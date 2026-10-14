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Chargers vs. Chiefs Injury Report: McConkey, Henley & Molden Among 13 Limited Ahead of Week 6

Oct 14, 2026 at 03:28 PM
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Eric Smith

Editorial Director

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The Chargers have released their first injury report for Week 6 against the Chiefs.

The Bolts had six players who did not practice on Wednesday, a group that included Joe Alt (neck), Derwin James (hamstring), Donte Jackson (hamstring) and Kayode Awosika (fibula).

Khalil Mack took his usual veteran rest day on Wednesday while Tre' Harris (hamstring) also did not practice.

The Chargers also had 13 players who were limited, including Ladd McConkey (foot), Daiyan Henley (knee), Quentin Johnston (chest), Brenen Thompson (quad) and Rodney Shelley (hamstring).

Others who were limited include Jamaree Cladwell (knee), Bud Dupree (neck), Justin Eboigbe (shoulder) and KeAndre Lambert-Smith (hamstring).

The Chargers opened Lambert-Smith's 21-day practice window on Wednesday.

Elijah Molden (hamstring), Dalvin Tomlinson (hamstring, Maquez Valdez-Scantling (rib) and Kendall Williamson (ankle) were also limited.

Charlie Kolar (forearm) was a full participant.

The Chargers and Chiefs play Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m. (PT).

The Chargers-Chiefs betting line shows the Bolts are Week 6 underdogs.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

PlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
T Joe AltNeckDNP
G Kayode AwosikaFibulaDNP
DL Jamaree CaldwellKneeLimited
OLB Bud DupreeNeckLimited
DL Justin EbogbeShoulderLimited
WR Tre' HarrisHamstringDNP
LB Daiyan HenleyKneeLimited
CB Donte JacksonHamstringDNP
S Derwin James, Jr.HamstringDNP
WR Quentin JohnstonChestLimited
TE Charlie KolarForearmFull
WR KeAndre Lamert-Smith^HamstringLimited
OLB Khalil MackNIR-RestDNP
WR Ladd McConkeyFootLimited
DB Elijah MoldenHamstringLimited
CB Rodney ShelleyHamstringLimited
WR Brenen ThompsonQuadricepLimited
DL Dalvin TomlinsonHamstringLimited
WR Marquez Valdes-ScantlingRibLimited
S Kendall WilliamsonAnkleLimited

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KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

PlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
DB Chamarri ConnerKneeFull
QB Patrick MahomesKneeFull
WR Rashee RiceHamstring/KneeDNP
T Josh SimmonsBackLimited
CB L’Jarius SneedKneeLimited
FB Ben VanSumerenThumbFull

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