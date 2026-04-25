5 Things to Know About New Chargers Safety Genesis Smith

The Chargers bolstered their defensive back room with their third Day 3 pick, selecting Arizona safety Genesis Smith in the fourth round (No. 131 overall).
Get all of your Bolts draft news at the Chargers 2026 Draft Hub.
Here are five things to know about Smith:
1. All-Big 12 honoree
Smith joins the Chargers coming off a strong 2025 season.
The safety earned Third-Team All-Big 12 honors for the first time in his collegiate career after racking up 77 total tackles, eight passes defensed, 3.0 tackles for loss, one interception and a team-leading three forced fumbles in 12 starts.
His passes defensed ranked second on the Wildcats, while his tackle total was second among defensive backs on the team.
2. Ballhawking safety
The safety did nothing but make noise when the ball was thrown his way at Arizona.
Smith tallied a number of disruptive plays in college, racking up 14 passes defensed and four forced fumbles.
He also added five interceptions in his total in 37 games for the Wildcats.
And in 2024, Smith led Arizona with a single-season high of three interceptions to go along with six passes defensed.
Take a look through some photos of the Chargers selection at No.131 in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, S Genesis Smith from the University of Memphis.
3. Lining up in multiple spots
Versatility is also a part of Smith's game.
The safety saw a good amount of snaps at all three major positions for a safety — free safety, in the slot and in the box.
Smith logged a total of 874 snaps at free safety, 457 in the slot and 373 in the box across three season.
He most recently the bulk of the snaps on the backend at free safety in 2025 with 451 there.
4. Strong in coverage
Smith has been able to be effective in coverage throughout his collegiate career.
The safety finished his time at Arizona allowing a 77.5 quarterback rating when targeted, with his best season coming in 2024 when he allowed just a 64.5 according to PFF.
He logged the 12th best coverage grade (87.9) in 2025 among safeties with at least 500 snaps and was responsible for just three touchdowns in over 1,700 career snaps.
5. Arizona through and through
Smith will be moving away from Arizona for the first time.
The safety, who grew up in Chandler, Arizona, attended Hamilton High School and worked his way up to becoming a three-star recruit after earning all-conference honors.