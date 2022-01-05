Coach Staley Joins The Rich Eisen Show

On Tuesday, head coach Brandon Staley joined 'The Rich Eisen Show' to talk about the Chargers upcoming primetime matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Staley also talked about how quarterback Justin Herbert has developed as a player in their first season together, how the team has navigated the challenges of a full NFL season, his philosophy when it comes to fourth down and more.
You can watch the full interview with Coach Staley below:
