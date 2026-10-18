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Chargers-Chiefs Week 6 Inactives: Henley & Thompson Active Against Kansas City

Oct 18, 2026 at 11:55 AM
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Eric Smith

Editorial Director

ChargersInactives

The Chargers have announced their inactive players for Week 6 against the Chiefs.

Of six players who were listed as questionable to play, five of them — Daiyan Henley (knee),  Jamaree Caldwell (knee), KeAndre Lambert-Smith (hamstring), Dalvin Tomlinson (hamstring) and Brenen Thompson (quad) — are active.

Bud Dupree (neck) is inactive along with Rodney Shelley (hamstring), who was doubtful to play.

Lambert-Smith was activated off Injured Reserve on Saturday.

The Bolts have five players who were ruled out Friday, including Joe Alt (neck), Derwin James (hamstring), Donte Jackson (hamstring), Kayode Awosika (fibula) and Tre' Harris (hamstring). They are all inactive.

Here are the Chargers inactives:

S Derwin James
WR Tre' Harris
CB Rodney Shelley
CB Donte Jackson
OLB Bud Dupree
G Kayode Awosika
OT Joe Alt

Here are Kansas City's inactives:

WR Rashee Rice

TE Jared Wiley

QB Garrett Nussmeier (emergency 3rd QB)

DB Jadon Canady

DE Jack Pyburn

T Diego Pounds

T Josh Simmons

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