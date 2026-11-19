The Chargers have released their first injury report ahead of Week 11 against the Jets.

The Bolts had six players that did not participate on Wednesday, including Daiyan Henley (knee), Charlie Kolar (concussion), Khalil Mack (rest), Brenen Thompson (hamstring), Rodney Shelley (ankle) and Isas Waxter (ankle).

The Chargers also had five players who were limited on Wednesday.

Ladd McConkey (back), Justin Eboigbe (ankle), Donte Jackson (groin) and Kendall Williamson (calf) all participated in a limited fashion.

Trey Pipkins III (knee), who had his 21-day practice window open last week, was also limited.

The Chargers and Jets play Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. (PT).