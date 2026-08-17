Where Rookie Genesis Smith is Progressing the Most in 1st Chargers Training Camp

Tucker learning from familiar faces

Earlier in the offseason, O'Leary talked about wanting to see Nadame Tucker, his former player at Western Michigan, in pads.

So far, the undrafted outside linebacker has shown why.

"I play with my hair on fire a little bit, a little pop," Tucker said on Sunday.

Tucker later added: "I'm just a guy that wants to go through your face."

The rookie has had his flashes throughout camp and played his first live action snaps last Thursday in Houston, notching a quarterback hit.

"Just trying to get that game speed, it was a little different," Tucker said about the preseason game. "I definitely feel like I did what I was supposed to as far as helping my team taking home a win. That was the main goal."

Tucker was a big piece of the turnaround of Western Michigan's defense last season, tying for the Division I lead with 14.5 sacks.

And so far with his former defensive coordinator and the Bolts, he's settled in with each passing day, noting the small details he's been working on relentlessly.

Not to mention the defensive leaders he's been able to learn from on that side of the ball leaning on Khalil Mack, Tuli Tuipulotu, Derwin James, Jr. and more.

"It feels like I belong," Tucker said. "I know the type of guys I'm around, the stuff I can gain from them. I come with that approach like I belong here, I'm not starstruck in any way.

"I want to be just like those guys in a way," Tucker added. "Just try to pay attention to every little detail."

Obviously knowing O'Leary has gone a long way as well, as his existing connection does help the comfort aspect of it.

However Tucker knows much more will be needed from him as an undrafted free agent, and he hopes to continue to do so.

"I feel like it helped [knowing O'Leary] because as an undrafted guy, you could kind of feel like you're out there by yourself, nobody is really pulling for you," Tucker said. "But it's still you, you still got to come out here and work every day. It's just good to have some familiar guys who know your game and know who you are as a person.

"That's where I could become more comfortable, in that sense," Tucker added. "At the end of the day, it's a business and you got to come out here, whether you know someone or not, you got to come out here and perform."

One preseason game and 14 training camp practices are under his belt — now the goal is continue building on both against the best of the best.