Where Do the Bolts Fall in the Week 18 Power Rankings?

Take a look at where various NFL analysts and publications have the Bolts ranked heading into their Week 18 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Pete Prisco:
"If they beat the Raiders this week, they are in the playoffs. They beat up on a depleted Broncos team to put them in that situation."
NFL Staff:
"Win and in. That's the edict for the Los Angeles Chargers now.
After walloping the Denver Broncos on Sunday, the Chargers are 9-7 and control their destiny. Notch a win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18, and it's on to the playoffs."
Dan Hanzus:
"The Chargers took care of business against an undermanned Broncos team. Now, it's all in front of them. Beat the Raiders on Sunday night in Vegas and the Chargers will be back in the playoffs for the first time in three years... L.A. should enter that game with the deeper team and -- most importantly -- the superior quarterback. It's time to ride Justin Herbert to the tournament."
Conor Orr:
"A win and in opportunity for Brandon Staley in his first year may come to define our confidence long term in the young head coach. Staley has been responsible for some of our favorite coaching moments this year."
Frank Schwab:
"The Chargers outplayed the Raiders in the first meeting, taking a fairly easy 28-14 win. That doesn't mean it'll happen again, but the Chargers are the better team in a huge Week 18 game."
Check out the best shots from the Chargers Week 17 win over the Broncos in their last home game of the season at SoFi Stadium.
