Three Takeaways: How are the Chargers 'Built for this Moment' in Week 18 Primetime Showdown?

As Staley prepares for his final week of the regular season and 17th game as the Chargers head coach, he had time to reflect on establishing culture within the Bolts organization. Staley talked about what he noticed most about the team throughout the process of developing the culture he wanted to see from his new team.

"When you hear your players start to sound like coaches, I think that you feel like you're a lot closer to establishing your way of doing things," Staley said. "When your players sound like coaches with the way you practice; whether it's techniques, schemes, situation — when they start to sound like you do, I think that you know you have a good thing going."

One of those players who has been instrumental in developing the culture and style that Staley wanted to implement has been running back Austin Ekeler. Staley gave insight into what he was thinking from the moment he was able to connect with Ekeler over the phone and then finally meet in person.

"I felt like we were going to be an instant match," Staley said. "I felt like we had a vision for him and the role that he was going to play for our football team, not only just as a player, but as a leader. He's been a pleasure to coach. I've enjoyed seeing him take that lead role. I've enjoyed seeing him having a career season. You guys are aware of the touchdown, the rushing yards, the receiving yards, but his example has been very important for our entire team. Just really proud of his season."

Another relationship that is key to a successful football team is the relationship between the head coach and quarterback. Staley described a special moment that he shares with Herbert before the week ends and the facility empties out.

"Fridays at 3 [p.m.], when the rest of our facility is empty, he and me are the last ones here," Staley said. "I think that that never ceases to amaze me. That peace and quiet, that serenity in a pro building, where you're kind of at the end of the week, your starting quarterback is still here. That never ceases to amaze me, but it does in the same way. It's a reminder of why he's earning all of the things that he's earning."

Staley uses that time to talk all things 'big, small and in the middle' but mainly, as a time to connect before the 'storm' the Bolts head into on gamedays.