How Kimani Vidal Has Adjusted to New Mike McDaniel Offense

Vidal carried the ball five times in Week 1 of the preseason and played 14 total snaps.

"I'm hard on myself so I was wanting more," Vidal said. "But I think it was a good first step, good first time getting out there and good time getting your feet wet and getting back in the flow of the season."

Getting the game reps went a long way in seeing the offense in live action.

Vidal talked about the biggest adjustments he's had to make with McDaniel's new scheme, all of which he's picked up on.

"More so getting off at the snap," Vidal said. "Especially with the wide zone stuff, that's probably the main important thing for running backs.

"Some of the little nuances we do in the receiving game for the running backs, but that's obviously more situational," Vidal added.

There are definitely enough voices in the room to bounce ideas from and answer questions, too.

Running backs coach Max McCaffrey has been a big help in the room navigating the scheme change says Vidal, as has veterans who played in it such as fullback Alec Ingold.

"We have a great coach, and he's been in the system for a little while," Vidal said. "Having a good teacher really helps.

He added: "Then having Alec, too, a vet like that that has been in the system longer than Max McCaffrey is huge for us."

The running back room is arguably one of the more talented positions on the Chargers heading into 2026 with Vidal, Omarion Hampton, Keaton Mitchell and more who have flashed at various points.