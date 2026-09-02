What Chargers Cornerback Tarheeb Still is Focused On Ahead Year 3

A lot of that has to do with the cohesion and familiarity of the defensive unit in 2026.

Having that camaraderie and understanding built in — as well as the common goal — is something Still acknowledges helps in a big way with play on the field.

"We know what kind of guys we are together, collectively and individually," Still said. "We know how to push each other, motivate each other and then we all have a clear understanding of what we want, and that's a championship.

"We're all on board for whatever that takes out of us specifically," Still added. "We know we have to contribute and do our part defensively to help accomplish that goal."

Still's mentality of the ultimate goal has been a common theme throughout the offseason, something that hasn't had to be said around the team.

And with the season opener just 12 days away, the work continues to build towards it week by week.

"Guys always have a sense of urgency to chase not only greatness but raise our standard that we have and really just improve because the last two years didn't end the way we wanted," Still said. "Really, guys are chasing improvement, chasing to get better, finding ways to be better than we were in the past."