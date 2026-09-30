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Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans: Where to Watch, Listen & Live Stream

Sep 30, 2026 at 11:59 AM
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Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

HTWTexans

The Los Angeles Chargers return home as they take on the AFC rival Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium.

MATCHUP HISTORY

The matchup will mark the 11th regular-season matchup between the two teams. The Chargers hold an all-time record of 6-4, but the teams have split the last two meetings. The teams will be facing off for a second consecutive season for the first time since 2022.

The last regular-season meeting between these two teams was during Week 17 of last season at SoFi Stadium.

A defensive battle on a Saturday, the game came down to the wire in this late regular-season matchup. Quarterback Justin Herbert led two touchdown drives in the second half that got the Bolts back into the game and finished as the team's leading rusher as well. Defensively they were able to create big plays as well, as Derwin James, Jr. and Elijah Molden came away with interceptions.

GAME DATE/TIME

  • Sunday, November 8
  • Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. (PT)

LOCATION

  • SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA)

WATCH ON TV

Network: CBS

Play-by-play: TBD

Analyst: TBD

Sideline: TBD

STREAMING

NFL+ - Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on KFI AM-640 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

The game will also air KNWZ 970 AM, KNWH-AM, KECY (Palm Springs), KATY-FM 101.3 (San Bernardino), KORE AM 1050 / 102.9 FM (Eugene, OR), KNCU-FM 92.7 (Newport, OR), Fox Sports 990 KIKI-AM (Honolulu, HI) and KBFP AM 800 (Bakersfield).

Chargers radio in Spanish can be heard on Latino Mix 103.9/98.3 FM, called by Adrian Garcia-Marquez and analyzed by Francisco Pinto, here.

POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCES

Chargers postgame press conferences are live streamed on the Chargers website and app (turn on notifications to receive updates on when the press conferences start). Press conferences are also available on demand following the live stream on the website, app and on YouTube.

PURO CHARGERS

Lo podrán seguir simultáneamente en Español a través de Latino Mix 103.9/98.3 FM. También por el Chargers mobile app opción en Español, con los relatos de Adrián García Márquez y los comentarios de Francisco Pinto.

https://www.chargers.com/puro-chargers/

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