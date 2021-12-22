Where Do the Bolts Fall in the Week 16 Power Rankings?

Take a look at where various NFL analysts and publications have the Bolts ranked heading into their Week 16 matchup with the Houston Texans.
Pete Prisco:
"That was a tough loss to the Chiefs, but they are still have the look of a playoff team. Justin Herbert is special."
Dan Hanzus:
"Is there such a thing as believing in your guys … too much? But Staley has a vision. "That's the way we're going to play around here," the coach said after the game. "... With a quarterback like ours, with an offense like ours, that's how we're going to play."'
Conor Orr:
"The only legitimate criticism of Brandon Staley's fourth-down aggressiveness is that you wish the passing game were more aggressive attacking downfield on the first three downs. Defensively, do they have enough outside of Joey Bosa in the trenches to stay out of shootouts in what's now, essentially, playoff football?"
Shelley Smith:
"The Chargers haven't been to the playoffs since the 2018 campaign. This team turned around when quarterback Justin Herbert was drafted in 2020 and Staley arrived after the end of last season. The organization and the players are squarely behind the coach's "going for it on fourth down" decisions -- even when they don't always work. He has a young, smart staff and talented players on both sides of the ball. And most importantly, Staley has their trust. Everything down to the activation period (stretching and calisthenics) has been well-received and emulated around the league."
