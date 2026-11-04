 Skip to main content
Advertising

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Presented by

Chargers vs. Texans Injury Report: Njoku, Awosika Among 7 Limited Ahead of Week 9

Nov 04, 2026 at 03:55 PM
Author Image
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

2026_InjuryReport_REG_9

The Chargers have released their first injury report ahead of Week 9 against the Texans.

The Bolts had four players who did not practice Wednesday, including Deane Leonard (concussion), Brenen Thompson (quad/hamstring), Khalil Mack (rest) and Kendall Willamson (calf).

The team on Wednesday opened up the 21-day practice window for David Njoku (fibula) and Denzel Perryman (pectoral), both of whom were among seven players limited.

Kayode Awosika (fibula), who has not played since Week 2, returned to practice and was limited.

Daiyan Henley (shoulder), Donte Jackson (hamstring), Bud Dupree (illness) and Rodney Shelley (hamstring) were all limited.

The Chargers and Texans play Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. (PT).

The Chargers-Texans betting line has the Bolts as Week 9 underdogs.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

PlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
G Kayode AwosikaFibulaLimited
OLB Bud DupreeIllnessLimited
LB Daiyan HenleyShoulderLimited
CB Donte JacksonHamstringLimited
DB Deane LeonardConcussionDNP
OLB Khalil MackNIR-RestDNP
TE David Njoku^FibulaLimited
LB Denzel Perryman^PectoralLimited
CB Rodney ShelleyHamstringLimited
WR Brenen ThompsonQuadricep/HamstringDNP
S Kendall WilliamsonCalfDNP

Related Links

Houston Texans

PlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
LB Azeez Al-ShaairGroinLimited
S Reed BlankenshipConcussion/HandDNP
T Blake FisherThumbFull
TE Brevin JordanFinger/FootLimited
RB David MontgomeryGroinDNP
S Jalen PitreShoulderFull
T Braden SmithAnkleLimited

Related Content

news

Chargers-Rams Week 8 Inactives: Donte Jackson Won't Play Against Rams

Here is who won't play Sunday for the Chargers against the Rams

news

Chargers vs. Rams Injury Report: James Among 4 Out, Jackson & Shelley Questionable in Week 8

Take a look at the Chargers Injury Report ahead of Week 8 against the Rams

news

Chargers-Chiefs Week 6 Inactives: Henley & Thompson Active Against Kansas City

Here is who won't play Sunday for the Chargers against Kansas City

news

Chargers vs. Chiefs Injury Report: Henley, Thompson & Lambert-Smith Questionable for Week 6

Take a look at the Chargers Injury Report ahead of Week 6 against the Chiefs

news

Chargers-Broncos Week 5 Inactives: Ladd McConkey Will Play Against Denver

Here is who won't play Sunday for the Chargers against Denver

news

Chargers vs. Broncos Injury Report: James & Johnston Out, McConkey & Kolar Questionable in Week 5

Take a look at the Chargers Injury Report ahead of Week 5 against the Broncos

news

Chargers-Seahawks Week 4 Inactives: Derwin James Out, Ladd McConkey Will Play in Seattle

Here is who won't play Sunday for the Chargers against Seattle

news

Chargers vs. Seahawks Injury Report: Derwin James & Ladd McConkey Among 5 Questionable in Week 4

Take a look at the Chargers Injury Report ahead of Week 4 against the Seahawks

news

Chargers-Bills Week 3 Inactives: Trey Lance Active, Uiagalelei is Emergency 3rd Quarterback in Buffalo

Here is who won't play Sunday for the Chargers against Buffalo

news

Chargers vs. Bills Injury Report: Thompson Out, Shelley & Lance Questionable for Week 3

Take a look at the Chargers Injury Report ahead of Week 3 against the Bills

news

Chargers-Raiders Week 2 Inactives: Ladd McConkey Will Play Against Las Vegas

Here is who won't play Sunday for the Chargers against Las Vegas

Advertising