Chargers vs. Chiefs Injury Report: McConkey, Henley & Molden Among 13 Limited Ahead of Week 6

The Chargers have released their first injury report for Week 6 against the Chiefs.

The Bolts had six players who did not practice on Wednesday, a group that included Joe Alt (neck), Derwin James (hamstring), Donte Jackson (hamstring) and Kayode Awosika (fibula).

Khalil Mack took his usual veteran rest day on Wednesday while Tre' Harris (hamstring) also did not practice.

The Chargers also had 13 players who were limited, including Ladd McConkey (foot), Daiyan Henley (knee), Quentin Johnston (chest), Brenen Thompson (quad) and Rodney Shelley (hamstring).

Others who were limited include Jamaree Cladwell (knee), Bud Dupree (neck), Justin Eboigbe (shoulder) and KeAndre Lambert-Smith (hamstring).

The Chargers opened Lambert-Smith's 21-day practice window on Wednesday.

Elijah Molden (hamstring), Dalvin Tomlinson (hamstring, Maquez Valdez-Scantling (rib) and Kendall Williamson (ankle) were also limited.

Charlie Kolar (forearm) was a full participant.

The Chargers and Chiefs play Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m. (PT).