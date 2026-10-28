Chargers vs. Rams Injury Report: McConkey Full, James & Awosika Don't Practice Wednesday

The Chargers have released their first injury report ahead of Week 8 against the Rams.
The Bolts had five players who did not practice Wednesday, including Derwin James (hamstring), Kayode Awosika (fibula), Deane Leonard (concussion) and Brenen Thompson (quad/hamstring).
Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said earlier Wednesday that James had a setback in his rehab and could potentially go on Injured Reserve.
Khalil Mack took his usual veteran rest day on Wednesday.
The Chargers had three players who were limited, a group that included Donte Jackson (hamstring), Tre' Harris (hamstring) and Rodney Shelley (hamstring).
Ladd McConkey (concussion) was a full participant.
The Chargers and Rams play Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. (PT), with the Bolts set to be the road team.
The Chargers-Rams betting line shows the Bolts are Week 8 underdogs.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|G Kayode Awosika
|Fibula
|DNP
|WR Tre' Harris
|Hamstring
|Limited
|CB Donte Jackson
|Hamstring
|Limited
|S Derwin James, Jr.
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DB Deane Leonard
|Concussion
|DNP
|OLB Khalil Mack
|NIR-Rest
|DNP
|WR Ladd McConkey
|Concussion
|Full
|CB Rodney Shelley
|Hamstring
|Limited
|WR Brenen Thompson
|Quadricep/Hamstring
|DNP
LOS ANGELES RAMS
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Column 7
|LS Joe Cardona
|Ankle
|DNP
|OLB Desjuan Johnson
|Hip
|Full
|ILB Nate Landman
|Concussion
|Full
|CB Trent McDuffie
|Groin
|Limited
|TE Colby Parkinson
|Rib
|DNP
|OL Coleman Shelton
|Hip
|DNP