Chargers-Chiefs Week 6 Inactives: Henley & Thompson Active Against Kansas City

The Chargers have announced their inactive players for Week 6 against the Chiefs.

Of six players who were listed as questionable to play, five of them — Daiyan Henley (knee), Jamaree Caldwell (knee), KeAndre Lambert-Smith (hamstring), Dalvin Tomlinson (hamstring) and Brenen Thompson (quad) — are active.

Bud Dupree (neck) is inactive along with Rodney Shelley (hamstring), who was doubtful to play.

Lambert-Smith was activated off Injured Reserve on Saturday.

The Bolts have five players who were ruled out Friday, including Joe Alt (neck), Derwin James (hamstring), Donte Jackson (hamstring), Kayode Awosika (fibula) and Tre' Harris (hamstring). They are all inactive.

Here are the Chargers inactives: