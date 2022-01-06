DJ's Mailbag: Chargers Mindset Heading Into 'Win or Go Home' Game

Each week during the season, Chargers radio analyst Daniel Jeremiah will answer mailbag questions. Below is the Week 18 installment:
Will Justin Herbert throw for over 300 yards? -@sethkinight24
"He's got 35 touchdowns so let's give him two more to put him at 37 touchdowns. When you're looking at the yardage he's at [4,631] I say give him 300 and two [touchdowns] in this one so that's going to put him just under 5,000 yards and 37 touchdowns. Not too shabby for a second-year pro."
What's the mindset going into Sunday? -@itzdenk
"It's win or go home, that's it. I mean you've got to empty the bucket, I think the mindset has to also be that this game comes down to these individual one-on-one matchups. There's some exciting ones in this game, when you look at [T Rashawn] Slater versus [defensive end] Maxx Crosby you look at [safety] Derwin James versus [tight end Darren] Waller, that's as good as it gets."
What is the best Chargers vs. Raiders game? -@angelrosas135
"Can I just go recent memory and say that [Justin Herbert] "I was in!" game last time we were in Vegas."
What is your prediction for the game on Sunday? -@kendall_scalese10
"I hate making predictions. I'll say I think this game is going to come down to the very end. I think both these teams play close games, they know each other very well, so much familiarity. I'll say the Chargers end up on the right side of it courtesy of a last-second field goal."
