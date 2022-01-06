Three Takeaways: A 'Game Within A Game' on Deck in Chargers vs. Raiders Round Two

As the Bolts prepare for their second primetime battle against the Las Vegas Raiders this season, head coach Brandon Staley talked about how the Chargers have become a better team since their 28-14 win over the Raiders in Week 4.

"I think we're just a lot more certain of who we are," Staley said. "As a team, I feel like there's so much that's happened in between that we've learned from, so many experiences; wins, losses, injuries, COVID, there are so many things that have transpired that have made our team a better team, a more connected team, a more complete team. That's always your quest, as a coach, is to find your best football at the end."

Staley recognizes the Bolts will also have to win the 'game within a game' when it comes to beating a divisional opponent like the Raiders twice in the same season. Winning this time also carries a special significance, win and you're in the postseason.

To do so, Staley explained he will look for ways to use his Week 4 game plan to contain Derek Carr and company in Week 18 if any similarities present themselves on film.

Defensive lineman Justin Jones missed the Bolts' Week 4 matchup due to injury, but talked about how the Chargers need to play physical and have the same mentality they've had this entire season in order to get the same result in Week 18.

"In that game, we knew it was going to be a fight," Jones said. "We knew we were going to have to play our best game up front to beat those guys. Same mentality this week, up front is where games are going to be won. So, we take that and put it on our shoulders and we're going to approach that game and be physical, violent. Everyone's going to be flying around. Everybody is going to communicate and everybody is have a day. I feel like it's going to be in our favor this week — I do feel that way."

Quarterback Justin Herbert has turned up his game when under the lights this season, throwing for eight touchdown passes in the Bolts' three primetime games.

Running back Justin Jackson discussed the type of player Herbert has been when the Bolts are on national TV.