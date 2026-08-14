Game Recap: Chargers Roll Past Texans in 2026 Preseason Opener

The Chargers kicked off preseason play with a 27-7 win against the Houston Texans on Thursday night.

Here's a game recap from the Bolts preseason opener:

Turning Point

The Bolts dominated the fourth quarter in Houston, turning a close game into a double-digit victory in preseason play.

The Chargers won the toss and elected to receive, with the offense putting together a scoring drive to open the game.

Trey Lance started at quarterback and helped move the Bolts into field goal range before Cameron Dicker hit a 34-yarder for an early lead.

Houston responded with a touchdown before the teams traded punts as the Bolts then got their ground game working.

With new Chargers Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel's love of the run game well known, the Bolts ended their third series with six straight running plays — although one of them was a scramble from Lance.

The sixth and final run, however, was for six points as Amar Johnson powered in from seven yards out.

Each defense then stepped up for the rest of the first half as the Chargers took a 10-7 lead into the break.

Lance started the second half and played one series, but it led to more points as Dicker nailed a 48-yard field goal.

Johnson then provided a fourth-quarter spark for the Chargers offense.

The running back caught a pass and raced 55 yards down to the 1-yard line before scoring on the ensuing play.

Johnson then added the 2-point conversion to bring the lead to 21-7 before the Bolts defense forced their first turnover of the game.

Linebacker Lander Barton, an undrafted rookie free agent, recovered a fumble and returned it to Houston's 21-yard line.