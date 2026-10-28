Chargers vs. Rams Injury Report: McConkey Full, James & Awosika Don't Practice Wednesday

The Chargers have released their first injury report ahead of Week 8 against the Rams.

The Bolts had five players who did not practice Wednesday, including Derwin James (hamstring), Kayode Awosika (fibula), Deane Leonard (concussion) and Brenen Thompson (quad/hamstring).

Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said earlier Wednesday that James had a setback in his rehab and could potentially go on Injured Reserve.

Khalil Mack took his usual veteran rest day on Wednesday.

The Chargers had three players who were limited, a group that included Donte Jackson (hamstring), Tre' Harris (hamstring) and Rodney Shelley (hamstring).

Ladd McConkey (concussion) was a full participant.

The Chargers and Rams play Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. (PT), with the Bolts set to be the road team.