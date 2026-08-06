Why Bleacher Report Ranked Derwin James as Top 5 Defensive Player in the NFL

James received an 18/20 score in zone coverage, run support and ball skills, as well as an 19/20 in man coverage and instincts according to Bleacher Report's point scale.

The versatile safety, who recently signed a multi-year contract extension in the offseason, finished last season second on the team with 94 total tackles to go along with seven passes defensed, 2.0 sacks and 6.0 tackles for loss. He tied a career-high three interceptions.

He's shown the ability to play just about everywhere for the Chargers over the last couple of seasons as well, lining up in the slot, the box, the defensive line and at safety.

A leader of the Chargers on and off the field, James ranks near the top among the entire league.

"It's extremely special," Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O’Leary said about James during training camp. "Every defensive coordinator is looking for a guy like that, so we're blessed to have him."