Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

10 Insights: Primetime Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler Approaching 20 TDs and More

Jan 07, 2022 at 01:23 PM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
10Insights_LV_Week18

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights ahead of the Chargers' Week 18 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders:

1) Justin Herbert (4,631) and the Raiders' Derek Carr (4,318) enter Week 18 with the third- and fourth-most passing yards in the NFL, separated by just 13 yards. Herbert set the Chargers' single-season passing touchdowns record last Sunday against the Broncos with 35. He's tied with Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers and Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes for the third-most in the NFL entering the final week of the regular season. 

2) Herbert can set the franchise's single-season completions record (438) with 29 against the Raiders. A 300-yard performance on Sunday night would give Herbert nine this season, another team record. 

3) In five career primetime contests, Herbert is 119-of-183 for 1,418 yards, 16 total touchdowns and two interceptions with a passer rating of 109.5. The Chargers are 3-2 in those games.

4) Los Angeles' first-ever game in Las Vegas last season resulted in a 30-27 overtime win in Week 15. Herbert threw for 314 yards and a pair of touchdowns before his one-yard, game-winning score in OT.

5) Two more scrimmage touchdowns on Sunday night would give running back Austin Ekeler 20 on the season. He'd join Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson as the only two players in franchise history to reach that number. 

6) Ekeler could also become just the fourth player in the last five seasons with 20-plus touchdowns, per NFL Media Research (the Rams' Todd Gurley, 2018; New Orleans' Alvin Kamara, 2020; and Indianapolis' Jonathan Taylor, 2021).

7) Wide receiver Keenan Allen needs five catches Sunday to break his own franchise single-season record for receptions (currently 104). Allen is also eight catches away from passing Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson's 731 (ninth in league history), per NFL Media Research.

Related Links

8) Sunday night will be the second primetime game between these two teams. After jumping out to a 21-0 lead in Week 4 on "Monday Night Football," safety Derwin James Jr.'s fourth-quarter interception sealed a 28-14 Chargers victory. Ekeler rushed for a career-high 117 yards and scored two touchdowns. 

9) There have been six "win or go home" games on the final week of the regular season since "Sunday Night Football" began in 2006, per NFL Media Research. The Chargers played in the first: a 52-21 win over the Broncos to capture the AFC West in 2008.

10) Week 18 is the closest thing to a playoff game for the Chargers and Raiders. They've met just once in the postseason: a 34-27 Raiders win in the AFC Championship on Jan. 11, 1981.

*Stats and information courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Chargers Communications unless otherwise noted.

Photos: Bolts Continue Prep for Raiders

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Thursday practice at Hoag Performance Center.

220106_Gallery_MN_002
1 / 49
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220106_Gallery_MN_003
2 / 49
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220106_Gallery_MN_004
3 / 49
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220106_Gallery_MN_005
4 / 49
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220106_Gallery_MN_006
5 / 49
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220106_Gallery_MN_007
6 / 49
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220106_Gallery_MN_008
7 / 49
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220106_Gallery_MN_009
8 / 49
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220106_Gallery_MN_010
9 / 49
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220106_Gallery_MN_011
10 / 49
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220106_Gallery_MN_012
11 / 49
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220106_Gallery_MN_013
12 / 49
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220106_Gallery_MN_014
13 / 49
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220106_Gallery_MN_016
14 / 49
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220106_Gallery_MN_015
15 / 49
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220106_Gallery_MN_017
16 / 49
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220106_Gallery_MN_018
17 / 49
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220106_Gallery_MN_019
18 / 49
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220106_Gallery_MN_020
19 / 49
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220106_Gallery_MN_022
20 / 49
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220106_Gallery_MN_021
21 / 49
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220106_Gallery_MN_023
22 / 49
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220106_Gallery_MN_024
23 / 49
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220106_Gallery_MN_025
24 / 49
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220106_Gallery_MN_026
25 / 49
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220106_Gallery_MN_027
26 / 49
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220106_Gallery_MN_028
27 / 49
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220106_Gallery_MN_029
28 / 49
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220106_Gallery_MN_030
29 / 49
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220106_Gallery_MN_032
30 / 49
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220106_Gallery_MN_033
31 / 49
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220106_Gallery_MN_034
32 / 49
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220106_Gallery_MN_035
33 / 49
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220106_Gallery_MN_036
34 / 49
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220106_Gallery_MN_037
35 / 49
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220106_Gallery_MN_038
36 / 49
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220106_Gallery_MN_039
37 / 49
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220106_Gallery_MN_040
38 / 49
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220106_Gallery_MN_041
39 / 49
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220106_Gallery_MN_042
40 / 49
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220106_Gallery_MN_043
41 / 49
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220106_Gallery_MN_044
42 / 49
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220106_Gallery_MN_045
43 / 49
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220106_Gallery_MN_046
44 / 49
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220106_Gallery_MN_047
45 / 49
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220106_Gallery_MN_050
46 / 49
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220106_Gallery_MN_051
47 / 49
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220106_Gallery_MN_048
48 / 49
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220106_Gallery_MN_049
49 / 49
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

10 Insights: How Andre Roberts Has Sparked the Chargers' Special Teams

Roberts has a kick return and/or punt return for a touchdown for four different NFL teams.
news

10 Insights: How the Chargers Can Regain Control of Their Playoff Destiny

Two things need to happen before Los Angeles takes the field on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
news

10 Insights: Pro Bowl OT Rashawn Slater Headed Home for Christmas

Slater attended high school just 18 miles from NRG Stadium in Houston. 
news

10 Insights: Meet the Chargers 2022 Pro Bowlers

10 quick facts about the Chargers six players selected to the 2022 Pro Bowl 
news

10 Insights: Chargers Rush for Season-High 192 Yards on TNF

Running back Austin Ekeler has now scored a touchdown in six straight games.
news

10 Insights: Chargers D Applying Pressure to Opposing QBs

Los Angeles' defense has 18 quarterback hits, eight sacks and forced six turnovers over the last two weeks.
news

10 Insights: Justin Herbert Makes More History in Win Over Giants

Herbert became the first quarterback in NFL history with 30 touchdown passes in each of his first two seasons.
news

10 Insights: Kyzir White Set to Join Derwin James Jr. in Century Tackle Club

The duo could be the first Chargers teammates with 100 tackles in the same season since Junior Seau and Rodney Harrison in 2000.
news

10 Insights: Chargers Defense Shows Up Big Against Bengals

Los Angeles had a season-high six sacks and tied a season high with four takeaways.
news

10 Insights: Bolts, Bengals...and Buckeyes Sunday in Cincinnati

Former Ohio State edge rushers Joey Bosa and Sam Hubbard are tied for fourth in the NFL with 14 quarterback hurries.
news

10 Insights: Austin Ekeler Continues Career Season With 14th Total TD

Ekeler has scored in eight of 11 games this season.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Several Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players from Reserve/COVID-19 — safety Nasir Adderley, safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Chris Harris Jr., cornerback Davontae Harris, kicker Dustin Hopkins, tackle Storm Norton, long snapper Matt Overton and tackle Trey Pipkins III. The team also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (COVID-19 elevation) and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Denver Broncos in Week 17 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Announce Moves Before Week 16

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players as COVID-19 elevations — wide receiver Michael Bandy, running back Darius Bradwell, defensive lineman Andrew Brown, defensive back Ben DeLuca, outside linebacker Emeke Egbule, wide receiver Maurice Ffrench, defensive lineman Forrest Merrill and wide receiver Jason Moore Jr.
video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs Chris Rumph in Mario Golf

Rookies Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in a duel of Mario Golf and things get heated in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.
video

All In: Episode 9 | Three Days to Primetime

Chargers vs. Chiefs. Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes. On this ninth installment of All In powered by Bud Light, go all-access on the Bolts' Week 15 primetime battle vs. the Kansas City Chiefs under the lights at SoFi Stadium for positioning in the 2021 playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers.
news

Chargers Activate Scott Quessenberry and Ben DeLuca

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated center/guard Scott Quessenberry from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for tonight's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Chiefs Hype Video

Get hype for the Bolts Thursday Night Football matchup vs the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium, featuring an unreleased track from Compton rapper Roddy Ricch
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Giants Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New York Giants in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Chris Harris Jr., and wide receiver Mike Williams from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation), outside linebacker Emeke Egbule (COVID-19 elevation) and wide receiver Jason Moore (standard elevation from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, the Chargers placed outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell on Reserve/Injured and added safety Derwin James Jr., to the injury report with a hamstring injury. James' status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Let's Play: Michael Davis vs. Alohi Gilman in Mario Kart

Defensive backs Michael Davis and Alohi Gilman face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Mario Kart on this episode of Let's Play. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Pass the Sticks: Breiden Fehoko vs. Ryan Hunter in Halo Infinite

Breiden Fehoko and Ryan Hunter face off in the brand new Halo Infinite by 343 Industries in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Bengals Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in Week 13.
video

All In: Episode 8 | The Warrior Spirit

Go all-access on Austin Ekeler's unique path from undrafted rookie to starting running back on this episode of All In powered by Bud Light. Get exclusive breakdowns of Ekeler's career-highs in the Chargers victory over the Steelers on Sunday Night Football and look ahead to the Chargers key matchups heading into the December playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Davontae Harris

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Davontae Harris to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Denver to take on the Broncos in Week 12
news

Chargers Elevate Darius Bradwell and Kiondre Thomas

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated running back Darius Bradwell (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Steelers Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Joey Bosa and Drue Tranquill

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Joey Bosa and linebacker Drue Tranquill from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive lineman Andrew Brown (standard elevation), defensive lineman Forrest Merrill (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

All In: Episode 7 | Earn December

As the Los Angeles Chargers hit the middle part of the 2021 NFL season, Brandon Staley and the team must respond to adversity and prepare for the home stretch. The following month of games will decide if the Chargers are poised for a playoff push. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Pass the Sticks: Justin Jones vs. Chris Rumph in All-Star Brawl

Justin Jones and Chris Rumph face off in the brand new All-Star Brawl by Nickelodeon against professional gamers from Immortals. On this special episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota, the competitors will get the chance to play on the biggest screen in sports, the 360° Infinity Screen at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Breiden Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko to the active roster. The team also placed defensive lineman Christian Covington on Reserve/COVID-19 and signed defensive lineman Caraun Reid to the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Vikings Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr.; Place Cornerback Ryan Smith on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured. Los Angeles also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (standard elevation) wide receiver Maurice Ffrench (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

Let's Play: Chris Rumph vs. Larry Rountree in Wii Sports

Chargers defensive end Chris Rumph and running back Larry Rountree face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Wii Sports, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Eagles Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in Week 9.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Maurice Ffrench and cornerback Kiondre Thomas from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The Bolts also added cornerback Tevaughn Campbell to the injury report with a groin injury. His status for Sunday's game is questionable.
Latest News
Advertising