Chargers vs. Broncos Injury Report: Alt, McConkey Among 10 Who Don't Practice as 8 Others Limited Wednesday

The Chargers have released their first injury report ahead of Week 5 against the Broncos.

The Bolts had eight players who did not practice Wednesday, a group that includes Rashawn Slater (ankle), Joe Alt (neck), Derwin James (hamstring) and Donte Jackson (hamstring).

Khalil Mack took his usual veteran rest day while Ladd McConkey (foot), Trevor Penning (concussion) and Kayode Awosika (fibula) also did not practice.

The Bolts also had 10 players who were limited, including Branson Taylor (shoulder) and Scott Matlock (foot). Both of those players had their 21-day practice windows opened this week.

Others who were limited Wednesday included Brenen Thompson (quad), Cam Hart (knee), Alec Ingold (shoulder), Quentin Johnston (chest) and Charlie Kolar (forearm).

Trey Lance (groin), Deane Leonard (rib) and Dalvin Tomlinson (hamstring) were also limited Wednesday.

The Chargers and Broncos play Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. (PT).