What Are Chargers-Texans Betting Odds in Week 9?

The Chargers are home underdogs ahead of their Week 9 matchup against the Texans.
The Bolts return to SoFi Stadium as the home team against the Texans, with kickoff scheduled for 1:05 p.m. (PT).
The Texans enter the game favored over the Chargers by the Vegas books as of Monday morning.
The Bolts are 4.5-point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook, Caesars Sportsbook and Bet365. They are also 5-point underdogs according to BetMGM and Fanatics Sportsbook.
In terms of the over/under, every sportsbook has the total 40 points and over.
DraftKings Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook, BetMGM, Fanatics Sportsbook, Caesars Sportsbook and Bet365 all have the total at 40.5.