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Will the Chargers Starters Play in the Preseason?

Aug 08, 2026 at 05:19 PM
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Eric Smith

Editorial Director

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It's essentially game week for the Chargers, who open up preseason play Thursday night in Houston.

Will the Bolts starters see the field against the Texans?

Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh on Saturday morning outlined the plan for the entire preseason for certain starters.

"We have a plan. Veterans, starters, not an exact 11, more like 15 that will warm up for the game [in Houston] and then not play," Harbaugh said. "Then about 27 or so will play in the first preseason game.

"Second preseason game, we'd like to see the starters, the veterans play a series. And in the third game, we'd like to see them play two series," Harbaugh added. "Hopefully there's good clarity and then we could all prepare as we need to."

Harbaugh didn't specify which players will make up that group of 15 or so and which players will fall into the group of 27 or beyond.

But as preseason play looms, Harbaugh's squad is taking it one step at a time before the 2026 season opener against the Cardinals.

For more info on camp, check out the Chargers Training Camp Hub.

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