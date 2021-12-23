Three Takeaways: Keenan Allen Shares Thoughts on Justin Herbert's Pro Bowl Season

On Wednesday, the NFL announced that six Chargers players were named to the 2022 Pro Bowl. Quarterback Justin Herbert was among the six players nominated for the Bolts, making it the first Pro Bowl nomination of his two-year career.

With the nomination, Herbert became the first Chargers quarterback to be named to the Pro Bowl within his first two seasons. The reigning offensive rookie of the year, who has an AFC-leading 32 touchdown passes, continues to set records in his second season and add to his resume.

During Wednesday's media availability, wide receiver Keenan Allen talked about the type of player Herbert is and how he's not only having a Pro Bowl caliber year but an MVP season for the Bolts.

"He's balling," Allen said. "He's going crazy. He's leading us in his second year. He's just making outstanding play after play. 300 [passing] yards, he's got the most of them. Savage, he's throwing touchdowns to everybody on the field. He's ridiculous."

Head coach Brandon Staley talked about how impressive Herbert's ability to improve each week is and how his hunger and drive allows him to be the best version of himself.

"I think [it's] a testament to him and his hard work," Staley said. "It's a testament to his teammates. It's a testament to his coaching staff. He's certainly worthy of that selection. I think what he would tell you is that it's because of his teammates. I think that we've had a really, really quality season around him. He's been at the center of everything that we've done as a football team. I'm so proud of his season. I'm so proud of how he's leading our football team."

Allen was also selected to the Pro Bowl for the fifth-straight year. Earlier in the day, he talked about what the 2022 nomination would mean to him.