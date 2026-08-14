5 Chargers Players That Stood Out in Preseason Win Over Texans

The Chargers wrapped up their first action of 2026 with a 27-7 preseason victory over the Texans in Houston.
Here are five players that stood out in the Bolts preseason opener:
1. RB Amar Johnson
It's going to take the second-year running back some time to get back to people after his performance in the preseason opener.
"Phone has been blowing up," Johnson said postgame with a laugh. "Haven't been able to respond to everybody yet."
Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh added postgame: "Amar Johnson, shoutout to him."
The running back out of South Dakota State didn't play for the Chargers last preseason, joining the practice squad during the regular season.
But he produced quite the introduction in his first game action on powder blue.
Johnson racked up 85 yards from scrimmage — 68 receiving and 17 rushing — and a pair of touchdowns in Thursday's win against the Texans.
A year after some big performances in the preseason as a member of the Packers, the running back did more of the same in Houston.
"It felt good. I just went in there with a chip on my shoulder, trying to prove that I got to do it again," Johnson said on Thursday. "I feel like I showed it last year that I could play in this league.
"It didn't work out in my favor like how I wanted it to go making the 53 [-man roster]," he added. "I had to come with a chip on my shoulder and show that I could do it again."
It didn't take long for him to make his mark, either.
Johnson's first two carries came inside the red zone, bursting for six yards on first down from the 13-yard line before taking it in the end zone on the ensuing play.
Then to start the fourth quarter, Johnson broke the game wide open, taking a short pass from DJ Uiagalelei for 55 yards and punching in the touchdown on the next play before adding the 2-point conversion.
"I thought he was really slippery in the run game," Harbaugh said. "He got the 2-point conversion too, he put the ball near and in the endz one. I thought he ran well, ran hard
Harbaugh later added: "He looked like he had some burst and some speed. He's got that in him and it was good to see him show that tonight."
The running back made the most of his opportunities to get his preseason off on the right foot, and now the attention turns to next week and what he has in store as a follow-up.
"You have to maximize the opportunities that you get," Johnson said. "I feel like going into every game you have a reset button of, 'I did something this week, but the next game is the new week.' You have to watch that."
2. DL TeRah Edwards
This could've gone to anyone on the Chargers defensive line, as the unit as a whole was relentless the entire night.
But it was perhaps the second-year defensive lineman who made some of the biggest plays.
"TeRah played really good," Harbaugh said.
Edwards, who spent 2025 on the Chargers practice squad, made a splash in his first live action in almost a year.
You could tell he couldn't wait to get out there.
"I feel blessed to be back on the field. It's been a long, long year, filled with blessings," Edwards said after the game. "But I'm just so appreciative to be out there with the guys doing what I love."
His final line said 4.0 total tackles, but the timing in which they happened played a big part in the game.
With the Texans in the red zone, Edwards made himself a force to hold a run to a 1-yard gain and set up third down.
The Chargers defense then held serve again, setting up a major fourth-and 1 opportunity — one where Edwards was in there to help penetrate and stop the quarterback sneak for the turnover on downs.
"Coach called in the call, and they had been telling us under center in short yardage situations, we would possibly get a sneak," Edwards said.
He later added: "It was just trusting the coaches, technique and the call. Making a play that came my way, doing my job to help the team."
A year after notching an interception in the preseason, Edwards got his 2026 campaign started with another splash play.
3. WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith
The wide receiver wasted no time to get acclimated to his first action in a number of months.
Lambert-Smith was involved early and often, hauling in two long passes on the first drive of the game that would help set the tone for his night.
He finished the night with four receptions, each going for a first down, for 58 yards.
"I feel like I played fast, executed plays, physical, to our standard in the room," Lambert-Smith said. "Trey [Lance] also played great, delivered the ball on time. I just did what I'm supposed to do."
Lambert-Smith has had his moments through training camp so far after getting his first NFL season under his belt.
He played in 10 games as a rookie and became a mainstay in the kick return game, an area he also contributed in Thursday with a 28-yard return.
Lambert-Smith continues to impress and showed his growing confidence to open the preseason as he battles in a deep wide receiver room.
"I wouldn't say tough but definitely getting those jitters out in the first preseason game," Lambert-Smith said. "Still early in my career, so it was good to get in there and get acclimated to this new offense. Felt like it was a good day overall."
He later added: "Definitely feel way more comfortable as far as not being a rookie. New offense but feel more comfortable in the offense."
Browse through live action photos of the first preseason game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium!
4. LB Marlowe Wax
Wax built his case to make the 53-man roster last preseason with relentless performances and being just about everywhere on the field.
This game was much of the same for him.
The Chargers linebacker totaled three total tackles, a quarterback hit and a pass defended against the Texans. He also finished with the highest Pro Football Focus defense grade at 91.9.
"I thought our linebacker play was really good across the board," Harbaugh said.
Wax ran all over the field nonstop, but also almost came away with some big plays of his own that would've made his night even better.
The first came when in pursuit of quarterback Graham Mertz as he scrambled out of the pocket, getting credited with a hit on him on a play that almost ended up as an interception by RJ Mickens.
Then later in the game, Wax almost came away with an interception of his own as well, with the ball coming off his hands before falling incomplete.
In a crowded linebacker group, Wax made his presence known in his first live action of 2026.
5. S RJ Mickens
Speaking of being everywhere, same could be said about the second-year safety.
Mickens started the game at safety and put together a strong all-around performance while he was in.
Mickens finished the day with four total tackles on defense in addition to a pass defense, the aforementioned near interception he almost hauled in with one hand.
He wasn't afraid to get in the mix on special teams either, notching an additional tackle while defending a Texans kickoff in the second quarter.
The safety, who forms part of a deep unit with plenty of experience, is coming off a rookie season where he played 12 games and grabbed two interceptions.