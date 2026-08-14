5 Chargers Players That Stood Out in Preseason Win Over Texans

2. DL TeRah Edwards

This could've gone to anyone on the Chargers defensive line, as the unit as a whole was relentless the entire night.

But it was perhaps the second-year defensive lineman who made some of the biggest plays.

"TeRah played really good," Harbaugh said.

Edwards, who spent 2025 on the Chargers practice squad, made a splash in his first live action in almost a year.

You could tell he couldn't wait to get out there.

"I feel blessed to be back on the field. It's been a long, long year, filled with blessings," Edwards said after the game. "But I'm just so appreciative to be out there with the guys doing what I love."

His final line said 4.0 total tackles, but the timing in which they happened played a big part in the game.

With the Texans in the red zone, Edwards made himself a force to hold a run to a 1-yard gain and set up third down.

The Chargers defense then held serve again, setting up a major fourth-and 1 opportunity — one where Edwards was in there to help penetrate and stop the quarterback sneak for the turnover on downs.

"Coach called in the call, and they had been telling us under center in short yardage situations, we would possibly get a sneak," Edwards said.

He later added: "It was just trusting the coaches, technique and the call. Making a play that came my way, doing my job to help the team."

A year after notching an interception in the preseason, Edwards got his 2026 campaign started with another splash play.

3. WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith

The wide receiver wasted no time to get acclimated to his first action in a number of months.

Lambert-Smith was involved early and often, hauling in two long passes on the first drive of the game that would help set the tone for his night.

He finished the night with four receptions, each going for a first down, for 58 yards.

"I feel like I played fast, executed plays, physical, to our standard in the room," Lambert-Smith said. "Trey [Lance] also played great, delivered the ball on time. I just did what I'm supposed to do."

Lambert-Smith has had his moments through training camp so far after getting his first NFL season under his belt.

He played in 10 games as a rookie and became a mainstay in the kick return game, an area he also contributed in Thursday with a 28-yard return.

Lambert-Smith continues to impress and showed his growing confidence to open the preseason as he battles in a deep wide receiver room.

"I wouldn't say tough but definitely getting those jitters out in the first preseason game," Lambert-Smith said. "Still early in my career, so it was good to get in there and get acclimated to this new offense. Felt like it was a good day overall."