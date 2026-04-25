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Chargers Select Safety Genesis Smith in Round 4 of 2026 NFL Draft

Apr 25, 2026 at 10:40 AM
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Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

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The Chargers selected Arizona safety Genesis Smith in the fourth round (No. 131 overall) in the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler, who had him as a Top 10 safety prospect, offered the following breakdown of Smith:

He has a natural center-field skill set because of his ability to read the quarterback and range toward the football. Similar in ways to Callen Bullock, he has starter-level upside — if he makes the necessary improvements.

Smith's described the play style he's bringing to the Bolts.

"I feel like I'm a playmaker. Just my mindset, it separates me from a lot of people," Smith said.

He later added: "Any position in the secondary, I feel pretty comfortable with ... but I do feel like I have a knack for the ball and centerfield. I feel pretty comfortable back there."

The selection of Smith gives the Chargers another secondary piece for 2026 and beyond, as Smith now joins a room spearheaded by All-Pro Derwin James, Jr. and the likes of Elijah Molden, Tony Jefferson and RJ Mickens.

"That's a great opportunity. Not everyone has an opportunity to go in and soak up everything from a seasoned vet so I feel like that's a blessing," Smith said of being teammates with James.

The 21-year-old Smith, listed at 6-foot-2 and 202 pounds, said he met with Chargers safeties coach Adam Fuller in the pre-draft process.

Smith is coming off a year as a Third-Team All-Big 12 selection after leading the Wildcats with two forced fumbles in 2025.

The safety had a track record of production in his 37 career games at Arizona with five interceptions, 14 passes defensed and four forced fumbles.

Photos: Meet Chargers Fourth Round Draft Pick Genesis Smith

Take a look through some photos of the Chargers selection at No.131 in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, S Genesis Smith from the University of Memphis.

Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, S Genesis Smith from the University of Arizona.
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Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, S Genesis Smith from the University of Arizona.

John McCoy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, S Genesis Smith from the University of Arizona.
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Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, S Genesis Smith from the University of Arizona.

Eric Gay/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, S Genesis Smith from the University of Arizona.
3 / 17

Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, S Genesis Smith from the University of Arizona.

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, S Genesis Smith from the University of Arizona.
4 / 17

Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, S Genesis Smith from the University of Arizona.

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, S Genesis Smith from the University of Arizona.
5 / 17

Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, S Genesis Smith from the University of Arizona.

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, S Genesis Smith from the University of Arizona.
6 / 17

Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, S Genesis Smith from the University of Arizona.

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, S Genesis Smith from the University of Arizona.
7 / 17

Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, S Genesis Smith from the University of Arizona.

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, S Genesis Smith from the University of Arizona.
8 / 17

Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, S Genesis Smith from the University of Arizona.

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, S Genesis Smith from the University of Arizona.
9 / 17

Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, S Genesis Smith from the University of Arizona.

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, S Genesis Smith from the University of Arizona.
10 / 17

Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, S Genesis Smith from the University of Arizona.

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, S Genesis Smith from the University of Arizona.
11 / 17

Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, S Genesis Smith from the University of Arizona.

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, S Genesis Smith from the University of Arizona.
12 / 17

Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, S Genesis Smith from the University of Arizona.

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, S Genesis Smith from the University of Arizona.
13 / 17

Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, S Genesis Smith from the University of Arizona.

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, S Genesis Smith from the University of Arizona.
14 / 17

Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, S Genesis Smith from the University of Arizona.

Eric Gay/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, S Genesis Smith from the University of Arizona.
15 / 17

Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, S Genesis Smith from the University of Arizona.

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, S Genesis Smith from the University of Arizona.
16 / 17

Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, S Genesis Smith from the University of Arizona.

Eric Gay/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, S Genesis Smith from the University of Arizona.
17 / 17

Take a look at the Chargers 4th round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, S Genesis Smith from the University of Arizona.

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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