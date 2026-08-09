Chargers Training Camp Report: Mesidor, Tucker Flash at Edge Rusher on Day 10

The Bolts held their longest practice of Chargers 2026 Training Camp to date on Sunday, a fully-padded session that lasted nearly two hours.

"A really physical day today," said Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary.

The Chargers will practice at 10 a.m. at The Bolt on Monday and Tuesday ahead of Thursday's preseason opener in Houston.

Here is the Chargers Training Camp Report from Sunday's practice:

1. Mesidor, Tucker among standouts

A day after Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu dominated practice, it was the young edge rushers' turn to shine on Sunday.

Perhaps the most impressive rep was the first one in 1-on-1 drills in the trenches, and it came from Akheem Mesidor.

The 2026 first-round pick used a lethal spin move to get past right tackle Joe Alt, producing one of the cleanest wins we've seen so far in camp.

It was one of multiple wins on the day for Mesidor, who later used a similar move against Logan Taylor before beating Travis Burke with speed off the edge.

Mesidor also teamed up to split a sack with Justin Eboigbe in a full-team drill, with Eboigbe getting one of his own later in practice.

"He's going to have a role for us this year and has been really impressive," O"Leary said of Mesidor on Thursday. "Everything he showed us early, he's still showing us."

A pair of other youngsters — Kyle Kennard and Nadame Tucker — each also put together a strong practice on Sunday.

Kennard flashed in 1-on-1 drills with a nifty inside move, and later showed his his bend to get into the pocket.

Kennard also had a run stop in a full-team drill against the top offense.

"Consistently getting better," O'Leary said of Kennard, a 2025 fourth-round pick. "He has his flash plays, but just the effort has improved.

"A guy that's straining between the whistles, he's developed some pass rush moves and a nice tool box in the run game as well," O'Leary added.

Undrafted rookie free agent Nadame Tucker also fared well Sunday by winning his final two 1-on-1 reps, the latter of which would have drawn a holding penalty.

Tucker also had a run stop and a sack against the reserve offense.

O'Leary said in minicamp that Tucker, whom he coached at Western Michigan, would likely turn heads when the pads came on.

So far those words have rang true.

"He's very physical, he's flashing, he's getting around the quarterback," O'Leary said. "We've backed him up a little bit from getting around the quarterback and staying out of the cylinder.

"He's done a really good job, he needs to use his hands a little bit more, it's kind of what we're on about right now," O'Leary added. "But as far as a guy that plays physical and really strikes people, he brings that each day."