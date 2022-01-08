Bolts Return to Primetime With Playoff Berth at Stake

Monday: 'Built for this moment'

Fresh off of their 34-13 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 17, head coach Brandon Staley broke down the team’s crucial victory that kept their playoff destiny alive. Staley talked about how the Bolts came together to play a complete game against Denver.

"I felt like all three phases had really big contributions to the win," Staley said. "I felt like that was a good thing. I felt like a lot of the things that we discussed, in terms of what it was going to take to win that game, we got accomplished. Then, watching it again this morning, late last night and this morning, there's a lot that we need to improve on. We have to get right to work here on Las Vegas, but I'm really proud of the way that our guys competed yesterday in the game. I really felt like we took that stadium and played with the type of energy and the type of focus that that game required. I'm really proud of those guys."

Following the Chargers' win over the Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders' win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17, the Chargers and Raiders' matchup in Week 18 was flexed from the 1:05 p.m. timeslot to Sunday Night Football on NBC. The AFC West primetime battle will be the Bolts' fourth primetime game of the season and second matchup against the Raiders on national television. However, this time, the stakes are different with the winning team going to the postseason.

Safety Derwin James Jr. talked about how the Bolts' season has prepared them for this win-or-go-home opportunity in the final week of the regular season.