Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Presented by

Where Do the Bolts Fall in the Week 16 Power Rankings?

Dec 22, 2021 at 08:44 AM
211222-Power-Rankings

Take a look at where various NFL analysts and publications have the Bolts ranked heading into their Week 16 matchup with the Houston Texans.

CBS Sports: 10th

Pete Prisco:

"That was a tough loss to the Chiefs, but they are still have the look of a playoff team. Justin Herbert is special."

Related Links

NFL.com: 10th

Dan Hanzus:

"Is there such a thing as believing in your guys … too much? But Staley has a vision. "That's the way we're going to play around here," the coach said after the game. "... With a quarterback like ours, with an offense like ours, that's how we're going to play."'

Sports Illustrated: 10th

Conor Orr:

"The only legitimate criticism of Brandon Staley's fourth-down aggressiveness is that you wish the passing game were more aggressive attacking downfield on the first three downs. Defensively, do they have enough outside of Joey Bosa in the trenches to stay out of shootouts in what's now, essentially, playoff football?"

Top Shots: Bolts Battle Chiefs on Thursday Night Football

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 15 Thursday Night Football matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

211216_TopShots_001
1 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_002
2 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_003
3 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_004
4 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_005
5 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_006
6 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_007
7 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_008
8 / 130
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_009
9 / 130
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_010
10 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_011
11 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_012
12 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_013
13 / 130
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_014
14 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_015
15 / 130
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_127
16 / 130
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_016
17 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_018
18 / 130
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_017
19 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_019
20 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_021
21 / 130
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_020
22 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_022
23 / 130
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_023
24 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_024
25 / 130
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_025
26 / 130
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_027
27 / 130
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_026
28 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_028
29 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_029
30 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_030
31 / 130
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_031
32 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_032
33 / 130
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_033
34 / 130
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_034
35 / 130
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_035
36 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_036
37 / 130
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_038
38 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_037
39 / 130
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_040
40 / 130
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_039
41 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_041
42 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_042
43 / 130
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_043
44 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_044
45 / 130
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_045
46 / 130
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_046
47 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_047
48 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_048
49 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_049
50 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_050
51 / 130
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_051
52 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_052
53 / 130
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_053
54 / 130
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_054
55 / 130
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_055
56 / 130
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_056
57 / 130
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_057
58 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_058
59 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_059
60 / 130
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_060
61 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_061
62 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_062
63 / 130
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_064
64 / 130
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_063
65 / 130
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_065
66 / 130
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_066
67 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_067
68 / 130
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_068
69 / 130
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_069
70 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_070
71 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_071
72 / 130
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_073
73 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_072
74 / 130
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_074
75 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_075
76 / 130
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_076
77 / 130
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_077
78 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_078
79 / 130
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_079
80 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_080
81 / 130
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_081
82 / 130
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_082
83 / 130
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_083
84 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_085
85 / 130
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_084
86 / 130
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_086
87 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_087
88 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_088
89 / 130
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_089
90 / 130
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_090
91 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_091
92 / 130
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_092
93 / 130
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_093
94 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_094
95 / 130
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_095
96 / 130
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_097
97 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_096
98 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_098
99 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_099
100 / 130
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_100
101 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_101
102 / 130
(John McGillen/NFL)
211216_TopShots_102
103 / 130
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_103
104 / 130
(John McGillen/NFL)
211216_TopShots_104
105 / 130
(John McGillen/NFL)
211216_TopShots_105
106 / 130
(John McGillen/NFL)
211216_TopShots_106
107 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_107
108 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_110
109 / 130
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_108
110 / 130
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_109
111 / 130
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_111
112 / 130
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_112
113 / 130
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_113
114 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_114
115 / 130
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_115
116 / 130
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_116
117 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_117
118 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_118
119 / 130
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_119
120 / 130
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_120
121 / 130
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_121
122 / 130
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_122
123 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_123
124 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_124
125 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_125
126 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_126
127 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_128
128 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_129
129 / 130
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211216_TopShots_130
130 / 130
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Ringer: 10th

Bleacher Report: 10th

ESPN: 12th

Shelley Smith:

"The Chargers haven't been to the playoffs since the 2018 campaign. This team turned around when quarterback Justin Herbert was drafted in 2020 and Staley arrived after the end of last season. The organization and the players are squarely behind the coach's "going for it on fourth down" decisions -- even when they don't always work. He has a young, smart staff and talented players on both sides of the ball. And most importantly, Staley has their trust. Everything down to the activation period (stretching and calisthenics) has been well-received and emulated around the league."

Yahoo! Sports: 12th

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Game Picks: Chargers or Chiefs? ✍️

NFL media from across the internet have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 15 matchup between the Chargers and the Chiefs.
news

Where Are the Bolts in the 2021 NFL Playoff Picture?

Here is a breakdown of the current AFC playoff picture entering Week 15 of the 2021 season.
news

Where Do the Bolts Fall in the Week 15 Power Rankings?

Take a look at where various NFL analysts and publications have the Bolts ranked heading into their Week 15 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Top Reactions to Chargers Win Over the Giants

Take a look at the reactions from across the internet from Sunday's Week 14 win over the New York Giants!
news

Game Picks: Chargers or Giants? ✍️

NFL media from across the internet have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 14 matchup between the Chargers and the Giants.
news

Justin Herbert Film Breakdown from The Athletic's Nate Tice

The Athletic's Nate Tice takes a look at several throws from Justin Herbert's performance against the Bengals last Sunday.
news

Where Are the Bolts in the 2021 NFL Playoff Picture?

Here is a breakdown of the current AFC playoff picture entering Week 14 of the 2021 season.
news

Where Do the Bolts Fall in the Week 14 Power Rankings?

Take a look at where various NFL analysts and publications have the Bolts ranked heading into their Week 14 matchup with the New York Giants.
news

Top Reactions to Chargers Thrilling Win Over the Bengals

Take a look at the reactions from across the internet from Sunday's Week 13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals!
news

Game Picks: Chargers or Bengals? ✍️

NFL media from across the internet have made their predictions on who they believe will win the Week 13 matchup between the Chargers and the Bengals.
news

Where Do the Bolts Fall in the Week 13 Power Rankings?

Take a look at where various NFL analysts and publications have the Bolts ranked heading into their Week 13 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers.
news

Chargers Activate Scott Quessenberry and Ben DeLuca

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated center/guard Scott Quessenberry from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for tonight's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Chiefs Hype Video

Get hype for the Bolts Thursday Night Football matchup vs the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium, featuring an unreleased track from Compton rapper Roddy Ricch
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Giants Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New York Giants in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Chris Harris Jr., and wide receiver Mike Williams from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation), outside linebacker Emeke Egbule (COVID-19 elevation) and wide receiver Jason Moore (standard elevation from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, the Chargers placed outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell on Reserve/Injured and added safety Derwin James Jr., to the injury report with a hamstring injury. James' status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Let's Play: Michael Davis vs. Alohi Gilman in Mario Kart

Defensive backs Michael Davis and Alohi Gilman face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Mario Kart on this episode of Let's Play. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Pass the Sticks: Breiden Fehoko vs. Ryan Hunter in Halo Infinite

Breiden Fehoko and Ryan Hunter face off in the brand new Halo Infinite by 343 Industries in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Bengals Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in Week 13.
video

All In: Episode 8 | The Warrior Spirit

Go all-access on Austin Ekeler's unique path from undrafted rookie to starting running back on this episode of All In powered by Bud Light. Get exclusive breakdowns of Ekeler's career-highs in the Chargers victory over the Steelers on Sunday Night Football and look ahead to the Chargers key matchups heading into the December playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Davontae Harris

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Davontae Harris to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Denver to take on the Broncos in Week 12
news

Chargers Elevate Darius Bradwell and Kiondre Thomas

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated running back Darius Bradwell (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Steelers Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Joey Bosa and Drue Tranquill

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Joey Bosa and linebacker Drue Tranquill from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive lineman Andrew Brown (standard elevation), defensive lineman Forrest Merrill (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

All In: Episode 7 | Earn December

As the Los Angeles Chargers hit the middle part of the 2021 NFL season, Brandon Staley and the team must respond to adversity and prepare for the home stretch. The following month of games will decide if the Chargers are poised for a playoff push. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Pass the Sticks: Justin Jones vs. Chris Rumph in All-Star Brawl

Justin Jones and Chris Rumph face off in the brand new All-Star Brawl by Nickelodeon against professional gamers from Immortals. On this special episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota, the competitors will get the chance to play on the biggest screen in sports, the 360° Infinity Screen at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Breiden Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko to the active roster. The team also placed defensive lineman Christian Covington on Reserve/COVID-19 and signed defensive lineman Caraun Reid to the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Vikings Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr.; Place Cornerback Ryan Smith on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured. Los Angeles also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (standard elevation) wide receiver Maurice Ffrench (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

Let's Play: Chris Rumph vs. Larry Rountree in Wii Sports

Chargers defensive end Chris Rumph and running back Larry Rountree face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Wii Sports, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Eagles Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in Week 9.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Maurice Ffrench and cornerback Kiondre Thomas from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The Bolts also added cornerback Tevaughn Campbell to the injury report with a groin injury. His status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Patriots Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New England Patriots in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Defensive Lineman Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Justin Jones from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Forrest Merrill.
video

Pass The Sticks: Scott Quessenberry vs. Matt Feiler in NHL 22

Chargers OL Scott Quessenberry and Matt Feiler face off in the brand new NHL 22 on this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed kicker Dustin Hopkins. In a corresponding move, the team waived kicker Tristan Vizcaino. 
video

All In: Episode 5 | Keenan And Mike

Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have been on a tear in 2021. Learn how Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert and the 2021 Chargers offense utilize Keenan and Mike to complement and create opportunities for each other. Go all-access on Mike Williams' breakout year so far, including his multi-touchdown games against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns.
Latest News
Advertising