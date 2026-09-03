Why Ladd McConkey is 'Grateful' to Be Named Chargers Captain For 1st Time

Getting voted as a captain in his third season is a big nod to McConkey's growth since his arrival, as his voice has become louder both on and off the field.

The receiver has tallied 1,938 receiving yards, which is good for second-most among players in his draft class, and 13 touchdowns, the most among his class.

With that success has come a lot more responsibility and comfort in the NFL, as McConkey believes that's allowed him to develop as a leader.

"I think just getting more comfortable, honestly," McConkey said. "You come in as a rookie and you're like, 'Let me just do the right thing and keep my head down.' I do that still in a sense, but I feel like I'm able to speak up more, talk a little bit.

"I think my best trait is leading by example," McConkey added. "Watch me how I work, and I think that's the best way I lead."

As far as the season ahead, McConkey is fired up to see Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel’s offense finally unfold in a game setting.

After a long offseason of working on different details, the receiver said they've seen things "come to life" over the last number of weeks.

Time has flown by, and they can't wait to show it against another defense that isn't theirs.

"Absolutely. I'm getting tired of going against the same DBs every day," McConkey said with a smile. "They've seen our stuff a lot, so it will be cool to see another defense and see how we dial it up. I know our guys are going to come out and respond, play fast and super excited.

"I can't believe it's already here," McConkey added. "You sit there and think about it, it was 90 days away, then 60 days away and now we're going into game week. I'm fired up."

The new Chargers captain hasn't shied away from the ultimate goal the team hopes to accomplish in 2026 — that remains the same.

Now it's about working on it day by day, as their first opportunity to work towards it is on the horizon in Week 1.

"We're super hungry. Our goal hasn't changed, we know what we want," McConkey said. "Just win every day, win one day at a time. When you look up, I think we'll be in a good spot.