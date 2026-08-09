What Justin Eboigbe Hopes to Build on in Year 3 After Busy Training Camp

Time on task helps with getting more comfortable, and Eboigbe continues to show it with each practice.

However, a lot of what he's showing on the practice field comes from much before as he detailed how his offseason approach has led him to the present day.

"It's all that I've done throughout the offseason," Eboigbe said. "The little things, the habits that I built, the hard work I put in, it's just a cumulative of all the little things I've done, hoping that it brings success.

"I do all things in the offseason, all the habitual things hoping it will be a success even if I do those things not knowing that I will succeed in what I want," Eboigbe added. "I just look at it like little things over a long time will build up to where you'll see improvement in everything."

The defensive lineman figures to be a major key of what's a versatile room with players like Teair Tart, Dalvin Tomlinson, Jamaree Caldwell and more.

It's also a room that Eboigbe explained is highly motivated.

There's a standard defensive line coach Mike Elston has set in the room that every player tries to get to each day.

"There's going to be good reps and there's going to be bad reps, but at the end of the day you have to keep getting better," Eboigbe said. "Don't harp on the bad times, just learn from it. That's how Coach [Mike] Elston has the room.

"Just having that mindset of keep getting better, that one percent, figuring something out that you want to work today," Eboigbe added. "Whether that is pass rush, the run, whatever. Just work something and try to perfect that or get better each and every day."

Eboigbe's second season gave him another goal to try and surpass.

Now, he hopes to continue that trajectory the more he settles into Year 3.

"It's like anything," Eboigbe said. "The more and more you get familiar with something, whether it's familiar with the system, familiar with what the coaches want, you just build and gain more confidence, more confident in how you play, ability within the scheme.