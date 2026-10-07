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Chargers vs. Broncos Injury Report: Alt, McConkey Among 10 Who Don't Practice as 8 Others Limited Wednesday

Oct 07, 2026 at 03:50 PM
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Eric Smith

Editorial Director

2026_InjuryReport_REG_5

The Chargers have released their first injury report ahead of Week 5 against the Broncos.

The Bolts had eight players who did not practice Wednesday, a group that includes Rashawn Slater (ankle), Joe Alt (neck), Derwin James (hamstring) and Donte Jackson (hamstring).

Khalil Mack took his usual veteran rest day while Ladd McConkey (foot), Trevor Penning (concussion) and Kayode Awosika (fibula) also did not practice.

The Bolts also had 10 players who were limited, including Branson Taylor (shoulder) and Scott Matlock (foot). Both of those players had their 21-day practice windows opened this week.

Others who were limited Wednesday included Brenen Thompson (quad), Cam Hart (knee), Alec Ingold (shoulder), Quentin Johnston (chest) and Charlie Kolar (forearm).

Trey Lance (groin), Deane Leonard (rib) and Dalvin Tomlinson (hamstring) were also limited Wednesday.

The Chargers and Broncos play Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. (PT).

The Chargers-Broncos betting line shows the Bolts are slight Week 5 underdogs.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

PlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
T Joe AltNeckDNP
G Kayode AwosikaFibulaDNP
CB Cam HartKneeLimited
FB Alec IngoldShoulderLimited
CB Donte JacksonHamstringDNP
S Derwin James, Jr.HamstringDNP
WR Quentin JohnstonChestLimited
TE Charlie KolarForearmLimited
QB Trey LanceGroinLimited
DB Deane LeonardRibLimited
OLB Khalil MackNIR-RestDNP
FB/DL Scott Matlock^FootLimited
WR Ladd McConkeyFootDNP
OL Trevor PenningConcussionDNP
G/T Branson TaylorNeckLimited
WR Brenen ThompsonQuadricepLimited
DL Dalvin TomlinsonHamstringLimited
T Rashawn SlaterAnkleDNP

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DENVER BRONCOS

PlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
DL Zach AllenNIR - RestLimited
RB Tyler BadieFootFull
WR Pat BryantAnkleDNP
CB Riley MossRibsDNP
CB Pat Surtain I|AnkleDNP
OLB Dondrea TillmanHamstringLimited
TE Adam TrautmanShoulderLimited

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