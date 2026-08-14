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5 Chargers Players That Stood Out in Preseason Win Over Texans

Aug 14, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

5PlayersTexans

The Chargers wrapped up their first action of 2026 with a 27-7 preseason victory over the Texans in Houston.

Here are five players that stood out in the Bolts preseason opener:

1. RB Amar Johnson

It's going to take the second-year running back some time to get back to people after his performance in the preseason opener.

"Phone has been blowing up," Johnson said postgame with a laugh. "Haven't been able to respond to everybody yet."

Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh added postgame: "Amar Johnson, shoutout to him."

The running back out of South Dakota State didn't play for the Chargers last preseason, joining the practice squad during the regular season.

But he produced quite the introduction in his first game action on powder blue.

Johnson racked up 85 yards from scrimmage — 68 receiving and 17 rushing — and a pair of touchdowns in Thursday's win against the Texans.

A year after some big performances in the preseason as a member of the Packers, the running back did more of the same in Houston.

"It felt good. I just went in there with a chip on my shoulder, trying to prove that I got to do it again," Johnson said on Thursday. "I feel like I showed it last year that I could play in this league.

"It didn't work out in my favor like how I wanted it to go making the 53 [-man roster]," he added. "I had to come with a chip on my shoulder and show that I could do it again."

It didn't take long for him to make his mark, either.

Johnson's first two carries came inside the red zone, bursting for six yards on first down from the 13-yard line before taking it in the end zone on the ensuing play.

Then to start the fourth quarter, Johnson broke the game wide open, taking a short pass from DJ Uiagalelei for 55 yards and punching in the touchdown on the next play before adding the 2-point conversion.

"I thought he was really slippery in the run game," Harbaugh said. "He got the 2-point conversion too, he put the ball near and in the endz one. I thought he ran well, ran hard

Harbaugh later added: "He looked like he had some burst and some speed. He's got that in him and it was good to see him show that tonight."

The running back made the most of his opportunities to get his preseason off on the right foot, and now the attention turns to next week and what he has in store as a follow-up.

"You have to maximize the opportunities that you get," Johnson said. "I feel like going into every game you have a reset button of, 'I did something this week, but the next game is the new week.' You have to watch that."

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2. DL TeRah Edwards

This could've gone to anyone on the Chargers defensive line, as the unit as a whole was relentless the entire night.

But it was perhaps the second-year defensive lineman who made some of the biggest plays.

"TeRah played really good," Harbaugh said.

Edwards, who spent 2025 on the Chargers practice squad, made a splash in his first live action in almost a year.

You could tell he couldn't wait to get out there.

"I feel blessed to be back on the field. It's been a long, long year, filled with blessings," Edwards said after the game. "But I'm just so appreciative to be out there with the guys doing what I love."

His final line said 4.0 total tackles, but the timing in which they happened played a big part in the game.

With the Texans in the red zone, Edwards made himself a force to hold a run to a 1-yard gain and set up third down.

The Chargers defense then held serve again, setting up a major fourth-and 1 opportunity — one where Edwards was in there to help penetrate and stop the quarterback sneak for the turnover on downs.

"Coach called in the call, and they had been telling us under center in short yardage situations, we would possibly get a sneak," Edwards said.

He later added: "It was just trusting the coaches, technique and the call. Making a play that came my way, doing my job to help the team."

A year after notching an interception in the preseason, Edwards got his 2026 campaign started with another splash play.

3. WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith

The wide receiver wasted no time to get acclimated to his first action in a number of months.

Lambert-Smith was involved early and often, hauling in two long passes on the first drive of the game that would help set the tone for his night.

He finished the night with four receptions, each going for a first down, for 58 yards.

"I feel like I played fast, executed plays, physical, to our standard in the room," Lambert-Smith said. "Trey [Lance] also played great, delivered the ball on time. I just did what I'm supposed to do."

Lambert-Smith has had his moments through training camp so far after getting his first NFL season under his belt.

He played in 10 games as a rookie and became a mainstay in the kick return game, an area he also contributed in Thursday with a 28-yard return.

Lambert-Smith continues to impress and showed his growing confidence to open the preseason as he battles in a deep wide receiver room.

"I wouldn't say tough but definitely getting those jitters out in the first preseason game," Lambert-Smith said. "Still early in my career, so it was good to get in there and get acclimated to this new offense. Felt like it was a good day overall."

He later added: "Definitely feel way more comfortable as far as not being a rookie. New offense but feel more comfortable in the offense."

Photos: Texans vs. Chargers Game Action

Browse through live action photos of the first preseason game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium!

WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith (84)
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WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith (84)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Kimani Vidal (28) and QB Trey Lance (5)
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RB Kimani Vidal (28) and QB Trey Lance (5)

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RB Kimani Vidal (28)

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RB Kimani Vidal (28)

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RB Kimani Vidal (28)

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G Kayode Awosika (74), C/G Jake Slaughter (66), G/TBranson Taylor (71) and T Travis Burke (77)

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QB Trey Lance (5)

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G Kayode Awosika (74)

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QB Trey Lance (5)

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TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

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TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

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TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

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TE Oronde Gadsden (86)

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DL Scott Matlock (44)

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WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith (84)

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G Logan Taylor (65), G Kayode Awosika (74), G/TBranson Taylor (71) and T Travis Burke (77)

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K Cameron Dicker (11) and P JK Scott (16)

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G/TBranson Taylor (71), TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42), P JK Scott (16) and K Cameron Dicker (11)

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OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

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OLB Garmon Randolph (97) and LB Troy Dye (43)

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LB Del'Shawn Phillips (53), DL TeRah Edwards (96) and OLB Akheem Mesidor (90)

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DL Nick Barrett (91) and DL TeRah Edwards (96)

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RB Kimani Vidal (28)

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G Kayode Awosika (74) and C/G Jake Slaughter (66)
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G Kayode Awosika (74) and C/G Jake Slaughter (66)

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OLB Kyle Kennard (54)

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LB Lander Barton (57) and OLB Kyle Kennard (54)

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WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith (84)

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C/G Jake Slaughter (66)

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OLB Andre Carter (51)
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OLB Andre Carter (51)

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LB Marlowe Wax (58) and LB Junior Colson (25)

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DB Deane Leonard (33) and TE Jerand Bradley (36)

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G/TBranson Taylor (71), C Jacob Spomer (60), G Logan Taylor (65), OL Trevor Penning (75), QB Trey Lance (5) and T Travis Burke (77)
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G/TBranson Taylor (71), C Jacob Spomer (60), G Logan Taylor (65), OL Trevor Penning (75), QB Trey Lance (5) and T Travis Burke (77)

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QB Trey Lance (5)

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RB Amar Johnson (35)

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RB Amar Johnson (35)

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RB Amar Johnson (35)

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RB Amar Johnson (35)

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RB Amar Johnson (35)

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RB Amar Johnson (35)

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RB Amar Johnson (35)

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RB Amar Johnson (35)

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RB Amar Johnson (35)

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QB Trey Lance (5) and RB Amar Johnson (35)
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QB Trey Lance (5) and RB Amar Johnson (35)

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WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith (84), RB Amar Johnson (35), C Jacob Spomer (60), TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and OL Trevor Penning (75)
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WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith (84), RB Amar Johnson (35), C Jacob Spomer (60), TE Oronde Gadsden (86) and OL Trevor Penning (75)

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WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith (84), C Jacob Spomer (60), TE Oronde Gadsden (86), QB Trey Lance (5), RB Amar Johnson (35) and T Travis Burke (77)
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WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith (84), C Jacob Spomer (60), TE Oronde Gadsden (86), QB Trey Lance (5), RB Amar Johnson (35) and T Travis Burke (77)

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RB Amar Johnson (35)
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RB Amar Johnson (35)

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RB Amar Johnson (35)

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OLB Nadame Tucker (56)

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LB Marlowe Wax (58)

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DB Deane Leonard (33)

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OLB Garmon Randolph (97)

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LB Junior Colson (25) and OLB Garmon Randolph (97)
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LB Junior Colson (25) and OLB Garmon Randolph (97)

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OLB Garmon Randolph (97), S RJ Mickens (27), DL TeRah Edwards (96) and S Kendall Williamson (40)
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OLB Garmon Randolph (97), S RJ Mickens (27), DL TeRah Edwards (96) and S Kendall Williamson (40)

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S RJ Mickens (27), DL TeRah Edwards (96) and CB Avery Smith (36)
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S RJ Mickens (27), DL TeRah Edwards (96) and CB Avery Smith (36)

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LB Junior Colson (25), CB Eric Rogers (39) and Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary
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LB Junior Colson (25), CB Eric Rogers (39) and Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary

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WR Brenen Thompson (89)
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WR Brenen Thompson (89)

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C Jacob Spomer (60)
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C Jacob Spomer (60)

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RB Jaret Patterson (32)

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WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith (84)

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OLB Kyle Kennard (54)
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OLB Kyle Kennard (54)

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OLB Kyle Kennard (54)

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LB Junior Colson (25)

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LB Junior Colson (25)

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WR Brenen Thompson (89)

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QB Trey Lance (5)

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QB Trey Lance (5)

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QB Trey Lance (5)

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WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith (84)

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G/TBranson Taylor (71)

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RB Jaret Patterson (32) and G/TBranson Taylor (71)

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G/TBranson Taylor (71) and RB Keaton Michell (34)

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RB Jaret Patterson (32)

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RB Jaret Patterson (32)

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LB Daiyan Henley (0) and Jaime Maggio

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LB Daiyan Henley (0) and Jaime Maggio

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LB Daiyan Henley (0) and Jaime Maggio

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Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel
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Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel

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WR Brenen Thompson (89)

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WR Brenen Thompson (89)

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C/G Jake Slaughter (66)

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QB Trey Lance (5)

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QB Trey Lance (5)

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OLB Garmon Randolph (97)

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LB Emany Johnson (50)

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OLB Garmon Randolph (97)

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DL Terry Webb (64)

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LB Marlowe Wax (58)

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DL TeRah Edwards (96)

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OLB Andre Carter (51) and DL Jacobian Guillory (95)

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DL TeRah Edwards (96)

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LB Junior Colson (25)

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S Genesis Smith (22)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
OLB Nadame Tucker (56)
158 / 269

OLB Nadame Tucker (56)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Kendall Williamson (40)
159 / 269

S Kendall Williamson (40)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Kendall Williamson (40)
160 / 269

S Kendall Williamson (40)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Kendall Williamson (40)
161 / 269

S Kendall Williamson (40)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Kendall Williamson (40)
162 / 269

S Kendall Williamson (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Jacobian Guillory (95) and S Kendall Williamson (40)
163 / 269

DL Jacobian Guillory (95) and S Kendall Williamson (40)

(Jay Crain/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Kendall Williamson (40)
164 / 269

S Kendall Williamson (40)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Emany Johnson (50)
165 / 269

LB Emany Johnson (50)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Jahmeer Carter (61)
166 / 269

DL Jahmeer Carter (61)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Jahmeer Carter (61)
167 / 269

DL Jahmeer Carter (61)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Emany Johnson (50)
168 / 269

LB Emany Johnson (50)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Luke Grimm (87)
169 / 269

WR Luke Grimm (87)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Luke Grimm (87)
170 / 269

WR Luke Grimm (87)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and Jaime Maggio
171 / 269

Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and Jaime Maggio

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and Jaime Maggio
172 / 269

Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and Jaime Maggio

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and Jaime Maggio
173 / 269

Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and Jaime Maggio

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Trey Lance (5)
174 / 269

QB Trey Lance (5)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Trey Lance (5)
175 / 269

QB Trey Lance (5)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)
176 / 269

TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)
177 / 269

TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)
178 / 269

TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)
179 / 269

TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)
180 / 269

TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)
181 / 269

TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)
182 / 269

TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)
183 / 269

TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Amar Johnson (35)
184 / 269

RB Amar Johnson (35)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Marlowe Wax (58)
185 / 269

LB Marlowe Wax (58)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Jacobian Guillory (95)
186 / 269

DL Jacobian Guillory (95)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10)
187 / 269

QB Justin Herbert (10)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB Justin Herbert (10) and Jaime Maggio
188 / 269

QB Justin Herbert (10) and Jaime Maggio

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
G Alex Harkey (73), C Jacob Spomer (60) and QB DJ Uiagalelei (7)
189 / 269

G Alex Harkey (73), C Jacob Spomer (60) and QB DJ Uiagalelei (7)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Greg Desrosiers (31)
190 / 269

RB Greg Desrosiers (31)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB DJ Uiagalelei (7)
191 / 269

QB DJ Uiagalelei (7)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Devonte Ross (24)
192 / 269

WR Devonte Ross (24)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB DJ Uiagalelei (7)
193 / 269

QB DJ Uiagalelei (7)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB DJ Uiagalelei (7)
194 / 269

QB DJ Uiagalelei (7)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB DJ Uiagalelei (7)
195 / 269

QB DJ Uiagalelei (7)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB DJ Uiagalelei (7)
196 / 269

QB DJ Uiagalelei (7)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)
197 / 269

TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)
198 / 269

TE Johnny Pascuzzi (42)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Amar Johnson (35)
199 / 269

RB Amar Johnson (35)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Amar Johnson (35)
200 / 269

RB Amar Johnson (35)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Amar Johnson (35)
201 / 269

RB Amar Johnson (35)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Amar Johnson (35)
202 / 269

RB Amar Johnson (35)

(Jay Crain/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Amar Johnson (35)
203 / 269

RB Amar Johnson (35)

(Jay Crain/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Amar Johnson (35)
204 / 269

RB Amar Johnson (35)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Amar Johnson (35) and QB DJ Uiagalelei (7)
205 / 269

RB Amar Johnson (35) and QB DJ Uiagalelei (7)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB DJ Uiagalelei (7) and RB Amar Johnson (35)
206 / 269

QB DJ Uiagalelei (7) and RB Amar Johnson (35)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Amar Johnson (35)
207 / 269

RB Amar Johnson (35)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Amar Johnson (35)
208 / 269

RB Amar Johnson (35)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Amar Johnson (35)
209 / 269

RB Amar Johnson (35)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Amar Johnson (35)
210 / 269

RB Amar Johnson (35)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Amar Johnson (35)
211 / 269

RB Amar Johnson (35)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Myles Purchase (41)
212 / 269

S Myles Purchase (41)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Lander Barton (57) and DL Jacobian Guillory (95)
213 / 269

LB Lander Barton (57) and DL Jacobian Guillory (95)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Lander Barton (57)
214 / 269

LB Lander Barton (57)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Lander Barton (57)
215 / 269

LB Lander Barton (57)

(Jay Crain/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Lander Barton (57)
216 / 269

LB Lander Barton (57)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Lander Barton (57)
217 / 269

LB Lander Barton (57)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Lander Barton (57) and OLB Kyle Kennard (54)
218 / 269

LB Lander Barton (57) and OLB Kyle Kennard (54)

(Jay Crain/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Emany Johnson (50), OLB Kyle Kennard (54), LB Lander Barton (57) and S Devin Grant (38)
219 / 269

LB Emany Johnson (50), OLB Kyle Kennard (54), LB Lander Barton (57) and S Devin Grant (38)

(Jay Crain/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Emany Johnson (50), OLB Kyle Kennard (54), LB Lander Barton (57) and S Devin Grant (38)
220 / 269

LB Emany Johnson (50), OLB Kyle Kennard (54), LB Lander Barton (57) and S Devin Grant (38)

(Jay Crain/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Emany Johnson (50), OLB Kyle Kennard (54), LB Lander Barton (57) and S Devin Grant (38)
221 / 269

LB Emany Johnson (50), OLB Kyle Kennard (54), LB Lander Barton (57) and S Devin Grant (38)

(Jay Crain/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Emany Johnson (50), OLB Kyle Kennard (54), LB Lander Barton (57) and S Devin Grant (38)
222 / 269

LB Emany Johnson (50), OLB Kyle Kennard (54), LB Lander Barton (57) and S Devin Grant (38)

(Jay Crain/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Emany Johnson (50), OLB Kyle Kennard (54), LB Lander Barton (57) and S Devin Grant (38)
223 / 269

LB Emany Johnson (50), OLB Kyle Kennard (54), LB Lander Barton (57) and S Devin Grant (38)

(Jay Crain/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Emany Johnson (50), OLB Kyle Kennard (54), LB Lander Barton (57) and S Devin Grant (38)
224 / 269

LB Emany Johnson (50), OLB Kyle Kennard (54), LB Lander Barton (57) and S Devin Grant (38)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Emany Johnson (50), OLB Kyle Kennard (54), LB Lander Barton (57) and S Devin Grant (38)
225 / 269

LB Emany Johnson (50), OLB Kyle Kennard (54), LB Lander Barton (57) and S Devin Grant (38)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Lander Barton (57) and S Devin Grant (38)
226 / 269

LB Lander Barton (57) and S Devin Grant (38)

(Jay Crain/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Lander Barton (57) and DL TeRah Edwards (96)
227 / 269

LB Lander Barton (57) and DL TeRah Edwards (96)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Lander Barton (57) and DL TeRah Edwards (96)
228 / 269

LB Lander Barton (57) and DL TeRah Edwards (96)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Troy Dye (43) and LB Lander Barton (57)
229 / 269

LB Troy Dye (43) and LB Lander Barton (57)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Troy Dye (43) and LB Lander Barton (57)
230 / 269

LB Troy Dye (43) and LB Lander Barton (57)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Denzel Perryman (6) and LB Lander Barton (57)
231 / 269

LB Denzel Perryman (6) and LB Lander Barton (57)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Greg Desrosiers (31)
232 / 269

RB Greg Desrosiers (31)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Greg Desrosiers (31)
233 / 269

RB Greg Desrosiers (31)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Greg Desrosiers (31)
234 / 269

RB Greg Desrosiers (31)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB DJ Uiagalelei (7)
235 / 269

QB DJ Uiagalelei (7)

(Jay Crain/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB DJ Uiagalelei (7)
236 / 269

QB DJ Uiagalelei (7)

(Jay Crain/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Devonte Ross (24)
237 / 269

WR Devonte Ross (24)

(Jay Crain/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Devonte Ross (24)
238 / 269

WR Devonte Ross (24)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Devonte Ross (24)
239 / 269

WR Devonte Ross (24)

(Jay Crain/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Devonte Ross (24)
240 / 269

WR Devonte Ross (24)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Devonte Ross (24)
241 / 269

WR Devonte Ross (24)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Greg Desrosiers (31), WR Devonte Ross (24) and WR Dalevon Campbell (81)
242 / 269

RB Greg Desrosiers (31), WR Devonte Ross (24) and WR Dalevon Campbell (81)

(Jay Crain/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Greg Desrosiers (31), TE Evan Svoboda (49) and WR Devonte Ross (24)
243 / 269

RB Greg Desrosiers (31), TE Evan Svoboda (49) and WR Devonte Ross (24)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Dalevon Campbell (81) and WR Devonte Ross (24)
244 / 269

WR Dalevon Campbell (81) and WR Devonte Ross (24)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Greg Desrosiers (31) and WR Devonte Ross (24)
245 / 269

RB Greg Desrosiers (31) and WR Devonte Ross (24)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
WR Devonte Ross (24) and QB DJ Uiagalelei (7)
246 / 269

WR Devonte Ross (24) and QB DJ Uiagalelei (7)

(Jay Crain/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB DJ Uiagalelei (7) and WR Devonte Ross (24)
247 / 269

QB DJ Uiagalelei (7) and WR Devonte Ross (24)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB DJ Uiagalelei (7) and WR Devonte Ross (24)
248 / 269

QB DJ Uiagalelei (7) and WR Devonte Ross (24)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
QB DJ Uiagalelei (7) and WR Devonte Ross (24)
249 / 269

QB DJ Uiagalelei (7) and WR Devonte Ross (24)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
LB Emany Johnson (50) and S Myles Purchase (41)
250 / 269

LB Emany Johnson (50) and S Myles Purchase (41)

(Jay Crain/Los Angeles Chargers)
CB Avery Smith (36)
251 / 269

CB Avery Smith (36)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Myles Purchase (41), CB Avery Smith (36) and LB Emany Johnson (50)
252 / 269

S Myles Purchase (41), CB Avery Smith (36) and LB Emany Johnson (50)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Myles Purchase (41), TE Jerand Bradley (36) and LB Emany Johnson (50)
253 / 269

S Myles Purchase (41), TE Jerand Bradley (36) and LB Emany Johnson (50)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
S Noah Avinger (31) and LB Emany Johnson (50)
254 / 269

S Noah Avinger (31) and LB Emany Johnson (50)

(Jay Crain/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Greg Desrosiers (31)
255 / 269

RB Greg Desrosiers (31)

(Jay Crain/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Greg Desrosiers (31)
256 / 269

RB Greg Desrosiers (31)

(Jay Crain/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Greg Desrosiers (31)
257 / 269

RB Greg Desrosiers (31)

(Jay Crain/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Greg Desrosiers (31)
258 / 269

RB Greg Desrosiers (31)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
RB Amar Johnson (35) and RB Greg Desrosiers (31)
259 / 269

RB Amar Johnson (35) and RB Greg Desrosiers (31)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Jahmeer Carter (61)
260 / 269

DL Jahmeer Carter (61)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Jahmeer Carter (61)
261 / 269

DL Jahmeer Carter (61)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Jahmeer Carter (61)
262 / 269

DL Jahmeer Carter (61)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Jahmeer Carter (61)
263 / 269

DL Jahmeer Carter (61)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Jahmeer Carter (61)
264 / 269

DL Jahmeer Carter (61)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Jahmeer Carter (61)
265 / 269

DL Jahmeer Carter (61)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Jahmeer Carter (61)
266 / 269

DL Jahmeer Carter (61)

(Joaquin Torre/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Jahmeer Carter (61)
267 / 269

DL Jahmeer Carter (61)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Jahmeer Carter (61)
268 / 269

DL Jahmeer Carter (61)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DL Jahmeer Carter (61)
269 / 269

DL Jahmeer Carter (61)

(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
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4. LB Marlowe Wax

Wax built his case to make the 53-man roster last preseason with relentless performances and being just about everywhere on the field.

This game was much of the same for him.

The Chargers linebacker totaled three total tackles, a quarterback hit and a pass defended against the Texans. He also finished with the highest Pro Football Focus defense grade at 91.9.

"I thought our linebacker play was really good across the board," Harbaugh said.

Wax ran all over the field nonstop, but also almost came away with some big plays of his own that would've made his night even better.

The first came when in pursuit of quarterback Graham Mertz as he scrambled out of the pocket, getting credited with a hit on him on a play that almost ended up as an interception by RJ Mickens.

Then later in the game, Wax almost came away with an interception of his own as well, with the ball coming off his hands before falling incomplete.

In a crowded linebacker group, Wax made his presence known in his first live action of 2026.

5. S RJ Mickens

Speaking of being everywhere, same could be said about the second-year safety.

Mickens started the game at safety and put together a strong all-around performance while he was in.

Mickens finished the day with four total tackles on defense in addition to a pass defense, the aforementioned near interception he almost hauled in with one hand.

He wasn't afraid to get in the mix on special teams either, notching an additional tackle while defending a Texans kickoff in the second quarter.

The safety, who forms part of a deep unit with plenty of experience, is coming off a rookie season where he played 12 games and grabbed two interceptions.

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