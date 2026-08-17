How Kimani Vidal Has Adjusted to New Mike McDaniel Offense

Kimani Vidal enjoyed a different second season than his first as he served as an integral part of the Chargers offense in 2025.
That experience hasn't shifted his mindset one bit, however, even though he's much more established heading into Year 3.
"I'm trying to get better every day," Vidal said on Monday. "Working towards the season trying to get better."
Vidal, who returned to the Chargers as an exclusive rights free agent this offseason, produced 643 rushing yards and three scores after stepping up due to injuries.
He added 16 receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown through the air after playing 13 games and making 10 starts.
After playing almost three times as many snaps in Year 2, Vidal said his offseason looked a bit differently than his first.
"I would say in the beginning of the offseason, it was a little more rehab," Vidal said. "Mostly because at the end of the [first] year I didn't play as much.
"This year was more taking a step back at the end of the season and getting my body right and wrapping it up from there," Vidal added.
He's been fully entrenched in Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel’s new offense, as well.
The third-year running back enjoyed the shift to the new scheme, getting his first chance at live action last Thursday in Houston.
"It feels good, getting players out in space," Vidal said about the offense. "A lot is predicated on speed, timing.
"It's great to have that first game and work through some of that stuff," Vidal added.
Vidal carried the ball five times in Week 1 of the preseason and played 14 total snaps.
"I'm hard on myself so I was wanting more," Vidal said. "But I think it was a good first step, good first time getting out there and good time getting your feet wet and getting back in the flow of the season."
Getting the game reps went a long way in seeing the offense in live action.
Vidal talked about the biggest adjustments he's had to make with McDaniel's new scheme, all of which he's picked up on.
"More so getting off at the snap," Vidal said. "Especially with the wide zone stuff, that's probably the main important thing for running backs.
"Some of the little nuances we do in the receiving game for the running backs, but that's obviously more situational," Vidal added.
There are definitely enough voices in the room to bounce ideas from and answer questions, too.
Running backs coach Max McCaffrey has been a big help in the room navigating the scheme change says Vidal, as has veterans who played in it such as fullback Alec Ingold.
"We have a great coach, and he's been in the system for a little while," Vidal said. "Having a good teacher really helps.
He added: "Then having Alec, too, a vet like that that has been in the system longer than Max McCaffrey is huge for us."
The running back room is arguably one of the more talented positions on the Chargers heading into 2026 with Vidal, Omarion Hampton, Keaton Mitchell and more who have flashed at various points.
"Top to bottom, the guys are legit," Vidal said. "Everyone is here for a reason… I think all guys can contribute at some point during the season."