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Chargers vs. Rams Injury Report: McConkey Full, James & Awosika Don't Practice Wednesday

Oct 28, 2026 at 03:16 PM
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Eric Smith

Editorial Director

2026_InjuryReport_REG_8

The Chargers have released their first injury report ahead of  Week 8 against the Rams.

The Bolts had five players who did not practice Wednesday, including Derwin James (hamstring), Kayode Awosika (fibula), Deane Leonard (concussion) and Brenen Thompson (quad/hamstring).

Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh said earlier Wednesday that James had a setback in his rehab and could potentially go on Injured Reserve.

Khalil Mack took his usual veteran rest day on Wednesday.

The Chargers had three players who were limited, a group that included Donte Jackson (hamstring), Tre' Harris (hamstring) and Rodney Shelley (hamstring).

Ladd McConkey (concussion) was a full participant.

The Chargers and Rams play Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. (PT), with the Bolts set to be the road team.

The Chargers-Rams betting line shows the Bolts are Week 8 underdogs.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

PlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
G Kayode AwosikaFibulaDNP
WR Tre' HarrisHamstringLimited
CB Donte JacksonHamstringLimited
S Derwin James, Jr.HamstringDNP
DB Deane LeonardConcussionDNP
OLB Khalil MackNIR-RestDNP
WR Ladd McConkeyConcussionFull
CB Rodney ShelleyHamstringLimited
WR Brenen ThompsonQuadricep/HamstringDNP

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LOS ANGELES RAMS

PlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame StatusColumn 7
LS Joe CardonaAnkleDNP
OLB Desjuan JohnsonHipFull
ILB Nate LandmanConcussionFull
CB Trent McDuffieGroinLimited
TE Colby ParkinsonRibDNP
OL Coleman SheltonHipDNP

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