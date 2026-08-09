What Justin Eboigbe Hopes to Build on in Year 3 After Busy Training Camp

Day 10 of Chargers Training Camp has wrapped up at The Bolt.
Below are three takeaways from Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary, defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe and tight end David Njoku following Sunday's media availability:
Eboigbe surging in Year 3
The leap Justin Eboigbe made in Year 2 after just 26 defensive snaps as a rookie was one of the many revelations last season for the Chargers.
He saw jumps in production just about everywhere you looked, notching 6.0 sacks, seven tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hits.
But as the 25-year-old put it at the podium on Sunday, last year is just the baseline of what he wants to accomplish.
"Keeping trying to get better and better," Eboigbe said. "The only competition is the man in the mirror.
"Only thing I want to do is keep improving, keep having a good camp, better camp than I had last year," Eboigbe added. "Just keep wagering my success based on what I did previously."
Eboigbe has been one of the number of standouts through 10 days of training camp so far, wreaking havoc in the run and pass game.
Look no further than Sunday’s practice where the defensive lineman won both of his 1-on-1 reps and notched multiple would-be sacks in team drills.
It's becoming a trend for Eboigbe to flash during Chargers Training Camp, and Defensive Coordinator Chris O’Leary said the other day his approach is a big reason why.
"He's a dude that is going to be the best version of him every day," O'Leary said about Eboigbe last Thursday. "He's going to max out. No matter what that ceiling is for him, he's going to try and reach it.
"He's been incredibly impressive, he gives us pass rush ability inside," O'Leary added. "I'm excited to see him this year."
Time on task helps with getting more comfortable, and Eboigbe continues to show it with each practice.
However, a lot of what he's showing on the practice field comes from much before as he detailed how his offseason approach has led him to the present day.
"It's all that I've done throughout the offseason," Eboigbe said. "The little things, the habits that I built, the hard work I put in, it's just a cumulative of all the little things I've done, hoping that it brings success.
"I do all things in the offseason, all the habitual things hoping it will be a success even if I do those things not knowing that I will succeed in what I want," Eboigbe added. "I just look at it like little things over a long time will build up to where you'll see improvement in everything."
The defensive lineman figures to be a major key of what's a versatile room with players like Teair Tart, Dalvin Tomlinson, Jamaree Caldwell and more.
It's also a room that Eboigbe explained is highly motivated.
There's a standard defensive line coach Mike Elston has set in the room that every player tries to get to each day.
"There's going to be good reps and there's going to be bad reps, but at the end of the day you have to keep getting better," Eboigbe said. "Don't harp on the bad times, just learn from it. That's how Coach [Mike] Elston has the room.
"Just having that mindset of keep getting better, that one percent, figuring something out that you want to work today," Eboigbe added. "Whether that is pass rush, the run, whatever. Just work something and try to perfect that or get better each and every day."
Eboigbe's second season gave him another goal to try and surpass.
Now, he hopes to continue that trajectory the more he settles into Year 3.
"It's like anything," Eboigbe said. "The more and more you get familiar with something, whether it's familiar with the system, familiar with what the coaches want, you just build and gain more confidence, more confident in how you play, ability within the scheme.
He added: "That's all I want and all I've been trying to do each and every year."
O'Leary to call plays from sideline
The Chargers Defensive Coordinator is one of the many people on staff that always bring the energy during practice.
Expect much of the same when the Bolts preseason opener kicks off in Houston.
"Can't wait. Cannot wait," O'Leary said about the first preseason game. "Just want to get out there and do it, want to let the guys play fast and fly around."
O'Leary is preparing to call his first NFL game as a defensive coordinator in Week 1 of the preseason against the Texans.
It's also his first chance to see his defense in action after what's been a training camp of playmaking from his unit.
The coordinator talked about what he's looking forward to and evaluating from his unit in the preseason.
"We talk about two things on defense, trust and production," O'Leary said. "Each player we evaluate with that process. Trust how well can you execute our defense, can you fit in our scheme, can you do your job consistently.
"Then production is being around the football," he added. "Whether I'm getting quarterback hits, pass breakups, whatever it may be. How much do you affect the game."
As far as where he will call plays from now with the Chargers, O'Leary is keeping it the same as when he was the Defensive Coordinator at Western Michigan.
O'Leary confirmed Sunday that he would be on the sidelines during games, his reasoning coming from wanting be right in the mix of things face-to-face.
"You can lead the guys, nothing gets lost in translation, I can communicate my message," O'Leary explained. "When things are going bad, I can get in the huddle and look them in their eyes.
"That's what I like being apart of," O'Leary added. "For me, being on the sideline is more effective."
The time has come for games to kick off, and O'Leary is as excited about it as anyone.
"The best part is you really see guys rise to the occasion, the guys that have prepared correctly, the guys that love the game, don't feel failure and go out there and let it rip," O'Leary said.
Settling in L.A.
David Njoku has been with the Chargers now for a couple of months, meaning he's well-versed now on his quarterback in Justin Herbert and what he brings to the table.
It's safe to say it's been exactly what he expected when he joined the team back in May.
"He's a sharpshooter," Njoku said on Sunday about Herbert. "A laser."
He later added: "It's good to have him on our side."
Njoku has been among the league's more consistent tight ends in his career, especially the past few seasons. He's tied for fifth among tight ends with 19 touchdown catches and 1,478 yards after the catch. He is seventh with 248 total catches.
And he's enjoyed his change to Southern California working with Mike McDaniel’s offense.
"It's been awesome with Mike McDaniel," Njoku said. "His playbook is amazing, teammates are great, Jim is great. We're having a lot of fun."
He later added: "No one I've ever experienced before. He's very intelligent when it comes to plays, everything overall."
Njoku has shown the threat he can be in the redzone — 26 of his 34 career touchdown catches have come from the 20-yard line and in — so far in camp and continues to adjust well to McDaniel's scheme.
After what he called a whirlwind when he first arrived, he believes his and his teammates' comfort only continues to grow now 10 days down in training camp.
"The first day I got here, my head was kind of spinning," Njoku said. "It was bullets flying everywhere. But now, I feel like it's settling in for everyone. I feel like we're getting our rhythm, it's exciting to see.
"We have to go one day at a time, work each day and see where it goes," Njoku added.