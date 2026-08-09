How Tre' Harris & Oronde Gadsden Have Approached Mike McDaniel's Offense

The feeling during a player's first and second training camp makes a world of difference.
Just ask Tre’ Harris and Oronde Gadsden.
"I feel like I found my footing, like I know what's coming," the tight end said Saturday. "I feel like I know who everyone is because we were able to retain most of the team. It feels good."
The wide receiver added: "I feel a lot more comfortable."
The pair of Year 2 pass catchers played crucial roles as rookies, filling in and succeeding at various points when their numbers were called.
They've done much of the same throughout the offseason so far as they have flashed during Chargers Training Camp practices as they navigate the first year in Mike McDaniel’s offense.
And their reviews of the new scheme echo what's been said by members of the offense all offseason — plenty of excitement for what the offensive play caller brings to the table.
"It's awesome. One thing he says every day is that he brings the juice, and that's something he lives by and is contagious," Harris said about McDaniel. "Each and every day, we go out and we know he puts out a plan for each and every guy.
"We're going to go out there and execute whatever he asks from us because I feel like the offense really trusts him," Harris added.
Harris specifically noted something McDaniel expressed early on and how that has positively shifted his approach.
"One of the first meetings we had with him he put on the slide, 'Conviction over Perfection.' I felt like last year I was super busy on trying to be perfect on all my plays," Harris said. "He came in and was like being perfect is cool and all, but if you have conviction going into the play, going into each and every play full speed, lined up fast enough and you got the defense on their toes the entire game, it doesn't really matter how perfect you are.
"If you are going full speed every single play, you're going to make plays," Harris added. "That's something I've taken and trying to live by that."
The fast play mindset around the offense coincides with a lot of the new things the team has worked on getting down, including the timing the passing game wants to play with.
Gadsden knows what McDaniel's offense can produce for tight ends, and talked about the work that's been put in so far.
"Just being able to put them wherever," Gadsden said. "Obviously working on the timing, with Justin [Herbert], with Trey [Lance] with DJ [Uiagalelei], being out there with any situation and doesn't matter which receiver or what tight end is out there running in routes, running go's, running double moves.
"It doesn't matter who's out there, just being able to trust them and knowing the timing is going to be there and the ball is going to be there when you turn your head," Gadsden added. "Just be ready."
The track record speaks for itself, and the Chargers pass catchers know that very well.
"It's very exciting," Harris said. "The entire receiving room lit up whenever we found out he was going to be the offensive coordinator. We all knew what was going to come with it."
A part of the cause for the excitement comes from their productive offseasons, one where they shared and accomplished similar goals.
Harris and Gadsden both approached their respective offseasons with one of their goals being putting on muscle mass.
For Harris, his reasoning came from not being happy about how he performed and felt down the stretch of the season.
It led to him to putting a lot of focus on his "food, nutrition and the weight room" with the plan of being at his best heading into his second season.
"That's kind of something me and my receiver coach, we both talked about and I told him this offseason I wanted to put on a little extra weight," Harris said. "I feel like playing at the weight I'm at right now I was going to be able to be more explosive and also stay fast and be stronger than I already was."
He later added: "Going into the offseason I established what I wanted to establish and now I feel like I have a really good plan heading into the year."
The second-year tight end's goal to gain muscle, on the other hand, came from wanting to improve himself as a blocker.
Gadsden was fourth on the team with 664 receiving yards last season but said on Saturday he wasn't satisfied with his play as a run blocker and looked to change that.
He has been attacking it all the way, including leaning on fellow tight end Charlie Kolar, who had a similar path coming into the league as a receiving tight end and worked himself into one of the best blockers at his position.
Rounding himself out in that area is something he knew he had to improve in order to gain as many snaps as possible.
Gadsden, who is listed at 236 pounds on the Chargers roster, said his goal was "a little over" 250 pounds but "no higher than" 255.
"Hopefully putting on a couple more pounds I can be solidified out there, especially working on it in the preseason," Gadsden said. "I can keep getting reps at is so I can stay on the field as long as I can."
He later added: "I didn't play those first two games [last season] because I wasn't able to block and wasn't also playing on special teams. Developing and knowing that's the only way you're going to get on the field. You don't want to be one of those guys that's not."
It's been an offseason of change for both young players on the Chargers, but the two are confident in their approach to Year 2 in the NFL.
"One thing Coach Mike always harps at is we want to get to the Super Bowl, that's the biggest thing," Harris said. "But you have to do the little 'boring' things every day and you got to really have conviction of it.
"You have to go after it every single day and not just get tired of it," Harris added. "It becomes mundane, but you have to attack it each and every day."