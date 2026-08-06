Why Bleacher Report Ranked Derwin James as Top 5 Defensive Player in the NFL

The NFL has gotten to see just how high of a level Derwin James can reach with his back-to-back Second-Team All-Pro selections.
And Bleacher Report believes the Chargers safety is simply one of the NFL's best.
In the lead-up to the regular season, their NFL Scouting Department put on the film and graded 1,000 players around the league, ranking them based on their on-field play and positional value.
James ranked near the top of the outlet's defensive player rankings, coming in as Bleacher Report’s No. 5 overall defensive player heading into 2026 season.
James also took Bleacher Report's mantle as the NFL's top nickel cornerback as he has earned the highest respects from those around the league.
Bleacher Report wrote:
Fitting a player of Derwin James' talents who more closely resembles the Predator than a human on the football field, with Jesse Minter, was chef's kiss. His instincts, versatility, and click and close ability made it difficult for anyone to create much distance from him, and he picked off the ball three times, with zero touchdowns given up. James is one of the most disruptive players in the league with excellent physicality and a motor that always runs hot. He's a defensive coordinator's dream from the nickel position and one of the driving forces in the NFL.
Take a look back at the best photos of Derwin James, Jr.'s 2025 campaign. James recorded 94 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 interceptions and 8 quarterback hits in the 2025-2026 NFL season.
James received an 18/20 score in zone coverage, run support and ball skills, as well as an 19/20 in man coverage and instincts according to Bleacher Report's point scale.
The versatile safety, who recently signed a multi-year contract extension in the offseason, finished last season second on the team with 94 total tackles to go along with seven passes defensed, 2.0 sacks and 6.0 tackles for loss. He tied a career-high three interceptions.
He's shown the ability to play just about everywhere for the Chargers over the last couple of seasons as well, lining up in the slot, the box, the defensive line and at safety.
A leader of the Chargers on and off the field, James ranks near the top among the entire league.
"It's extremely special," Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O’Leary said about James during training camp. "Every defensive coordinator is looking for a guy like that, so we're blessed to have him."
He later added: "He's at the forefront of our defense… everything he does is what you dream of a leader doing. Vocal, play, practice habits, everything, so can't speak enough about how special Derwin is."