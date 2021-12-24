Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Presented by

What Do the Chargers Coordinators Have to Say Ahead of Week 16?

Dec 23, 2021 at 04:00 PM
122321_HOUCoord_CMS

Here's what defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill and offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi had to say ahead of Week 16.

Renaldo Hill on S Derwin James Jr. and OLB Joey Bosa being selected to the Pro Bowl

"It says a lot; obviously, switching systems and buying into what we want to do, but it also shows the effort and the work that they've put into being really good players in this National Football League. I'm happy about their accomplishment. It's a great accomplishment for this team, as well. Those guys do a lot for our team, and we ask a lot of them. I'm happy to see those guys get rewarded for their work."

Joe Lombardi on Rashawn Slater being selected to the Pro Bowl & his poise as a rookie

"I think it's a well-deserved honor for him. I think he has played outstanding, coming in as a rookie and just manning that left side for us. I think it's as good as you could have hoped, how he's played. I think he deserves the honor. I am very happy for him and proud of him.

"The guy you could compare him to is [Saints T] Terron Armstead, who we really didn't play until late in the season his rookie year. Once he went in, he performed really well. Looking back, I guess we didn't think he was maybe ready early in the season. He probably was, but we certainty didn't have that feeling. From day one we could see Rashawn was ready to go in and play, and I think that's rare. The way he approaches the game, his whole makeup lends himself to a guy that you will be able to rely on for a long time."

Hill on getting the defense to 'avoid looking past' the Texans

"We always talk about just focusing on us and focusing on our goals. Our goal is to be a playoff team sitting at the end of the year. We know that Houston is the next team on our schedule, and we have to do a good job of taking advantage of this opportunity. They're just coming off of a win. They're getting some guys back. We have to be ready to go. Regardless of the dates and the time and the situation, we have to be ready to show up on Sundays."

Lombardi on Justin Herbert's improvement in his second season

"He was pretty good last year, but I think you said it. He works so hard on the fundamentals and [Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach] Shane Day does such a good job with those guys in their individual period just refining their footwork, refining their eyes, refining their timing. He takes it so seriously. I think sometimes when you're as talented as him it's easy to be like, 'I don't need to do that, I can rely on all this talent.' He does not take that approach. He takes all of those details seriously and he's committed to getting better at it every day. Combine that with his talent, the kind of production you see out of him is what you'd expect when you combine those things."

Hill on Kenneth Murray Jr.'s development at EDGE

"He's just getting a little bit more confident. Obviously, working a little bit more with [Run Game Coordinator/Outside Linebackers] Coach [Jay] Rogers, working on his get-off, working on his hand movement, things that when you get thrown in the fire, you don't realize until you're lined up against a starting tackling this league. Now, I think that he's starting to recognize those things. He's an athletic guy and a talented guy. Now, I think he's starting to apply some of those things to where he can take advantage of it."

Hill on CB Essang Bassey and what he did in Denver

"Spending some time with Essang in Denver, he was a rookie who came in undrafted and was able to step right in and have some starting playing time early. Obviously, when you get late here in the year, you have injuries. It happened. With where we're at in the world, where COVID[-19] pops up, as well, guys can go down. We thought that he would be a good guy moving forward. He's been in the system. I think he'll fit great into the room and into this Charger family. It made sense when I brought it to [Head Coach Brandon] Staley. Seeing the [transaction] wire and our situation, it just made sense. A good player. A fast learner. He was able to step in as a rookie and perform at a high level. That spoke volumes to what we would be getting here in L.A.

"At the start of the season last year in Denver, he was the starter at the Star position because we had some injuries; we had [Broncos CB] Bryce Callahan go down early and he stepped right in. We were trying to keep Bryce on the outside lanes in Denver, and that allowed us, if Essang could step up and play inside, that we could keep Bryce out there, and that's what he did. He stepped up and played at a high level. We know that he can play inside at the Star, the Money, and also the outside lanes. It gives us a little bit more flex for what we can do moving forward, especially with guys getting injured and numbers going up and down each week."

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Top Quotes From Monday's Press Conferences with Coach Staley and Justin Jones

Take a look at top quotes from head coach Brandon Staley and Justin Jones during Monday's press conferences. 
news

Top Quotes | Coach Staley's Friday Media Availability

Take a look at the transcript from Coach Staley's media availability on Friday.
news

What Did Brandon Staley and Justin Herbert Say after Close 'TNF' Game

Take a look at top quotes from Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen and Uchenna Nwosu during Thursday night's postgame press conferences.
news

Week 15: Top Quotes From Justin Herbert

Here's what Justin Herbert had to say heading into Week 15 of 2021.
news

What Are the Kansas City Chiefs Saying About the Chargers?

Notable comments from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, DC Steve Spagnuolo, and more in the lead up to the Week 15 game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

Top Quotes | Coach Staley's Monday Media Availability

Take a look at the transcript from Coach Staley's media availability on Monday.
news

Top Quotes | Joey Bosa's Monday Media Availability

Take a look at the transcript from Joey Bosa's media availability on Monday.
news

What Did Coach Staley, Justin Herbert and Company Say After Beating the Giants?

Take a look at top quotes from Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert, Justin Jones, Joshua Palmer and Jalen Guyton after the Chargers' 37-21 win over the Giants. 
news

Week 14: Top Quotes From Justin Herbert

Here's what Justin Herbert had to say heading into Week 14 of 2021.
news

How is the Chargers Coaching Staff Prepping for the Giants in Week 14?

Read what Brandon Staley and Joe Lombardi had to say ahead of the Bolts' Week 14 game vs. New York.
news

What Are the New York Giants Saying About the Chargers?

Notable comments from Giants head coach Joe Judge, and more in the lead up to the Week 14 game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

All In: Episode 9 | Three Days to Primetime

Chargers vs. Chiefs. Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes. On this ninth installment of All In powered by Bud Light, go all-access on the Bolts' Week 15 primetime battle vs. the Kansas City Chiefs under the lights at SoFi Stadium for positioning in the 2021 playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers.
news

Chargers Activate Scott Quessenberry and Ben DeLuca

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated center/guard Scott Quessenberry from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for tonight's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Chiefs Hype Video

Get hype for the Bolts Thursday Night Football matchup vs the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium, featuring an unreleased track from Compton rapper Roddy Ricch
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Giants Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New York Giants in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Chris Harris Jr., and wide receiver Mike Williams from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation), outside linebacker Emeke Egbule (COVID-19 elevation) and wide receiver Jason Moore (standard elevation from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, the Chargers placed outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell on Reserve/Injured and added safety Derwin James Jr., to the injury report with a hamstring injury. James' status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Let's Play: Michael Davis vs. Alohi Gilman in Mario Kart

Defensive backs Michael Davis and Alohi Gilman face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Mario Kart on this episode of Let's Play. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Pass the Sticks: Breiden Fehoko vs. Ryan Hunter in Halo Infinite

Breiden Fehoko and Ryan Hunter face off in the brand new Halo Infinite by 343 Industries in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Bengals Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in Week 13.
video

All In: Episode 8 | The Warrior Spirit

Go all-access on Austin Ekeler's unique path from undrafted rookie to starting running back on this episode of All In powered by Bud Light. Get exclusive breakdowns of Ekeler's career-highs in the Chargers victory over the Steelers on Sunday Night Football and look ahead to the Chargers key matchups heading into the December playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Davontae Harris

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Davontae Harris to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Denver to take on the Broncos in Week 12
news

Chargers Elevate Darius Bradwell and Kiondre Thomas

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated running back Darius Bradwell (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Steelers Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Joey Bosa and Drue Tranquill

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Joey Bosa and linebacker Drue Tranquill from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive lineman Andrew Brown (standard elevation), defensive lineman Forrest Merrill (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

All In: Episode 7 | Earn December

As the Los Angeles Chargers hit the middle part of the 2021 NFL season, Brandon Staley and the team must respond to adversity and prepare for the home stretch. The following month of games will decide if the Chargers are poised for a playoff push. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Pass the Sticks: Justin Jones vs. Chris Rumph in All-Star Brawl

Justin Jones and Chris Rumph face off in the brand new All-Star Brawl by Nickelodeon against professional gamers from Immortals. On this special episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota, the competitors will get the chance to play on the biggest screen in sports, the 360° Infinity Screen at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Breiden Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko to the active roster. The team also placed defensive lineman Christian Covington on Reserve/COVID-19 and signed defensive lineman Caraun Reid to the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Vikings Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr.; Place Cornerback Ryan Smith on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured. Los Angeles also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (standard elevation) wide receiver Maurice Ffrench (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

Let's Play: Chris Rumph vs. Larry Rountree in Wii Sports

Chargers defensive end Chris Rumph and running back Larry Rountree face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Wii Sports, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Eagles Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in Week 9.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Maurice Ffrench and cornerback Kiondre Thomas from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The Bolts also added cornerback Tevaughn Campbell to the injury report with a groin injury. His status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Patriots Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New England Patriots in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Defensive Lineman Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Justin Jones from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Forrest Merrill.
video

Pass The Sticks: Scott Quessenberry vs. Matt Feiler in NHL 22

Chargers OL Scott Quessenberry and Matt Feiler face off in the brand new NHL 22 on this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed kicker Dustin Hopkins. In a corresponding move, the team waived kicker Tristan Vizcaino. 
Latest News
Advertising