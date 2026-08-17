Where Rookie Genesis Smith is Progressing the Most in 1st Chargers Training Camp

Day 14 of Chargers Training Camp is in the rearview mirror after another padded session in El Segundo.
Below are three takeaways from Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary, safety Genesis Smith and outside linebacker Nadame Tucker following Sunday's media availability:
Rookie adjustments for Smith
Chargers fourth-round pick Genesis Smith had a moment where it all hit him ahead of the preseason opener last week in Houston.
But once that was done, it was time to focus on his debut.
"Preseason game felt surreal at first," Smith said on Sunday. "Getting to walk through the tunnel, but I feel like I adjusted very quickly. It was a good adjustment."
Smith, the Arizona product, put together a solid performance in his first showing in the powder blue, notching two tackles and a pass defensed.
According to Pro Football Focus, he also did not allow a reception after being target twice.
With his first game on deck, the rookie went into it with a couple of goals in mind.
"Just building trust, being clear in my communication, showing the coaches I know the playbook in and out," Smith said about his goals in the game. "That was big for me. Trying to run the defense was a big thing I was working on."
The ball skills he was touted with have been on full display throughout Chargers camp, too.
Smith has been a disruptor at multiple points, getting his hands on footballs and showing off coverage range as well.
Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O’Leary liked what he saw from his debut and continues to see the rookie settle in and progress.
"His ceiling is so high and he's progressing really well right now," O'Leary said about Smith. "You saw him tackle, he had an opportunity at an interception if he taps his feet in the end zone. But you can see the flashes when he's out there.
"What I love is that he's out of position in Week 1 of preseason and now in practice you can see where he's playing football," O'Leary added. "He's not out there thinking, which a lot of times can get rookies."
Check out the best photos from the thirteenth day of Training Camp 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo!
The tackling aspect has been key since arrived as it has been an area they looked for him to improve on.
The safety has taken that to heart in his adjustment to the NFL, which has included a number of things on top of that.
"That's a big thing I was focusing on," Smith said. "That's one of our separators that Coach O'Leary talks about, tackling. Any of the five separators, going out there we're always trying to key in, hone in on that."
He later added: "My eye progressions. We were in a different defense in college, so seeing how the coaches want me to do it so I can blend it from my instincts and they how want me to do it versus going out going to playing ball. Just having a good blend between the two."
There's plenty of people he could ask in his room about any questions he might have.
Smith entered the NFL with arguably the most experienced room on the team with veterans like Derwin James, Jr., Elijah Molden, Tony Jefferson and more.
He's used that to his advantage as much as he can.
"I've been trying to soak in everything I can through the vets," Smith said. "I'm in a really good room with all the safeties. Everyone has been taking me under their wing. Been trying to spend as much time as I can in this building, trying to get all the plays down so I build trust as fast as possible."
He later added: "There's a lot of good vets in the room for different things."
The safety competition has ramped up and will continue to do so with the upcoming practices and preseason games.
But Smith believes it's been to the benefit of everyone involved by making each other better.
"Guys are producing when they get their opportunities," O'Leary said. "Even this week in our joint practice and then in the game. It's going to be another really good to measure those guys and see where they're at."
Smith added: "I think we have a healthy competition in the room. We all go out there trying to build trust, show out and make plays day in and day out. Just put our best foot forward."
Tucker learning from familiar faces
Earlier in the offseason, O'Leary talked about wanting to see Nadame Tucker, his former player at Western Michigan, in pads.
So far, the undrafted outside linebacker has shown why.
"I play with my hair on fire a little bit, a little pop," Tucker said on Sunday.
Tucker later added: "I'm just a guy that wants to go through your face."
The rookie has had his flashes throughout camp and played his first live action snaps last Thursday in Houston, notching a quarterback hit.
"Just trying to get that game speed, it was a little different," Tucker said about the preseason game. "I definitely feel like I did what I was supposed to as far as helping my team taking home a win. That was the main goal."
Tucker was a big piece of the turnaround of Western Michigan's defense last season, tying for the Division I lead with 14.5 sacks.
And so far with his former defensive coordinator and the Bolts, he's settled in with each passing day, noting the small details he's been working on relentlessly.
Not to mention the defensive leaders he's been able to learn from on that side of the ball leaning on Khalil Mack, Tuli Tuipulotu, Derwin James, Jr. and more.
"It feels like I belong," Tucker said. "I know the type of guys I'm around, the stuff I can gain from them. I come with that approach like I belong here, I'm not starstruck in any way.
"I want to be just like those guys in a way," Tucker added. "Just try to pay attention to every little detail."
Obviously knowing O'Leary has gone a long way as well, as his existing connection does help the comfort aspect of it.
However Tucker knows much more will be needed from him as an undrafted free agent, and he hopes to continue to do so.
"I feel like it helped [knowing O'Leary] because as an undrafted guy, you could kind of feel like you're out there by yourself, nobody is really pulling for you," Tucker said. "But it's still you, you still got to come out here and work every day. It's just good to have some familiar guys who know your game and know who you are as a person.
"That's where I could become more comfortable, in that sense," Tucker added. "At the end of the day, it's a business and you got to come out here, whether you know someone or not, you got to come out here and perform."
One preseason game and 14 training camp practices are under his belt — now the goal is continue building on both against the best of the best.
"That's my biggest thing, just knowing where I'm at as far as in the league and guys I'm going against and building off that," Tucker said. "Even taking reps against Joe [Alt] and some of those guys, I'm trying to get in those as much as I can just to see where I'm at and build off that because I'm trying to be a Pro Bowler."
O'Leary assesses defense in preseason opener
The Chargers defense played was as firm as ever last Thursday in Houston.
After giving up the opening drive touchdown, they did not allow a single point, holding the Texans to just 209 yards of offense and stopping them twice on fourth down.
O'Leary offered his view of the unit in his first official game as the Chargers defensive playcaller.
"Played fast, played violent," O'Leary said. "We need to execute better. I think we started slow, which was a combination of [them making] some plays and we were out of position at times."
Overall, however, the takeaways from the preseason opener were solid.
But there is plenty to build on in O'Leary's eyes ahead of Thursday night's game against the 49ers.
"I just think, overall, we played fast, we played together, we played violent," O'Leary said. "The result was a good result for us, but we see a lot of stuff we can clean up."
And the attention for the Bolts' first preseason game at SoFi could also ramp up depending on how the plan shakes out later in the week.
Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said over a week ago that the initial plan was for starters to play a series against the 49ers then two series against the Rams.
While it remains to be seen what the final plan is, and who that would include if so, a first look at the starting defense could be in the cards to some degree.
Still, O'Leary noted the evaluation will be the same for whoever suits up against the 49ers, starters or not.
"Same thing we're looking for in the young guys, which is execution and playing fast and violent," O'Leary said. "And to play fast and violent, you've got to know what you're doing.
"Anticipate what the offense is doing, you've gotta be communicating with each other," O'Leary added. "That's what we're looking for."