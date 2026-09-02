What Chargers Cornerback Tarheeb Still is Focused On Ahead Year 3

On the eve of his third NFL season, Tarheeb Still has no individual accolades on his mind.
He's focused on only one thing.
"I just want to win a Super Bowl," Still said on Tuesday.
"Whatever that takes, whatever that looks like, whatever my role is, I'm all for it," Still added. "I have no individual goals [in 2026]."
The cornerback enjoyed a strong close to training camp after missing some time early and suited up for the preseason finale last week.
Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O’Leary, who has touted Still's growth heading into Year 3, said the cornerback has shown he is more than ready for the regular season.
"He's really put together — the last week or two especially as he's been healthy and out there for us — he's put together some really good practices," O'Leary said. "He's ready to go."
O'Leary later added: "He's at a point we expected him to be, he had a little bit of time off there but he's gotten back healthy, he's rolling. He's exactly where we need him to be right now."
Still felt the same about the last couple of weeks since his return.
And he's fired up that the next game on the schedule will count.
"I feel like I closed camp strong, keep building, keep getting more comfortable and getting reps in," Still said on Tuesday. "I'm just really excited and really confident. Not only excited for myself but for the team defense-wise, offense-wise, the whole team.
"Just excited so we can finally have a real game out there against an opponent and putting it on tape," Still added.
Check out the best photos from practice on Tuesday at The Bolt in El Segundo!
The cornerback enjoyed a much improved second year even after an already strong rookie season.
Despite not tallying an interception in 2025 after having four in 2024, Still improved in almost aspect, according to Pro Football Focus.
He made a jump in his tackling ability, totaling 5.0 tackles for loss after just one as a rookie, plus 15 defensive stops after 11 in 2024 and missed fewer tackles.
His coverage also took off as he allowed just one touchdown in coverage and fewer yards allowed per coverage target. Not to mention he limited the big play, slashing the percentage of plays 15 yards or more by over half from 3.1 percent as a rookie to 1.4.
Comfort comes naturally as a player gets more experience, and it has shown up for Still in a variety of ways on the field.
"I think really the speed of the game," Still said. "The speed of the game slows down, you really get to recognize things a lot faster, you see things more clear and then the preparation learning the plays, where you're supposed to be, where your help is, where the stress is on the defense.
"Really all together, a lot of different areas that you take a big step in," Still added. "Mainly just game speed slowing down and really the confidence builds. Then you're able to be free and make plays."
Check out the best photos from practice on Tuesday at The Bolt in El Segundo!
A lot of that has to do with the cohesion and familiarity of the defensive unit in 2026.
Having that camaraderie and understanding built in — as well as the common goal — is something Still acknowledges helps in a big way with play on the field.
"We know what kind of guys we are together, collectively and individually," Still said. "We know how to push each other, motivate each other and then we all have a clear understanding of what we want, and that's a championship.
"We're all on board for whatever that takes out of us specifically," Still added. "We know we have to contribute and do our part defensively to help accomplish that goal."
Still's mentality of the ultimate goal has been a common theme throughout the offseason, something that hasn't had to be said around the team.
And with the season opener just 12 days away, the work continues to build towards it week by week.
"Guys always have a sense of urgency to chase not only greatness but raise our standard that we have and really just improve because the last two years didn't end the way we wanted," Still said. "Really, guys are chasing improvement, chasing to get better, finding ways to be better than we were in the past."
He later added: "Especially in a time like now because once we get into next week, there's no more going backwards. There's no more preseason games, no joint practices, none of that. the next one is a real one and it matters and going to count."