5 Things to Know About New Chargers Safety Genesis Smith

The Chargers bolstered their defensive back room with their third Day 3 pick, selecting Arizona safety Genesis Smith in the fourth round (No. 131 overall).

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Here are five things to know about Smith:

1. All-Big 12 honoree

Smith joins the Chargers coming off a strong 2025 season.

The safety earned Third-Team All-Big 12 honors for the first time in his collegiate career after racking up 77 total tackles, eight passes defensed, 3.0 tackles for loss, one interception and a team-leading three forced fumbles in 12 starts.

His passes defensed ranked second on the Wildcats, while his tackle total was second among defensive backs on the team.

2. Ballhawking safety

The safety did nothing but make noise when the ball was thrown his way at Arizona.

Smith tallied a number of disruptive plays in college, racking up 14 passes defensed and four forced fumbles.

He also added five interceptions in his total in 37 games for the Wildcats.