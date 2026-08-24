Why Mike McDaniel Has Full Confidence in Jake Slaughter as Chargers Starting Center

Jake Slaughter might be a rookie, but there's plenty of confidence in him from everyone around the team as he marches full steam ahead as the starting center.
"I think he's uniquely structured for that sort of assignment," Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel said.
Tyler Biadasz was officially placed on Injured Reserve on Sunday after he suffered a left ACL injury during Tuesday's joint practice with the 49ers.
Biadasz was signed as an offseason free agent to help bolster the interior of the Chargers offensive line and will now miss the entire 2026 season.
The veteran center's teammates offered their support on Monday.
"Obviously, I went through that last year, so just being there for him," tackle Joe Alt said on Monday. "I sadly understand the situation and am fresh off of that, so just being there for anything he needs and boost him any way I can."
Cole Strange added: "The hardest part about this job is injuries. Fully out of our control. Obviously, there's the physical pain involved with it, but the mental grind of trying to come back and stay involved. I really feel for him."
McDaniel added that the veteran is focused on working his way back from the injury and returning better than ever next year.
"It's tough ... when you're invested in players and you see short-term adversity, it's rough," McDaniel said about Biadasz. "I think Tyler, talking to him yesterday, he's gotten his vision set forth on how to make sure that you take whatever the circumstances in the short term that seem like it's a down and turn it into something positive."
McDaniel later added: "His focus is in the appropriate spot and I have no doubt that he's going to come back better than ever when that day comes."
Check out the best photos from the nineteenth day of Training Camp 2026 at The Bolt in El Segundo!
The injury has thrust Slaughter, the Chargers second-round pick, into the role of starting center.
Slaughter had spent most of camp battling for the left guard position but also took center reps with the reserves before last week.
Starting a rookie, especially along the offensive line, can be a tough proposition for some — but Slaughter has shown more than enough for that not to be the case in this scenario.
The Chargers Offensive Coordinator has been impressed with the way Slaughter has fit in and progressed since arriving after the draft, even before Biadasz's injury.
"I'm very excited for Jake and our team … he's way ahead of where your rookie interior lineman are," McDaniel said. "For him to be able to take the reins and get all the reps will be very beneficial.
"I think it's hard to replace high level players such as Tyler, but you're fortunate when you have a guy that is as capable as Jake waiting in the wings," McDaniel added. "I'm happy that we came into the season with some depth there because we're certainly going to need it and he's going to have an exciting week as he's already had, but exciting week playing with the starters here and all the way up until the opener."
There's a lot of work to be done between the center and quarterback Justin Herbert, especially since the snaps between the two have been sparse throughout the offseason.
There's a rapport that must be built between the center and the quarterback that will come with more time on task.
But if any rookie is capable of building the relationship with under three weeks to go until the regular season, says McDaniel, it's Slaughter based on what he's shown so far.
"I think specifically with regard to Jake, he's uniquely served appropriately for this type of situation," McDaniel said. "He lives, eats, breathes football and for you to make up some ground and get the rapport that a starting center and quarterback need to have, you need to make up some ground."
He later added: "I think it's very, very doable and I continue to see growth each and every day in terms of the snap count cadence, targeting and all the things we ask the center to do, he's well served and up for the challenge."
That includes from a schematic standpoint as well, as not much will change even with Slaughter now taking over.
"Traditionally, you do have to look at your scale, and at times, you have to scale things back," McDaniel said. "Not in this circumstance.
"I think Jake has executed all of those center nuances in terms of where your point goes in terms of what the concept is," McDaniel added. "He's handled all the movement that we do all the different concepts very well. We shouldn't have an adjustment from a schematic perspective at all."
Slaughter has impressed both coaches and teammates alike since his arrival, and the work will continue as the ramp up as we get closer to the regular season.
"Jake has stepped up. He's asking a lot of good questions in our room individually and collectively," Alt said. "I think he understands what's at task here and what he needs to learn and see and improve on. I think we're all kind of molding really well with Jake so far."
Strange added: "To Jake's credit, he's not complacent. He showed up here Day 1 wanting to work, wanting to learn, and wanting to get better. It should be commonplace but there's always guys who think they have it all figured out and Jake is definitely not that. He's humble, wants to learn, want to work and get better."