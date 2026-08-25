How Trey Lance & DJ Uiagalelei Are Approaching Chargers Preseason Finale

Both Trey Lance and DJ Uiagalelei will see their final opportunity in the backup quarterback competition Thursday night.
"I think it's tight," Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said last week. "I don't have a definitive status on it right now."
The pair of quarterbacks have battled all offseason and will culminate in the preseason finale against the Rams.
Lance has totaled 22 for 36 passing for 223 yards and an interception, as he's also tacked on 69 yards rushing.
Uiagalelei, on the other hand, is 13 for 24 for 200 yards and 2 touchdowns, in addition to a 2-point conversion pass.
The pair of quarterbacks summed up their summer and how they've felt through the first two opportunities in game action.
"It's always fun to play in games again. I would say personally, I felt better about this last game," Lance said. "I know we beat ourselves. It sucks to lose, especially when you lose like that, you feel like you left a lot out there.
Uiagalelei added: "I feel like the first two preseason games have been pretty good games. I feel like in the second game, I thought it wasn't my best showing. At the same time, can't really dwell too much on it, learn from what I thought I did good and also learn from what I thought I can get better at and come out and apply it into the next game."
Of course, they've done it all in a new offense under Mike McDaniel.
The pair of quarterbacks have joined Justin Herbert in the adjustments in the new scheme that focus on timing and footwork.
Lance has enjoyed reconnecting with McDaniel, whom he spent his rookie season alongside in San Francisco when he was the Offensive Coordinator.
The 26-year-old said the opportunity to work more closely and a similar system with the Chargers Offensive Coordinator has been incredibly beneficial, as he's helped the quarterback in a variety of ways so far.
"From a practice standpoint, his mindset is different where he's like, 'Throw interceptions, let it go, throw it on time, get to the spot," Lance said. "That's the way to train the receivers to get to their spot, also a way to train you to play freely and with confidence.
"I would say it's been a very freeing feeling to be able to out and play with confidence, let it rip, get to my spot," he added. "You got to make those throws to see, 'Oh I can make this throw and I didn't think I could,' or, 'I can't make this throw, and I thought I could in the moment.'"
That mindset is something Lance says he'll take with him for the rest of his career.
"Being able to make mistakes in practice. I could throw that same ball in OTAs and right now and in OTAs it was a pick, but now guys are getting there and making plays," Lance said. "Whether it's across the safety's face or whatever it is. I would say that's the most fun part.
"The mindset Mike has given the quarterbacks is play convicted, play confident," Lance added. "That's something I'll take for a long, long time the rest of my career."
Uiagalelei has enjoyed the progress he's experienced working with McDaniel as well, calling him a "wizard" on offense.
The timing-based nature of his offense has been an adjustment, but he added it has really allowed him to grow in that aspect.
"The biggest thing, he wants everyone to play on time. That's one big thing for him, everything should be on time, footwork has been a huge thing all offseason and through training camp," Uiagalelei said. "To be able to play with trust, trust the receivers will be in the right spots, trust that everybody is going to be where you need them to be and you just put it in the spot."
He later added: "He's unbelievable, it's been nothing but a true blessing to be able to work with him. It's been awesome."
Uiagalelei believes his football knowledge has grown a ton over his two seasons with the Bolts so far, something that has helped him on field.
He also had praise for quarterbacks coach Shane Day, who he has appreciated for spending time and helping him make some strides.
"For me, I couldn't have asked for a better quarterbacks coach," Uiagalelei said. "Coach Day is a guy that teaches and coaches, is a true teacher of men and does an unbelievable job teaching offense and also coaching."
He later added: "That's something that I feel I got lucky with. I didn't know, coming into the NFL, especially being a fourth-string quarterback, if I was every going to be able to get taught, coached."
One game remains for the two quarterbacks to put on one last performance ahead of Sunday’s roster cutdown day.
"Super excited to go out there and compete with these guys. It's that time of camp where the facility is about to be a lot more empty after that game," Lance said. "It's a hard time, but do my job, get these guys the ball, play on time, play confident and take it one play at a time. Hopefully gives these guys an opportunity to show what they can do."
Uiagalelei added: "For me, just go out there and let it rip, play loose, spin the ball. Just make some good passes and be able to lead the teammates. Be a great leader, great teammate, rally guys around me and be able to uplift teammates to the highest potential."