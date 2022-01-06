Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Presented by

What Do the Chargers Coordinators Have to Say Ahead of Week 18?

Jan 06, 2022 at 03:03 PM
010622_Coord_CMS

Here's what offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill had to say ahead of Week 18.

Joe Lombardi on the Raiders defense

"The first thing that jumps out on the film is their pass rush. Their defensive ends are tough to block and they consistently get a pass rush, and they get it there quickly. That's a huge challenge. They're tough in the run game, as well. They're so active and high-effort guys. They're strong inside. The scheme itself is a simple one, but those guys really, especially as this season has gone on — early in the year, you could tell that they were still learning all the nuances — you can see, as the year has gone on, they're getting more comfortable. They're playing faster. With any coach's first year, as the guys learn the system a little bit more, they tend to play it a little bit better and a little tighter. They've definitely been playing well."

Renaldo Hill on QB Derek Carr's progression this season

"He's just poised. He's been in this system for a number of years now. You can see that he has complete control of it. He knows where to go with the ball, makes quick decisions. If something happens, he doesn't get flustered, just responds the way a QB is supposed to. That's what you're seeing from him."

Lombardi on 'if it is different preparing for a heavy Cover 3 scheme'

"It's different in some ways. When we were in New Orleans, Atlanta played it. It feels like I've been staring at this style of defense for eight years, nine years now. You're always watching and trying to find the weakness that you can easily exploit, but it's a very sound system, so they have it kind of tightened up to where it's not easy to get 30, 40-yard gains on them, 20-yard gains. It's a defense that tries to force you to stay patient. We talked about it last week a little bit with Denver, you just have to be very efficient when you go against a team like this. It doesn't mean that you won't have big, explosive plays, but if you chase them too hard, you can get behind the sticks, so don't be afraid to check the ball down and take what the defense is giving you."

Hill on containing WR Hunter Renfrow

"He does a good job of being able to separate. He's a multi-cut route-runner, so if you have him covered on the first move, his second and third act is where he separates. We have to do a good job of staying connected to this guy at all times. Even when we think that we have him covered, we have to stay complete until the play is over because he will separate, and those second and third acts, he makes a lot of hay there."

Lombardi on what has led to the development of the run game over the second half of the season

"I think familiarity with the system and just staying with it. Like we said earlier, reps and time-on-task. That part of the game is very important. I think as the season goes on and the O-linemen work together more, and the running backs get a little more work, it all kind of comes into play that way. A number of factors, but I think [Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach] Frank Smith, [Assistant Offensive Line Coach] Shaun Sarrett, [Tight Ends Coach] Kevin Koger and [Running Backs Coach] Derrick Foster, those guys that head that up, they do a great job. It's been good to have in this part of the season."

Hill on 'who else they have to worry about' on the Raiders' offense outside of Waller and Renfrow

"Definitely [Raiders WR] Zay Jones. He's a guy that really came on for those guys when Waller was down. You knew that he was capable of that. I saw him a ton over when he was at Buffalo. When he gets the go-ahead, he really expresses to the NFL that he still can get it done. You can see it on the film, whether he is blocking or in the pass routes, that he's a guy that's always doing things the right way. You can tell that [Derek] Carr trusts him. When he got his opportunity, he made it happen. We have to be prepared for him, as well as all of the other threats that they have. They're really loaded at the receiver position with [Raiders WR DeSean] Jackson and [Raiders WR] Bryan Edwards — all of those guys have something that they bring to the table. We have to be ready for those guys; it's a good group. I really like how Zay Jones has come on for those guys."

Lombardi on if Herbert 'rises up' in primetime games

"I think some guys kind of get a little bit extra juice or adrenaline going for when they know that all eyes are on them. Justin [Herbert] feels like he's pretty consistent. Every game day, he's kind of got that killer instinct going. I don't know if it's just coincidence or if that's going play out over the long haul, but I feel like he plays pretty well every week. Sometimes, with stats, you could play a perfect game and your stats may not be as gaudy as some other weeks, but, hopefully, that trend continues this week."

Photos: Bolts Begin Prep for Primetime

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Wednesday practice at Hoag Performance Center.

220105_Gallery_MN_001
1 / 53
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220105_Gallery_MN_004
2 / 53
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220105_Gallery_MN_002
3 / 53
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220105_Gallery_MN_011
4 / 53
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220105_Gallery_MN_003
5 / 53
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220105_Gallery_MN_005
6 / 53
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220105_Gallery_MN_006
7 / 53
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220105_Gallery_MN_008
8 / 53
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220105_Gallery_MN_007
9 / 53
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220105_Gallery_MN_009
10 / 53
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220105_Gallery_MN_012
11 / 53
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220105_Gallery_MN_013
12 / 53
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220105_Gallery_MN_014
13 / 53
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220105_Gallery_MN_015
14 / 53
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220105_Gallery_MN_016
15 / 53
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220105_Gallery_MN_017
16 / 53
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220105_Gallery_MN_018
17 / 53
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220105_Gallery_MN_019
18 / 53
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220105_Gallery_MN_020
19 / 53
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220105_Gallery_MN_024
20 / 53
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220105_Gallery_MN_021
21 / 53
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220105_Gallery_MN_025
22 / 53
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220105_Gallery_MN_022
23 / 53
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220105_Gallery_MN_023
24 / 53
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220105_Gallery_MN_026
25 / 53
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220105_Gallery_MN_027
26 / 53
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220105_Gallery_MN_028
27 / 53
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220105_Gallery_MN_029
28 / 53
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220105_Gallery_MN_030
29 / 53
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220105_Gallery_MN_031
30 / 53
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220105_Gallery_MN_032
31 / 53
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220105_Gallery_MN_034
32 / 53
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220105_Gallery_MN_033
33 / 53
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220105_Gallery_MN_036
34 / 53
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220105_Gallery_MN_035
35 / 53
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220105_Gallery_MN_037
36 / 53
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220105_Gallery_MN_038
37 / 53
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220105_Gallery_MN_042
38 / 53
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220105_Gallery_MN_039
39 / 53
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220105_Gallery_MN_041
40 / 53
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220105_Gallery_MN_040
41 / 53
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220105_Gallery_MN_043
42 / 53
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220105_Gallery_MN_044
43 / 53
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220105_Gallery_MN_045
44 / 53
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220105_Gallery_MN_046
45 / 53
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220105_Gallery_MN_047
46 / 53
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220105_Gallery_MN_048
47 / 53
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220105_Gallery_MN_049
48 / 53
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220105_Gallery_MN_050
49 / 53
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220105_Gallery_MN_052
50 / 53
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220105_Gallery_MN_051
51 / 53
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220105_Gallery_MN_054
52 / 53
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220105_Gallery_MN_053
53 / 53
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Top Quotes | Coach Staley's Monday Media Availability

Take a look at the transcript from Coach Staley's media availability on Monday.
news

Top Quotes | Derwin James Jr.'s Monday Media Availability

Take a look at the transcript from Derwin James Jr.'s media availability on Monday.
news

Top Quotes | Mike William's Monday Media Availability

Take a look at the transcript from Mike Williams's media availability on Monday.
news

What Did Coach Staley, Justin Herbert and Company Say After Beating the Broncos?

Take a look at top quotes from Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler during Sunday's postgame press conferences.
news

Week 17: Top Quotes From Justin Herbert

Here's what Justin Herbert had to say heading into Week 17 of 2021.
news

What Do the Chargers Coordinators Have to Say Ahead of Week 17?

Read what Joe Lombardi and Renaldo Hill said about facing the Broncos and more.
news

Top Quotes | Coach Staley's Monday Media Availability

Take a look at the transcript from Coach Staley's media availability on Monday.
news

Top Quotes | Justin Jackson's Monday Media Availability

Take a look at the transcript from Justin Jackson's media availability on Monday.
news

Top Quotes | Asante Samuel Jr.'s  Monday Media Availability

Take a look at the transcript from Asante Samuel Jr.'s media availability on Monday.
news

Week 16: Top Quotes From Justin Herbert

Here's what Justin Herbert had to say heading into Week 16 of 2021.
news

What Do the Chargers Coordinators Have to Say Ahead of Week 16?

Read what Renaldo Hill and Joe Lombardi said about the Chargers voted to the Pro Bowl and more.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Several Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players from Reserve/COVID-19 — safety Nasir Adderley, safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Chris Harris Jr., cornerback Davontae Harris, kicker Dustin Hopkins, tackle Storm Norton, long snapper Matt Overton and tackle Trey Pipkins III. The team also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (COVID-19 elevation) and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Denver Broncos in Week 17 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Announce Moves Before Week 16

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated eight players as COVID-19 elevations — wide receiver Michael Bandy, running back Darius Bradwell, defensive lineman Andrew Brown, defensive back Ben DeLuca, outside linebacker Emeke Egbule, wide receiver Maurice Ffrench, defensive lineman Forrest Merrill and wide receiver Jason Moore Jr.
video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs Chris Rumph in Mario Golf

Rookies Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in a duel of Mario Golf and things get heated in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.
video

All In: Episode 9 | Three Days to Primetime

Chargers vs. Chiefs. Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes. On this ninth installment of All In powered by Bud Light, go all-access on the Bolts' Week 15 primetime battle vs. the Kansas City Chiefs under the lights at SoFi Stadium for positioning in the 2021 playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers.
news

Chargers Activate Scott Quessenberry and Ben DeLuca

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated center/guard Scott Quessenberry from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for tonight's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Chiefs Hype Video

Get hype for the Bolts Thursday Night Football matchup vs the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium, featuring an unreleased track from Compton rapper Roddy Ricch
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Giants Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New York Giants in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Chris Harris Jr., and wide receiver Mike Williams from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive back Ben DeLuca (COVID-19 elevation), outside linebacker Emeke Egbule (COVID-19 elevation) and wide receiver Jason Moore (standard elevation from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, the Chargers placed outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell on Reserve/Injured and added safety Derwin James Jr., to the injury report with a hamstring injury. James' status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Let's Play: Michael Davis vs. Alohi Gilman in Mario Kart

Defensive backs Michael Davis and Alohi Gilman face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Mario Kart on this episode of Let's Play. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Pass the Sticks: Breiden Fehoko vs. Ryan Hunter in Halo Infinite

Breiden Fehoko and Ryan Hunter face off in the brand new Halo Infinite by 343 Industries in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Bengals Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in Week 13.
video

All In: Episode 8 | The Warrior Spirit

Go all-access on Austin Ekeler's unique path from undrafted rookie to starting running back on this episode of All In powered by Bud Light. Get exclusive breakdowns of Ekeler's career-highs in the Chargers victory over the Steelers on Sunday Night Football and look ahead to the Chargers key matchups heading into the December playoff picture.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Davontae Harris

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Davontae Harris to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Broncos Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Denver to take on the Broncos in Week 12
news

Chargers Elevate Darius Bradwell and Kiondre Thomas

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated running back Darius Bradwell (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Steelers Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Joey Bosa and Drue Tranquill

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Joey Bosa and linebacker Drue Tranquill from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive lineman Andrew Brown (standard elevation), defensive lineman Forrest Merrill (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

All In: Episode 7 | Earn December

As the Los Angeles Chargers hit the middle part of the 2021 NFL season, Brandon Staley and the team must respond to adversity and prepare for the home stretch. The following month of games will decide if the Chargers are poised for a playoff push. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Pass the Sticks: Justin Jones vs. Chris Rumph in All-Star Brawl

Justin Jones and Chris Rumph face off in the brand new All-Star Brawl by Nickelodeon against professional gamers from Immortals. On this special episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota, the competitors will get the chance to play on the biggest screen in sports, the 360° Infinity Screen at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Breiden Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko to the active roster. The team also placed defensive lineman Christian Covington on Reserve/COVID-19 and signed defensive lineman Caraun Reid to the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Vikings Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr.; Place Cornerback Ryan Smith on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured. Los Angeles also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (standard elevation) wide receiver Maurice Ffrench (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

Let's Play: Chris Rumph vs. Larry Rountree in Wii Sports

Chargers defensive end Chris Rumph and running back Larry Rountree face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Wii Sports, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Eagles Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in Week 9.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Maurice Ffrench and cornerback Kiondre Thomas from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The Bolts also added cornerback Tevaughn Campbell to the injury report with a groin injury. His status for Sunday's game is questionable.
Latest News
Advertising