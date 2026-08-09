How Tre' Harris & Oronde Gadsden Have Approached Mike McDaniel's Offense

The fast play mindset around the offense coincides with a lot of the new things the team has worked on getting down, including the timing the passing game wants to play with.

Gadsden knows what McDaniel's offense can produce for tight ends, and talked about the work that's been put in so far.

"Just being able to put them wherever," Gadsden said. "Obviously working on the timing, with Justin [Herbert], with Trey [Lance] with DJ [Uiagalelei], being out there with any situation and doesn't matter which receiver or what tight end is out there running in routes, running go's, running double moves.

"It doesn't matter who's out there, just being able to trust them and knowing the timing is going to be there and the ball is going to be there when you turn your head," Gadsden added. "Just be ready."

The track record speaks for itself, and the Chargers pass catchers know that very well.

"It's very exciting," Harris said. "The entire receiving room lit up whenever we found out he was going to be the offensive coordinator. We all knew what was going to come with it."

A part of the cause for the excitement comes from their productive offseasons, one where they shared and accomplished similar goals.

Harris and Gadsden both approached their respective offseasons with one of their goals being putting on muscle mass.

For Harris, his reasoning came from not being happy about how he performed and felt down the stretch of the season.

It led to him to putting a lot of focus on his "food, nutrition and the weight room" with the plan of being at his best heading into his second season.

"That's kind of something me and my receiver coach, we both talked about and I told him this offseason I wanted to put on a little extra weight," Harris said. "I feel like playing at the weight I'm at right now I was going to be able to be more explosive and also stay fast and be stronger than I already was."