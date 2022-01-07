10 Insights: Primetime Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler Approaching 20 TDs and More

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights ahead of the Chargers' Week 18 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders:

1) Justin Herbert (4,631) and the Raiders' Derek Carr (4,318) enter Week 18 with the third- and fourth-most passing yards in the NFL, separated by just 13 yards. Herbert set the Chargers' single-season passing touchdowns record last Sunday against the Broncos with 35. He's tied with Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers and Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes for the third-most in the NFL entering the final week of the regular season.

2) Herbert can set the franchise's single-season completions record (438) with 29 against the Raiders. A 300-yard performance on Sunday night would give Herbert nine this season, another team record.

3) In five career primetime contests, Herbert is 119-of-183 for 1,418 yards, 16 total touchdowns and two interceptions with a passer rating of 109.5. The Chargers are 3-2 in those games.