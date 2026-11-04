Chargers vs. Texans Injury Report: Njoku, Awosika Among 7 Limited Ahead of Week 9

The Chargers have released their first injury report ahead of Week 9 against the Texans.

The Bolts had four players who did not practice Wednesday, including Deane Leonard (concussion), Brenen Thompson (quad/hamstring), Khalil Mack (rest) and Kendall Willamson (calf).

The team on Wednesday opened up the 21-day practice window for David Njoku (fibula) and Denzel Perryman (pectoral), both of whom were among seven players limited.

Kayode Awosika (fibula), who has not played since Week 2, returned to practice and was limited.

Daiyan Henley (shoulder), Donte Jackson (hamstring), Bud Dupree (illness) and Rodney Shelley (hamstring) were all limited.

The Chargers and Texans play Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. (PT).