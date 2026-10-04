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Chargers-Seahawks Week 4 Inactives: Derwin James Out, Ladd McConkey Will Play in Seattle

Oct 04, 2026 at 12:55 PM
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Eric Smith

Editorial Director

ChargersInactives

The Chargers have announced their inactive players for Week 4 against the Seahawks.

Derwin James (hamstring) will not play after being listed as questionable on Friday.

Ladd McConkey (foot) will play after being listed as questionable.

Elijah Molden (hamstring), Trey Lance (groin) and Donte Jackson (concussion) also will play after being listed as questionable.

The Bolts had four players who were ruled out Friday in Dalvin Tomlinson (hamstring), Kayode Awosika (fibula), Brenen Thompson (quad) and Charlie Kolar (forearm).

The other inactives are Alex Harkey and DJ Uiagalelei, who is the emergency third quarterback.

The Chargers and Seahawks play Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle. Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m. (PT).

The Chargers-Seahawks betting line shows the Bolts are Week 4 underdogs.

Here are the Chargers inactives:

S Derwin James
QB DJ Uiagalelei (emergency third QB)
OL Alex Harkey
G Kayode Awosika
TE Charlie Kolar
WR Brenen Thompson
DT Dalvin Tomlinson

Here are Seattle's inactives:

QB Jalen Milroe (emergency third QB)

CB Avery Smith

S Ty Okada

LB Chazz Surratt

WR Montorie Foster, Jr.

TE Nick Kallerup

NT Brandon Pili

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