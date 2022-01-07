What Are the Las Vegas Raiders Saying About the Chargers?

"Well, he's such a physical threat in all areas. I mean the ability to throw, he keeps his eyes downfield, very accurate, very confident man back there, and then his ability to run. You look at the Pittsburgh game, he had over 100 yards rushing. So, he's got a unique skill set, and I'm sure there's some adjustment for him too learning a new offense, but his skill set, you just see him really utilizing all of it. And he's such a threat, they've got so many good skill players that you try, alright here's how we're going to adjust and then he always has the ability to run like he did in the Pittsburgh game. So, really good awareness by him, his ability. We're going to have to do a good job plastering downfield because he does lengthen the play with his legs. And it's not just to run, but to look for throws downfield or even across the field. So, his development, I'm sure he's getting better and better in their system, and it really shows on tape."