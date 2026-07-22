Chargers 2026 Training Camp Preview: How Does Competition in Edge Rusher Group Shake Out?

Camp Outlook

The Bolts edge rusher room features plenty of superstar names, players looking to break through and a heralded first-round rookie.

That means there will be no shortage of storylines surrounding this group, which is led by a future Hall of Famer in Khalil Mack, who is back for Year 13 overall and his fifth season with the Bolts.

As he has the past two offseasons, Mack signed a one-year deal with the Chargers in free agency.

"Ultimately, this is where me and my family want to be this year," Mack said. "Playing high-level football and knowing this group of guys — I said that last year and the year before — but knowing this group of guys we have in this locker room, I couldn't really see being anywhere else."

As the 2026 season approaches, Mack is no longer the most prominent name in the group as Tuli Tuipulotu has cemented himself as a star in the league.

Tuipulotu, recently ranked at No. 86 on the NFL Top 100 List, had a monster 2025 season that saw him rack up 13.0 sacks — the sixth-most in the NFL — to go along with 20.0 tackles for loss, which tied for the fourth-most in the league.

Tuipulotu, a 2023 second-round pick, is eligible for a contract extension but said last month his focus is on the team heading into camp.

"I just let my agent, let the guys handle that," Tuipulotu said. "I'm just trying to be here with the team and be close with the guys."

The Bolts also boosted the overall upside in their room this offseason when they selected Akheem Mesidor with the No. 22 pick in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Mesidor led Miami with 17.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks in 2025 and added a team-high four forced fumbles. His sack total led the entire ACC, while his tackles for loss ranked No. 2 in the conference.

Mack said last month that he's excited to see what Mesidor can do as a rookie.

"There's a lot of intangibles there, man. I'm excited to see him with the pads on," Mack said about Mesidor.

The rest of the edge rusher group features intriguing names such as Bud Dupree, Kyle Kennard and Nadame Tucker, while Garmon Randolph is back after spending the 2025 season on the practice squad.

Dupree was the Chargers fourth edge rusher in 2025 and is entering his 12th season in the league while Kennard played sparingly on defense (80 snaps) as a rookie after being a fourth-round pick.

Tucker, meanwhile, is an undrafted free agent who tied for the Division I lead with 14.5 sacks in 2025 at Western Michigan, where Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary held the same title.

Overall, the Bolts edge rusher group features talent, depth and potential heading into camp.