 Skip to main content
Advertising

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

What Are Chargers-Texans Betting Odds in Week 9?

Nov 02, 2026 at 08:00 AM
Author Image
Eric Smith

Editorial Director

GameLine

The Chargers are home underdogs ahead of their Week 9 matchup against the Texans.

The Bolts return to SoFi Stadium as the home team against the Texans, with kickoff scheduled for 1:05 p.m. (PT).

The Texans enter the game favored over the Chargers by the Vegas books as of Monday morning.

The Bolts are 4.5-point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook, Caesars Sportsbook and Bet365. They are also 5-point underdogs according to BetMGM and Fanatics Sportsbook.

In terms of the over/under, every sportsbook has the total 40 points and over.

DraftKings Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook, BetMGM, Fanatics Sportsbook, Caesars Sportsbook and Bet365 all have the total at 40.5.

Related Content

news

5 Takeaways: Offense Falters Again as Chargers Remain Winless

The Chargers dropped to 0-7 after Sunday's road loss to the Rams

news

5 Things To Know About the Chargers Ahead of Week 9

Here is what you need to know about the Chargers ahead of a Week 9 home game against the Texans

news

Game Recap: Chargers Drop Road Game Against the Rams in Week 8

The Chargers drop to 0-7 and will return home against the Texans in Week 9

news

Chargers-Rams Week 8 Inactives: Donte Jackson Won't Play Against Rams

Here is who won't play Sunday for the Chargers against the Rams

Advertising