Why Mike McDaniel Has Full Confidence in Jake Slaughter as Chargers Starting Center

The injury has thrust Slaughter, the Chargers second-round pick, into the role of starting center.

Slaughter had spent most of camp battling for the left guard position but also took center reps with the reserves before last week.

Starting a rookie, especially along the offensive line, can be a tough proposition for some — but Slaughter has shown more than enough for that not to be the case in this scenario.

The Chargers Offensive Coordinator has been impressed with the way Slaughter has fit in and progressed since arriving after the draft, even before Biadasz's injury.

"I'm very excited for Jake and our team … he's way ahead of where your rookie interior lineman are," McDaniel said. "For him to be able to take the reins and get all the reps will be very beneficial.

"I think it's hard to replace high level players such as Tyler, but you're fortunate when you have a guy that is as capable as Jake waiting in the wings," McDaniel added. "I'm happy that we came into the season with some depth there because we're certainly going to need it and he's going to have an exciting week as he's already had, but exciting week playing with the starters here and all the way up until the opener."

There's a lot of work to be done between the center and quarterback Justin Herbert, especially since the snaps between the two have been sparse throughout the offseason.

There's a rapport that must be built between the center and the quarterback that will come with more time on task.

But if any rookie is capable of building the relationship with under three weeks to go until the regular season, says McDaniel, it's Slaughter based on what he's shown so far.

"I think specifically with regard to Jake, he's uniquely served appropriately for this type of situation," McDaniel said. "He lives, eats, breathes football and for you to make up some ground and get the rapport that a starting center and quarterback need to have, you need to make up some ground."