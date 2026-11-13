How Daiyan Henley Has Leaned on Chargers Teammates Following Trade Situation

Henley expressed his initial confusion came when he found out the trade was not being finalized on Wednesday night, prompting his late-night return to Southern California.

Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz and Head Coach Jim Harbaugh gave their insight on the situation on Thursday, citing multiple factors on why things turned out the way they did.

Even through there has been a lot of movement this past week for the linebacker, and a unique situation, Henley did appreciate the open arms he's returned to around the building.

"There's no handbook for people in this situation. I haven't ever spoken or heard it happen to anybody close or anybody in this building," Henley said. "For me being a guy experiencing it for the first time the only thing I can say to explain how it feels to be back is welcoming because I got guys that I've been playing this game with for four years now."

He later added: "This is my first time really experiencing that. That being said, I have nothing but respect for the organization and the business. I'm going to just do my job, go where I'm asked to go and do what I'm asked to do."

He reiterated his "respect [for] the business aspect of it," as well as pointing to the veterans in the locker room he's leaned on, as they have been an integral part in his return.

"To have that, it's not jumping into cold situation. I was only a day removed, a day or two removed, I think the pain, emotion quickly goes away when I'm back in a familiar spot," Henley said. "With these guys, Khalil Mack, Derwin James, Del'Shawn [Phillips], I can keep going, Tony Jefferson, those guys brought me back in like, 'Don't feel sorry for yourself because you're back where you're loved. You don't have to build new relationship.'