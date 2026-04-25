Chargers Select Safety Genesis Smith in Round 4 of 2026 NFL Draft

The Chargers selected Arizona safety Genesis Smith in the fourth round (No. 131 overall) in the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler, who had him as a Top 10 safety prospect, offered the following breakdown of Smith:

He has a natural center-field skill set because of his ability to read the quarterback and range toward the football. Similar in ways to Callen Bullock, he has starter-level upside — if he makes the necessary improvements.

Smith's described the play style he's bringing to the Bolts.

"I feel like I'm a playmaker. Just my mindset, it separates me from a lot of people," Smith said.

He later added: "Any position in the secondary, I feel pretty comfortable with ... but I do feel like I have a knack for the ball and centerfield. I feel pretty comfortable back there."

The selection of Smith gives the Chargers another secondary piece for 2026 and beyond, as Smith now joins a room spearheaded by All-Pro Derwin James, Jr. and the likes of Elijah Molden, Tony Jefferson and RJ Mickens.

"That's a great opportunity. Not everyone has an opportunity to go in and soak up everything from a seasoned vet so I feel like that's a blessing," Smith said of being teammates with James.

The 21-year-old Smith, listed at 6-foot-2 and 202 pounds, said he met with Chargers safeties coach Adam Fuller in the pre-draft process.

Smith is coming off a year as a Third-Team All-Big 12 selection after leading the Wildcats with two forced fumbles in 2025.