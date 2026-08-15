How KeAndre Lambert-Smith & Amar Johnson Will Look to Build on Standout Preseason Performances

A Chargers 2025 fifth-round pick, the receiver played 10 games as a rookie and contributed in the kick return game as well.

And he enjoyed his first full offseason greatly, adding that he was able to gain confidence amid a scheme change under Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel, who he called "as good as advertised."

Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh praised Lambert-Smith after getting a chance to watch the tape, adding his biggest takeaway from his performance.

"He was our most productive receiver. Probably the thing that stood out the most was separation," Harbaugh said. "Even the ones he didn't catch he had a couple of steps on the defender.

"Across the middle, down field, working the sideline, blocking," Harbaugh added. "There was a lot of good."

The separation aspect shined on multiple occasions as he continuously found himself open during his reps.

But that was just step one, as he believes he can take even further with more opportunities.

"I feel like it's an area of improvement that I feel like I can play even faster," Lambert-Smith said. "That's something me and Sanjay [Lal] have been harping on since last year.

"Play speed, attacking the defense so I can put more separation on tape," Lambert-Smith added.

Johnson's comfort was also on display in his own way.

The running back was a standout last preseason when he was a member of the Packers and joined the Chargers practice squad in the regular season.

And heading into this year's preseason, the undrafted free agent took the lessons and confidence he's gained onto the field with his big performance.

"I think being a rookie, especially an undrafted guy, you are already in the bottom tier of the NFL," Johnson said. "I think the biggest takeaway of that is be where your feet are. I feel like I didn't enjoy it as much as I probably do now. Being able to be blessed and still be playing football.