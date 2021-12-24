Three Takeaways: Sunday's Game in Houston Caps Big Week for Pro Bowler Rashawn Slater

With the Bolts' main focus on going 1-0 against the Texans, defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill talked about how the team is keeping their focus ahead of the final stretch in the regular season.

"Our goal is to be a playoff team sitting at the end of the year," Hill said. "We know that Houston is the next team on our schedule, and we have to do a good job of taking advantage of this opportunity. They're just coming off of a win. They're getting some guys back. We have to be ready to go."

The Bolts also have two Pro Bowlers on the defensive side of the ball in Derwin James Jr. and Joey Bosa. Hill discussed what it says about those two players being nominated again and the work they put in on a daily basis.

"It says a lot; obviously," Hill said. "Switching systems and buying into what we want to do, but it also shows the effort and the work that they've put into being really good players in this National Football League. I'm happy about their accomplishment. It's a great accomplishment for this team, as well. Those guys do a lot for our team, and we ask a lot of them. I'm happy to see those guys get rewarded for their work."

In need of more depth in the secondary, the Bolts claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers on Monday. Hill, who worked with Bassey while he was a rookie with the Denver Broncos in 2020, talked about why he was the right fit for his system this time on the Bolts.