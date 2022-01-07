Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Three Takeaways: Chargers Looking for '11 Guys Hunting at all Times' in Win-and-In Regular Season Finale

Jan 06, 2022 at 04:54 PM
Cory Kennedy
Bosa FTP 1-6

Below are three takeaways from Thursday's press conferences with Joey Bosa, Joe Lombardi and Renaldo Hill:

Preparing for offensive weapons on the Raiders

On Thursday, the Chargers coordinators took to the podium to preview the Bolts' regular season finale in Las Vegas. Defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill talked about what the Bolts defense needs to be prepared for as they face the Raiders for the second time this season.

Two players that stand out for Hill are receivers Zay Jones, who had 120 yards receiving last week, and Hunter Renfrow. Hill noted the connection between quarterback Derek Carr and Renfrow, who has a career high seven touchdowns this season, and also described what the defense needs to do to contain him.

"He does a good job of being able to separate," Hill said about Renfrow. "He's a multi-cut route-runner, so if you have him covered on the first move, his second and third act is where he separates. We have to do a good job of staying connected to this guy at all times. Even when we think that we have him covered, we have to stay complete until the play is over because he will separate, and those second and third acts, he makes a lot of hay there."

Carr isn't the only quarterback that the Bolts are preparing for according to Hill, as the Raiders also have a weapon in backup quarterback Marcus Mariota who rushed three times and attempted one pass in the Raiders' Week 17 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

The Raiders have a chance to also get starting tight end Darren Waller back this weekend after missing the past five games. Waller was limited at practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

Hill explained how important it will be for the Bolts defense to play with 'energy and intensity' in order to be successful in Week 18 and return home to Los Angeles with a win.

"They can shove and nudge and get us out of position," Hill said. "But we have to have 11 guys hunting at all times. A lot of times that solves a lot of problems. We can go up on the board and diagram a whole lot of things, but if you're not playing with the energy and intensity that this game is going to present, you have no chance. That's really the message. We're going to be sound in everything that we're coaching, as coaches — and the players, we're going to be telling them to do the same thing."

The Bolts were able to hold Carr to 196 passing yards when they faced him in Week 4, his lowest passing total on the season. Hill and company look to replicate that formula for success as they face off again three months later.

Bosa reflects on Pro Bowl season

On Thursday, OLB Joey Bosa had time to reflect and evaluate his sixth season as a member of the Chargers. Bosa has put together his fourth Pro Bowl season, putting him behind only linebacker Junior Seau for the most Pro Bowl selections in a defensive player's first five seasons in Chargers history. Bosa is also three sacks away from reaching 60.0 career sacks.

Bosa gave some insight into how he feels he's played this season.

"I think I've had some really, really good games and rushed really well," Bosa said. "It's obviously been a [career]-high with the strips, which was a big point of emphasis for me. I think I'm doing well. I've left some plays out there, but with where I came from this offseason, without going into too many details, I'm pretty proud of where I am, definitely. I think, like the rest of the team, getting healthy. I'm still trending in the right direction."

This offseason, Bosa put an emphasis on focusing on strip-snacks. That extra layer of technique that he added to his game has allowed Bosa to lead the league in strip-sacks with a career-high six this season. Bosa talked about the mindset that has allowed him to not only change his technique, but change the game as well.

"It's something, I mean, it takes time for that muscle memory to get there," Bosa said. "For me, getting sacks, I guess earlier on in my career, I was too nervous to let the guy go, so I'd just wrap them up and try to get them down and forget going for the ball. Now, I think more than anything, it's just a mindset — always thinking about it. It's how you really change the game, if you're able to get those turnovers."

As for the defense as a whole, Bosa talked about how important health will be as they make their playoff push.

"I think we're trending in the right direction at the right time," he said. "It's not really about peaking in the beginning of the season, it's a good time to all get healthy and all come together at this time of the year."

Herbert's development as a decision maker this season

Throughout the season, the Chargers coaching staff has talked about how players have improved from the offseason all the way to Week 18. One of those players is quarterback Justin Herbert, who followed up his Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign with a Pro Bowl honor in his second year.

In 2021, Herbert also leads the league in most games with 300-plus passing yards (eight) and is behind only Tom Brady for most completions in the NFL with 409.

Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi talked about how Herbert's decision-making skills stand out to him as the season progressed.

"He still is such a young quarterback," Lombardi said. "As far as experience is concerned. With having so many different offenses to learn every year, going back to college, you spend a lot of your time thinking about offense and learning what you're doing versus studying defense. As that experience comes, you can just feel him growing every week, knowing what the defense is doing and just understanding how our play is matching up against the defense that we're facing and where to go with the football. Again, I can't say enough for the work that [Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach] Shane Day does with him and how hard he works every single week. I think he can see that it's paying dividends."

Herbert and company were able to find success in Week 4 against the Raiders, with the QB completing 25 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns on Monday Night Football. With a chance to look at the Raiders defense now at the end of the regular season, Lombardi discussed what stands out to him when he turns on the film and why the Bolts will need to be 'efficient' when paying against Vegas.

"The first thing that jumps out on the film is their pass rush," Lombardi said. "Their defensive ends are tough the block and they consistently get a pass rush, and they get it there quickly. That's a huge challenge. They're tough in the run game, as well. They're so active and high-effort guys. They're strong inside. The scheme itself is a simple one, but those guys really, especially as this season has gone on — early in the year, you could tell that they were still learning all the nuances — you can see, as the year has gone on, they're getting more comfortable. They're playing faster. With any coach's first year, as the guys learn the system a little bit more, they tend to play it a little bit better and a little tighter. They've definitely been playing well."

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Three Takeaways: A 'Game Within A Game' on Deck in Chargers vs. Raiders Round Two

Here's what Brandon Staley, Justin Jones and Justin Jackson had to say during Wednesday's press conferences.
news

Three Takeaways: How are the Chargers 'Built for this Moment' in Week 18 Primetime Showdown?

Here's what Brandon Staley, Derwin James Jr. and Mike Williams had to say during Monday's press conferences.
news

Three Takeaways: Justin Herbert Makes Franchise History in Win Over Broncos

Here's what Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, and Austin Ekeler had to say during Sunday's press conferences.
news

Three Takeaways: Franchise Record on the Horizon for Justin Herbert

Here's what Keenan Allen, Joe Lombardi and Renaldo Hill had to say during Thursday's press conferences.
news

Three Takeaways: Austin Ekeler Bringing 'Good Energy' in Return to Bolts

Here's what Brandon Staley, Austin Ekeler and Linval Joseph had to say during Wednesday's press conferences.
news

Three Takeaways: 'Playoffs Start this Sunday'  

Here's what Brandon Staley, Justin Jackson and Asante Samuel Jr. had to say during Monday's press conferences.
news

From the Podium: Chargers Put Focus on Execution Heading Into Final Two Games

"It's been a fight this entire season for us and it's going to continue to be that way."
news

Three Takeaways: Sunday's Game in Houston Caps Big Week for Pro Bowler Rashawn Slater

Here's what Rashawn Slater Joe Lombardi, and Renaldo Hill had to say during Thursday's press conferences.
news

Three Takeaways: Keenan Allen Shares Thoughts on Justin Herbert's Pro Bowl Season

Here's what Brandon Staley, Keenan Allen, and Uchenna Nwosu had to say during Wednesday's press conferences.
news

Three Takeaways: 'Team Operation' on Defense Expected Against Houston

Here's what Brandon Staley and Justin Jones had to say during Monday's press conferences.
news

Three Takeaways: How Did A 'Championship Environment' Breed a 'Championship Level' of Competition on TNF?

Here's what Brandon Staley had to say during Friday's press conference.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Several Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players from Reserve/COVID-19 — safety Nasir Adderley, safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Chris Harris Jr., cornerback Davontae Harris, kicker Dustin Hopkins, tackle Storm Norton, long snapper Matt Overton and tackle Trey Pipkins III. The team also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (COVID-19 elevation) and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Denver Broncos in Week 17 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Announce Moves Before Week 16

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players as COVID-19 elevations — wide receiver Michael Bandy, running back Darius Bradwell, defensive lineman Andrew Brown, defensive back Ben DeLuca, outside linebacker Emeke Egbule, wide receiver Maurice Ffrench, defensive lineman Forrest Merrill and wide receiver Jason Moore Jr.
video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs Chris Rumph in Mario Golf

Rookies Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in a duel of Mario Golf and things get heated in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.
video

All In: Episode 9 | Three Days to Primetime

Chargers vs. Chiefs. Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes. On this ninth installment of All In powered by Bud Light, go all-access on the Bolts' Week 15 primetime battle vs. the Kansas City Chiefs under the lights at SoFi Stadium for positioning in the 2021 playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers.
news

Chargers Activate Scott Quessenberry and Ben DeLuca

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated center/guard Scott Quessenberry from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for tonight's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Chiefs Hype Video

Get hype for the Bolts Thursday Night Football matchup vs the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium, featuring an unreleased track from Compton rapper Roddy Ricch
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Giants Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New York Giants in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Chris Harris Jr., and wide receiver Mike Williams from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation), outside linebacker Emeke Egbule (COVID-19 elevation) and wide receiver Jason Moore (standard elevation from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, the Chargers placed outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell on Reserve/Injured and added safety Derwin James Jr., to the injury report with a hamstring injury. James' status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Let's Play: Michael Davis vs. Alohi Gilman in Mario Kart

Defensive backs Michael Davis and Alohi Gilman face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Mario Kart on this episode of Let's Play. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Pass the Sticks: Breiden Fehoko vs. Ryan Hunter in Halo Infinite

Breiden Fehoko and Ryan Hunter face off in the brand new Halo Infinite by 343 Industries in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Bengals Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in Week 13.
video

All In: Episode 8 | The Warrior Spirit

Go all-access on Austin Ekeler's unique path from undrafted rookie to starting running back on this episode of All In powered by Bud Light. Get exclusive breakdowns of Ekeler's career-highs in the Chargers victory over the Steelers on Sunday Night Football and look ahead to the Chargers key matchups heading into the December playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Davontae Harris

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Davontae Harris to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Denver to take on the Broncos in Week 12
news

Chargers Elevate Darius Bradwell and Kiondre Thomas

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated running back Darius Bradwell (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Steelers Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Joey Bosa and Drue Tranquill

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Joey Bosa and linebacker Drue Tranquill from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive lineman Andrew Brown (standard elevation), defensive lineman Forrest Merrill (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

All In: Episode 7 | Earn December

As the Los Angeles Chargers hit the middle part of the 2021 NFL season, Brandon Staley and the team must respond to adversity and prepare for the home stretch. The following month of games will decide if the Chargers are poised for a playoff push. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Pass the Sticks: Justin Jones vs. Chris Rumph in All-Star Brawl

Justin Jones and Chris Rumph face off in the brand new All-Star Brawl by Nickelodeon against professional gamers from Immortals. On this special episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota, the competitors will get the chance to play on the biggest screen in sports, the 360° Infinity Screen at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Breiden Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko to the active roster. The team also placed defensive lineman Christian Covington on Reserve/COVID-19 and signed defensive lineman Caraun Reid to the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Vikings Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr.; Place Cornerback Ryan Smith on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured. Los Angeles also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (standard elevation) wide receiver Maurice Ffrench (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

Let's Play: Chris Rumph vs. Larry Rountree in Wii Sports

Chargers defensive end Chris Rumph and running back Larry Rountree face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Wii Sports, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Eagles Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in Week 9.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Maurice Ffrench and cornerback Kiondre Thomas from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The Bolts also added cornerback Tevaughn Campbell to the injury report with a groin injury. His status for Sunday's game is questionable.
Latest News
Advertising