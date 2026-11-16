The Chargers have announced their inactive players for Week 10 against the Ravens.

Justin Eboigbe (ankle), who was listed as questionable heading into the game, is officially inactive.

Both David Njoku (fibula) and Denzel Perryman (pectoral), who were activated off Injured Reserve on Monday afternoon, are active.

The Bolts have two players who were ruled out Saturday, including Isas Waxter (ankle) and Kendall Willamson (calf). They are both inactive.

Ladd McConkey was ruled out Sunday after team announced he did not travel to Baltimore.

Wide receiver Brenen Thompson (hamstring) is also inactive after being listed as doubtful.

Bud Dupree rounds out the group as a healthy inactive.

The Chargers and Ravens play Monday at M&T Bank Stadium. Kickoff is at 5:15 p.m. (PT).

The Chargers-Ravens betting line shows the Bolts are Week 10 underdogs.

Here are the Chargers inactives: