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Why Ladd McConkey is 'Grateful' to Be Named Chargers Captain For 1st Time

Sep 02, 2026 at 07:00 PM
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Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

LaddCaptain

Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh has had a standard process of voting captains since arriving with the team.

After each player marks who they think should be captain on a piece of paper, a group of rookies go into a room, tally it up and return to the team meeting.

And this year's votes resulted in a special first-time moment for Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey.

The third-year pass catcher was announced among the 10 season-long team captains this year, as he will be donning the "C" on his chest for the first time in his young career.

"Grateful. Honestly, I was really excited about it," McConkey said on Wednesday. "I take a lot of pride in that and being voted by my teammates.

"So much respect for them, grateful for them," McConkey added. "Hopefully I can carry it on the right way."

McConkey was one of three players voted as captains for the first time in their careers, joining Tuli Tuipulotu and Elijah Molden.

He expressed nothing but gratitude to his teammates for the honor.

"I just try to put my best foot forward, be there for my teammates, be the best teammate I can be," McConkey said. "Obviously I was super excited about it, and thankful for it.

"You never know, with your teammates voting on it, what they think of you but I was really grateful for it," McConkey added.

Chargers Initial 53-man roster for 2026

View photos of the Chargers initial 53-man roster.

#0 | LB | Daiyan Henley
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#0 | LB | Daiyan Henley

#0 | LB | Daiyan Henley
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#0 | LB | Daiyan Henley

#1 | WR | Quentin Johnston
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#1 | WR | Quentin Johnston

#1 | WR | Quentin Johnston
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#1 | WR | Quentin Johnston

#2 | S | Elijah Molden
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#2 | S | Elijah Molden

#2 | DB | Elijah Molden
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#2 | DB | Elijah Molden

#3 | S | Derwin James, Jr.
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#3 | S | Derwin James, Jr.

#3 | S | Derwin James, Jr.
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#3 | S | Derwin James, Jr.

#4 | CB | Tarheeb Still
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#4 | CB | Tarheeb Still

#4 | CB | Tarheeb Still
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#4 | CB | Tarheeb Still

#5 | QB | Trey Lance
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#5 | QB | Trey Lance

#5 | QB | Trey Lance
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#5 | QB | Trey Lance

#6 | LB | Denzel Perryman
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#6 | LB | Denzel Perryman

#6 | LB | Denzel Perryman
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#6 | LB | Denzel Perryman

#8 | RB | Omarion Hampton
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#8 | RB | Omarion Hampton

#8 | RB | Omarion Hampton
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#8 | RB | Omarion Hampton

#9 | WR | Tre' Harris
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#9 | WR | Tre' Harris

#9 | WR | Tre' Harris
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#9 | WR | Tre' Harris

#10 | QB | Justin Herbert
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#10 | QB | Justin Herbert

#10 | QB | Justin Herbert
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#10 | QB | Justin Herbert

#11 | K | Cameron Dicker
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#11 | K | Cameron Dicker

#11 | K | Cameron Dicker
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#11 | K | Cameron Dicker

#12 | WR | Derius Davis
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#12 | WR | Derius Davis

#12 | WR | Derius Davis
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#12 | WR | Derius Davis

#15 | WR | Ladd McConkey
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#15 | WR | Ladd McConkey

#15 | WR | Ladd McConkey
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#15 | WR | Ladd McConkey

#20 | CB | Cam Hart
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#20 | CB | Cam Hart

#20 | CB | Cam Hart
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#20 | CB | Cam Hart

#22 | S | Genesis Smith
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#22 | S | Genesis Smith

#22 | S | Genesis Smith
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#22 | S | Genesis Smith

#23 | S | Tony Jefferson
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#23 | S | Tony Jefferson

#23 | S | Tony Jefferson
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#23 | S | Tony Jefferson

#24 | CB | Rodney Shelley
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#24 | CB | Rodney Shelley

#24 | CB | Rodney Shelley
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#24 | CB | Rodney Shelley

#26 | CB | Donte Jackson
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#26 | CB | Donte Jackson

#26 | CB | Donte Jackson
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#26 | CB | Donte Jackson

#27 | S | RJ Mickens
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#27 | S | RJ Mickens

#27 | S | RJ Mickens
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#27 | S | RJ Mickens

#28 | RB | Kimani Vidal
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#28 | RB | Kimani Vidal

#28 | RB | Kimani Vidal
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#28 | RB | Kimani Vidal

#30 | FB | Alec Ingold
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#30 | FB | Alec Ingold

#30 | FB | Alec Ingold
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#30 | FB | Alec Ingold

#32 | S | Kendall Williamson
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#32 | S | Kendall Williamson

#32 | S | Kendall Williamson
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#32 | S | Kendall Williamson

#33 | CB | Deane Leonard
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#33 | CB | Deane Leonard

#33 | CB | Deane Leonard
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#33 | CB | Deane Leonard

#34 | RB | Keaton Mitchell
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#34 | RB | Keaton Mitchell

#34 | RB | Keaton Mitchell
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#34 | RB | Keaton Mitchell

#43 | LB | Troy Dye
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#43 | LB | Troy Dye

#43 | LB | Troy Dye
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#43 | LB | Troy Dye

#45 | OLB | Tuli Tuipulotu
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#45 | OLB | Tuli Tuipulotu

#45 | OLB | Tuli Tuipulotu
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#45 | OLB | Tuli Tuipulotu

#47 | LS | Josh Harris
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#47 | LS | Josh Harris

#47 | LS | Josh Harris
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#47 | LS | Josh Harris

#48 | OLB | Bud Dupree
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#48 | OLB | Bud Dupree

#48 | OLB | Bud Dupree
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#48 | OLB | Bud Dupree

#52 | OLB | Khalil Mack
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#52 | OLB | Khalil Mack

#52 | OLB | Khalil Mack
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#52 | OLB | Khalil Mack

#53 | LB | Del'Shawn Phillips
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#53 | LB | Del'Shawn Phillips

#53 | OLB | Del'Shawn Phillips
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#53 | OLB | Del'Shawn Phillips

#58 | LB | Marlowe Wax
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#58 | LB | Marlowe Wax

#58 | LB | Marlowe Wax
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#58 | LB | Marlowe Wax

#60 | OL | Jacob Spomer
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#60 | OL | Jacob Spomer

#60 | OL | Jacob Spomer
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#60 | OL | Jacob Spomer

#75 | OL | Logan Taylor
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#75 | OL | Logan Taylor

#65 | OL | Logan Taylor
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#65 | OL | Logan Taylor

#66 | OL | Jake Slaughter
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#66 | OL | Jake Slaughter

#66 | OL | Jake Slaughter
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#66 | OL | Jake Slaughter

#69 | OL | Cole Strange
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#69 | OL | Cole Strange

#69 | OL | Cole Strange
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#69 | OL | Cole Strange

#70 | OL | Rashawn Slater
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#70 | OL | Rashawn Slater

#70 | T | Rashawn Slater
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#70 | T | Rashawn Slater

#73 | OL | Alex Harkey
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#73 | OL | Alex Harkey

#73 | OL | Alex Harkey
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#73 | OL | Alex Harkey

#74 | OL | Kayode Awosika
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#74 | OL | Kayode Awosika

#74 | OL | Kayode Awosika
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#74 | OL | Kayode Awosika

#75 | OL | Trevor Penning
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#75 | OL | Trevor Penning

#75 | OL | Trevor Penning
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#75 | OL | Trevor Penning

#76 | OL | Joe Alt
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#76 | OL | Joe Alt

#76 | OL | Joe Alt
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#76 | OL | Joe Alt

#77 | OL | Travis Burke
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#77 | OL | Travis Burke

#77 | OL | Travis Burke
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#77 | OL | Travis Burke

#79 | OL | Trey Pipkins III
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#79 | OL | Trey Pipkins III

#79 | G/T | Trey Pipkins III
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#79 | G/T | Trey Pipkins III

#83 | TE | David Njoku
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#83 | TE | David Njoku

#83 | TE | David Njoku
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#83 | TE | David Njoku

#84 | WR | KeAndre Lambert-Smith
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#84 | WR | KeAndre Lambert-Smith

#84 | WR | KeAndre Lambert-Smith
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#84 | WR | KeAndre Lambert-Smith

#86 | TE | Oronde Gadsden
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#86 | TE | Oronde Gadsden

#86 | TE | Oronde Gadsden
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#86 | TE | Oronde Gadsden

#88 | TE | Charlie Kolar
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#88 | TE | Charlie Kolar

#88 | TE | Charlie Kolar
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#88 | TE | Charlie Kolar

#89 | WR | Brenen Thompson
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#89 | WR | Brenen Thompson

#89 | WR | Brenen Thompson
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#89 | WR | Brenen Thompson

#90 | OLB | Akheem Mesidor
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#90 | OLB | Akheem Mesidor

#90 | OLB | Akheem Mesidor
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#90 | OLB | Akheem Mesidor

#91 | DL | Nick Barrett
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#91 | DL | Nick Barrett

#91 | DL | Nick Barrett
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#91 | DL | Nick Barrett

#92 | DL | Justin Eboigbe
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#92 | DL | Justin Eboigbe

#92 | DL | Justin Eboigbe
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#92 | DL | Justin Eboigbe

#93 | DL | Teair Tart
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#93 | DL | Teair Tart

#93 | DL | Teair Tart
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#93 | DL | Teair Tart

#94 | DL | Dalvin Tomlinson
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#94 | DL | Dalvin Tomlinson

#94 | DL | Dalvin Tomlinson
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#94 | DL | Dalvin Tomlinson

#99 | DL | Jamaree Caldwell
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#99 | DL | Jamaree Caldwell

#99 | DL | Jamaree Caldwell
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#99 | DL | Jamaree Caldwell

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Getting voted as a captain in his third season is a big nod to McConkey's growth since his arrival, as his voice has become louder both on and off the field.

The receiver has tallied 1,938 receiving yards, which is good for second-most among players in his draft class, and 13 touchdowns, the most among his class.

With that success has come a lot more responsibility and comfort in the NFL, as McConkey believes that's allowed him to develop as a leader.

"I think just getting more comfortable, honestly," McConkey said. "You come in as a rookie and you're like, 'Let me just do the right thing and keep my head down.' I do that still in a sense, but I feel like I'm able to speak up more, talk a little bit.

"I think my best trait is leading by example," McConkey added. "Watch me how I work, and I think that's the best way I lead."

As far as the season ahead, McConkey is fired up to see Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel’s offense finally unfold in a game setting.

After a long offseason of working on different details, the receiver said they've seen things "come to life" over the last number of weeks.

Time has flown by, and they can't wait to show it against another defense that isn't theirs.

"Absolutely. I'm getting tired of going against the same DBs every day," McConkey said with a smile. "They've seen our stuff a lot, so it will be cool to see another defense and see how we dial it up. I know our guys are going to come out and respond, play fast and super excited.

"I can't believe it's already here," McConkey added. "You sit there and think about it, it was 90 days away, then 60 days away and now we're going into game week. I'm fired up."

The new Chargers captain hasn't shied away from the ultimate goal the team hopes to accomplish in 2026 — that remains the same.

Now it's about working on it day by day, as their first opportunity to work towards it is on the horizon in Week 1.

"We're super hungry. Our goal hasn't changed, we know what we want," McConkey said. "Just win every day, win one day at a time. When you look up, I think we'll be in a good spot.

"Don't look too far ahead, don't look in the past," McConkey added. "Just be in the present moment and when our time comes, make the most of it."

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