5 Takeaways: How the Chargers Impressed Jim Harbaugh in 1st Preseason Game

The Chargers came away winners on Thursday night after a 27-7 road victory over the Texans.

Here are five takeaways from the Bolts first preseason game:

1. Harbaugh thrilled with opener

After 12 training camp practices and months of hard work this offseason, it was clear the Bolts were ready for a game on Thursday night.

Even if it was a preseason contest.

Jim Harbaugh's squad cruised past Houston in their first preseason game behind an offense that outgained the Texans by 170 yards and a defense that allowed just a lone touchdown.

And while there were plenty of individual standouts, the Chargers Head Coach said he was most pleased with the entire roster's attention to detail.

"Overall, offense, defense, special teams, I really thought our players took the coaching that they had," Harbaugh said.

"And to go out and execute that in the game and keep falling back on that technique in the coaching and the way they were trained, really, really good," he added.

Harbaugh pointed out the defense first in his postgame press conference, noting the fact that new Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary was locked in all night.

"I thought he called a really good game. Loved the three and outs, loved the fourth downs stops," Harbaugh said. "Calm, cool, collected the whole night."

Houston had 11 total drives, seven of which lasted four plays or fewer.

And on offense, Mike McDaniel's crew racked up a whopping 379 yards of offense and 23 first downs.

"Mike McDaniel, getting nearly 400 yards of offense in a preseason game is really hard to do," Harbaugh said. "Haven't seen that many times. Didn't quite get 400, but it was pretty close."

The Chargers had four drives of at least eight plays and held the ball for 32-plus minutes.

Was it a perfect game? Of course not.

But the Bolts young players who saw extensive action Thursday night are likely to improve ahead of next week’s home preseason matchup against the 49ers, a game where the Chargers starters are likely to suit up and play a series.