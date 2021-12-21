Three Takeaways: 'Team Operation' on Defense Expected Against Houston

Staley also announced OLB Joey Bosa and CB Kemon Hall will be out for Sunday's game in Houston after both were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. Five other players, including center Corey Linsley and cornerback Tevaughn Campbell, were added to that list for the Chargers as well.

While Bosa being out for Sunday is a big impact, fellow outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu has put together a career year under Staley's scheme. Jones talked about how Nwosu has been playing not just the last few games but the entire year as he's set to take on an even bigger role in the absence of fellow pass rusher Bosa.

"Uchenna has been playing well, I feel like, all season," Jones said. "He's been rushing well. I feel like he's a really good player and a smart player, and that helps him make a lot of plays. He puts himself in great positions to make a lot of plays because he knows the game so well, which is a testament to how he works. He works really hard, studies a lot of films, stays on the field after practice to get extra work in."

Staley explained that he had a vision for Nwosu playing in his system going back to his time as the Chicago Bears outside linebackers coach in 2017. Staley was able to study Nwosu in his first year as an NFL coach and knew he would 'thrive' if he was on his roster.

"Being with him every day in person, you know the character of the person," Staley said. "Uchenna has real toughness, real instincts, real play-making ability. He has that versatility that you need to play, that we like to play within our defense. I think his best football is still out there for him…I think he's having a great year for us. Excited for him down the stretch."

Rookie OLB Chris Rumph II was also added to the COVID list on Monday, so Staley explained the Bolts' edge rush plan will be a 'team operation' and they are going to have 'hybrid-type groupings' available on Sunday.