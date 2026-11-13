How Daiyan Henley Has Leaned on Chargers Teammates Following Trade Situation

Daiyan Henley was back on the practice field as the Chargers head into Week 10, just days removed from his trade to the Broncos that not finalized.
Henley did not practice on Thursday after a late return to Los Angeles but was a full participant on Friday.
Speaking to reporters in the locker room for the first time since then, Henley detailed what's been a "rollercoaster" couple of days and the support he's received since coming back.
"Shoutout all of my teammates, as soon I got back in the doors, even before I got back in, once I got the information that I was coming back it was nothing but love and excitement," Henley said. "It made me feel welcomed back.
"Every single one of the people in the locker room, even goes to the third floor," Henley added. "Every level of this building welcomed me with open arms and nothing but love for the people that reached out and even the people who didn't, I got mad love for them happy to be back."
Check out the best photos from practice on Friday at The Bolt in El Segundo!
Henley expressed his initial confusion came when he found out the trade was not being finalized on Wednesday night, prompting his late-night return to Southern California.
Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz and Head Coach Jim Harbaugh gave their insight on the situation on Thursday, citing multiple factors on why things turned out the way they did.
Even through there has been a lot of movement this past week for the linebacker, and a unique situation, Henley did appreciate the open arms he's returned to around the building.
"There's no handbook for people in this situation. I haven't ever spoken or heard it happen to anybody close or anybody in this building," Henley said. "For me being a guy experiencing it for the first time the only thing I can say to explain how it feels to be back is welcoming because I got guys that I've been playing this game with for four years now."
He later added: "This is my first time really experiencing that. That being said, I have nothing but respect for the organization and the business. I'm going to just do my job, go where I'm asked to go and do what I'm asked to do."
He reiterated his "respect [for] the business aspect of it," as well as pointing to the veterans in the locker room he's leaned on, as they have been an integral part in his return.
"To have that, it's not jumping into cold situation. I was only a day removed, a day or two removed, I think the pain, emotion quickly goes away when I'm back in a familiar spot," Henley said. "With these guys, Khalil Mack, Derwin James, Del'Shawn [Phillips], I can keep going, Tony Jefferson, those guys brought me back in like, 'Don't feel sorry for yourself because you're back where you're loved. You don't have to build new relationship.'
"Being back where I'm loved, from the first floor to second floor to third floor in this building, I have nothing but respect and love for the people I've been working with," he added.
The Los Angeles Chargers welcome Marines from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar and military veterans, including World War II veterans, to The Bolt as part of the Boots & Bolts Visits. Guests receive a tour of the team's facility before meeting Chargers players following practice, as part of a series of visits honoring military service members and veterans.
Henley has started all eight games for the Bolts so far in 2026, tallying 51 total tackles, two tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and an interception.
A 2023 third-round pick by the Bolts, the linebacker has played in 56 games (41 starts) for the team, racking up 305 tackles (162 solo), five sacks and 14 tackles for loss while adding four interceptions, 15 pass breakups, a forced fumble, two recoveries and 12 special teams tackles.
As far as how he's feeling physically, Henley said he's ready to go and be back out on the field in the powder blue.
"I'm healthy. Put it like this, every NFL season you're always working through something," Henley said. "You're either heading into a storm, in the storm or coming out of one. For me, every week I've been dealing with that situation and circumstance.
"It comes down to making sure I'm able to play on Sunday and with this organization and how everything goes, they check in with me to make sure I'm able to go and if I'm able to go, they'll let me go," Henley added. "I think it's customary with every situation, whether you're dealing with something new or ongoing."
He later added: "It doesn't put me in a different situation than I'm already in," Henley said. "I got to make sure I'm ready to go, make sure when I'm on that field, I'm playing my best football."