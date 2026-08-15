Chargers Training Camp Report: Molden's INT Caps Off Strong Defensive Showing on Day 13

The Bolts got back to work Saturday by practicing for roughly 90 minutes in full pads on Day 13 of Chargers 2026 Training Camp.

The Chargers were off Friday after a 27-7 win in Houston, a game Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh was "a very good start" to preseason play.

The Chargers will practice at 10 a.m. at The Bolt for the next three days, including a joint practice with the 49ers on Tuesday.

Here is the Chargers Training Camp Report from Saturday's practice:

1. Molden leads dominant defense

The Chargers spent the next-to-last period of Saturday's practice working on a 2-minute drill.

The offense had the ball on the opponents' 45-yard line with one timeout and 35 seconds on the clock.

What transpired wasn't a surprise given how the Bolts defensive units looked all practice long.

Justin Herbert's group managed to advance into the red zone following a 10-yard completion to Omarion Hampton and a 20-yard pass to KeAndre Lambert-Smith.

Since the offense had called a timeout after the Hampton catch, Herbert was forced to spike the ball after Smith's catch got the offense down to the 15-yard line.

But after a second-down incompletion left just six seconds on the clock, Harbaugh decided he'd seen enough and had Trey Lance's unit try the drill.

However, Lance's group was on the field for just two plays as Elijah Molden nabbed an interception to seal the drill.

Overall, Molden's interception highlighted what was a strong day for the defense and an out-of-sorts one for the offense, as the latter unit was plagued with penalties and poor execution.

The strong defensive effort began in 7-on-7 drills when Troy Dye deflected away Herbert's first pass of the drill.

Deane Leonard then had strong coverage on Quentin Johnson down the field, ripping the ball out of the wide receiver's grasp for an incompletion.

Khalil Mack then had a sack in full-team drills before Genesis Smith had a pass breakup.

Tre' Harris later made a dazzling one-handed catch, but the play would have been negated by both a false start and a Tuli Tuipulotu sack.