro Bowler Rashawn Slater

Dec 23, 2021 at 05:32 PM
Cory Kennedy
slater ftp 12-23 photo

Below are three takeaways from Thursday's press conferences with Rashawn Slater Joe Lombardi, and Renaldo Hill.

Slater honored, returns home to Texas Sunday

2021 has been an eventful year for Chargers rookie left tackle Rashawn Slater. Since April, Slater was selected 13th overall in the NFL Draft, started 13 NFL games, and on Wednesday, was named an AFC Pro Bowl starter. With the honor, he became the first rookie tackle named to the Pro Bowl since Minnesota's Matt Kalil in 2012 and is the first Chargers rookie to be selected to the Pro Bowl since Derwin James in 2018.

While Slater explained he didn't have this as a goal going into his rookie season, he is honored to make the 2022 Pro Bowl roster.

"It means a lot to me," Slater said. "For me, the biggest thing is it means I got the respect of the fans, players and coaches, which to me is a huge deal and a huge honor. Obviously, the goal is to be busy that week preparing for the Super Bowl. It's a great feeling and I'm excited to keep building."

Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi expressed how happy he is for Slater's nomination and the moment he knew Slater was ready for NFL action.

"I think it's a well-deserved honor for him," Lombardi said. "I think he has played outstanding, coming in as a rookie and just manning that left side for us. I think it's as good as you could have hoped, how he's played. I think he deserves the honor. I am very happy for him and proud of him. From day one we could see Rashawn was ready to go in and play. I think that's rare. The way he approaches the game, his whole makeup lends himself to a guy that you will be able to rely on for a long time."

Slater explained he's had his eyes on this week's game against the Houston Texans since getting drafted by the Chargers. Sunday caps off a big week for the newly minted Pro Bowler as he will get a chance to suit up against the team he rooted for after growing up in Sugar Land which is a little over 20 miles outside of Houston.

Linsley's first Pro Bowl

After being named an All-Pro center last season, Corey Linsley was named to the first Pro Bowl of his career on Wednesday. The offensive line duo of Slater and Linsley are the first Chargers offensive linemen to be named to the Pro Bowl in the same season since 2006.

On Thursday, Lombardi talked about the type of leader Linsley has been for the Bolts in less than a full season in Los Angeles.

"He's just a really good leader," Lombardi said. "His intelligence is off the charts. He does a lot for us on the line of scrimmage setting protections and setting the run game, letting everyone know who they are supposed to block and making those calls."

Lombardi talked about the type of confidence and 'attitude' Linsley's leadership instills in the Bolts offensive line despite battling through injuries and starters missing time in order to protect their quarterback and open the gates in the run game.

"The attitude of the offensive line permeates the whole offense and really the whole team," he said. "He is kind of the ring-leader of that group. His attitude, his work ethic all those things has a multiplying effect for everybody, so it's been huge. [He's been a] great pickup for us."

Defensive news and notes

With the Bolts' main focus on going 1-0 against the Texans, defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill talked about how the team is keeping their focus ahead of the final stretch in the regular season.

"Our goal is to be a playoff team sitting at the end of the year," Hill said. "We know that Houston is the next team on our schedule, and we have to do a good job of taking advantage of this opportunity. They're just coming off of a win. They're getting some guys back. We have to be ready to go."

The Bolts also have two Pro Bowlers on the defensive side of the ball in Derwin James Jr. and Joey Bosa. Hill discussed what it says about those two players being nominated again and the work they put in on a daily basis.

"It says a lot; obviously," Hill said. "Switching systems and buying into what we want to do, but it also shows the effort and the work that they've put into being really good players in this National Football League. I'm happy about their accomplishment. It's a great accomplishment for this team, as well. Those guys do a lot for our team, and we ask a lot of them. I'm happy to see those guys get rewarded for their work."

In need of more depth in the secondary, the Bolts claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers on Monday. Hill, who worked with Bassey while he was a rookie with the Denver Broncos in 2020, talked about why he was the right fit for his system this time on the Bolts.

"We thought that he would be a good guy moving forward," he said. "He's been in the system. I think he'll fit great into the room and into this Charger family… [he's] a good player. A fast learner. He was able to step in as a rookie and perform at a high level. That spoke volumes to what we would be getting here in LA."

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Three Takeaways: Keenan Allen Shares Thoughts on Justin Herbert's Pro Bowl Season

Here's what Brandon Staley, Keenan Allen, and Uchenna Nwosu had to say during Wednesday's press conferences.
news

Three Takeaways: 'Team Operation' on Defense Expected Against Houston

Here's what Brandon Staley and Justin Jones had to say during Monday's press conferences.
news

Three Takeaways: How Did A 'Championship Environment' Breed a 'Championship Level' of Competition on TNF?

Here's what Brandon Staley had to say during Friday's press conference.
news

From the Podium: Bolts Enter Mini-Bye with Optimism Moving Forward

"Everyone is going to ride with us and we're going to trust each other."
news

Three Takeaways: What Does Hitting the Century Mark in Tackles Mean to Kyzir White?

Here's what Kyzir White, Joe Lombardi and Renaldo Hill had to say during Tuesday's press conferences.
news

Three Takeaways: How Did Justin Herbert Make History Against the Giants?

Here's what Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert, Justin Jones, Jalen Guyton and Joshua Palmer had to say after their Week 14 victory.
news

Three Takeaways: How are the Chargers Preparing for the Giants' Opportunistic Defense?

Here's what Austin Ekeler, Renaldo Hill and Joe Lombardi had to say during Thursday's press conferences.
news

Three Takeaways: What Giving Back Means to Corey Linsley

Here's what Brandon Staley, Corey Linsley and Derwin James Jr. had to say during Wednesday's press conferences.
news

Three Takeaways: How Did Uchenna Nwosu's Breakout Performance vs. Bengals "Come to Fruition?"

Here's what Brandon Staley, Uchenna Nwosu and Drue Tranquill had to say during Monday's press conferences.
news

Three Takeaways: How Did 'Energy' and 'Purpose' Fuel the Bolts' Big Win Over Bengals?

Here's what Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert, Mike Williams and Kyzir White had to say following the Week 13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Three Takeaways: How Did Austin Ekeler's Mindset as a Rookie Shape Him as a Player Today?

Here's what Austin Ekeler, Joe Lombardi and Renaldo Hill had to say during Thursday's press conferences.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

All In: Episode 9 | Three Days to Primetime

Chargers vs. Chiefs. Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes. On this ninth installment of All In powered by Bud Light, go all-access on the Bolts' Week 15 primetime battle vs. the Kansas City Chiefs under the lights at SoFi Stadium for positioning in the 2021 playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers.
news

Chargers Activate Scott Quessenberry and Ben DeLuca

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated center/guard Scott Quessenberry from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for tonight's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Chiefs Hype Video

Get hype for the Bolts Thursday Night Football matchup vs the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium, featuring an unreleased track from Compton rapper Roddy Ricch
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Giants Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New York Giants in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Chris Harris Jr., and wide receiver Mike Williams from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation), outside linebacker Emeke Egbule (COVID-19 elevation) and wide receiver Jason Moore (standard elevation from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, the Chargers placed outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell on Reserve/Injured and added safety Derwin James Jr., to the injury report with a hamstring injury. James' status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Let's Play: Michael Davis vs. Alohi Gilman in Mario Kart

Defensive backs Michael Davis and Alohi Gilman face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Mario Kart on this episode of Let's Play. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Pass the Sticks: Breiden Fehoko vs. Ryan Hunter in Halo Infinite

Breiden Fehoko and Ryan Hunter face off in the brand new Halo Infinite by 343 Industries in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Bengals Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in Week 13.
video

All In: Episode 8 | The Warrior Spirit

Go all-access on Austin Ekeler's unique path from undrafted rookie to starting running back on this episode of All In powered by Bud Light. Get exclusive breakdowns of Ekeler's career-highs in the Chargers victory over the Steelers on Sunday Night Football and look ahead to the Chargers key matchups heading into the December playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Davontae Harris

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Davontae Harris to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Denver to take on the Broncos in Week 12
news

Chargers Elevate Darius Bradwell and Kiondre Thomas

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated running back Darius Bradwell (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Steelers Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Joey Bosa and Drue Tranquill

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Joey Bosa and linebacker Drue Tranquill from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive lineman Andrew Brown (standard elevation), defensive lineman Forrest Merrill (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

All In: Episode 7 | Earn December

As the Los Angeles Chargers hit the middle part of the 2021 NFL season, Brandon Staley and the team must respond to adversity and prepare for the home stretch. The following month of games will decide if the Chargers are poised for a playoff push. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Pass the Sticks: Justin Jones vs. Chris Rumph in All-Star Brawl

Justin Jones and Chris Rumph face off in the brand new All-Star Brawl by Nickelodeon against professional gamers from Immortals. On this special episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota, the competitors will get the chance to play on the biggest screen in sports, the 360° Infinity Screen at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Breiden Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko to the active roster. The team also placed defensive lineman Christian Covington on Reserve/COVID-19 and signed defensive lineman Caraun Reid to the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Vikings Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr.; Place Cornerback Ryan Smith on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured. Los Angeles also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (standard elevation) wide receiver Maurice Ffrench (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

Let's Play: Chris Rumph vs. Larry Rountree in Wii Sports

Chargers defensive end Chris Rumph and running back Larry Rountree face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Wii Sports, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Eagles Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in Week 9.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Maurice Ffrench and cornerback Kiondre Thomas from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The Bolts also added cornerback Tevaughn Campbell to the injury report with a groin injury. His status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Patriots Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New England Patriots in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Defensive Lineman Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Justin Jones from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Forrest Merrill.
video

Pass The Sticks: Scott Quessenberry vs. Matt Feiler in NHL 22

Chargers OL Scott Quessenberry and Matt Feiler face off in the brand new NHL 22 on this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed kicker Dustin Hopkins. In a corresponding move, the team waived kicker Tristan Vizcaino. 
Latest News
Advertising