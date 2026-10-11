Chargers-Broncos Week 5 Inactives: Ladd McConkey Will Play Against Denver

The Chargers have announced their inactive players for Week 5 against the Broncos.

Ladd McConkey (foot) will play after being listed as questionable.

Branson Taylor (shoulder), Scott Matlock (foot) and Charlie Kolar (forearm) are active after each being listed as questionable.

Rodney Shelley (hamstring) is inactive after being listed as questionable.

The Bolts had six players who were ruled out Friday, a group that includes Joe Alt (neck), Derwin James (hamstring) and Donte Jackson (hamstring).

Quentin Johnston (chest), Brenen Thompson (quad) and Kayode Awosika (fibula) also won't play.

Trevor Penning (concussion) was also ruled out but was placed on Injured Reserve on Saturday.

Rashawn Slater (ankle) was also put on Injured Reserve.

Trey Lance (groin), who was doubtful to play, was also put on Injured Reserve.

The Chargers and Broncos play Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. (PT).

The Chargers-Broncos betting line shows the Bolts are slight Week 5 underdogs.

Here are the Chargers inactives: