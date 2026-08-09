Chargers Release 1st Unofficial Depth Chart of 2026 Season

The Chargers have released their first unofficial depth chart of 2026 ahead of their preseason opener.

The Bolts will play Houston on Thursday, with kickoff scheduled for 5 p.m. (PT).

For reference, the Chargers offense is listed in "21 personnel" with a running back, fullback, tight end and two wide receivers along with a quarterback and the offensive line.

The Bolts defense, meanwhile, features a 3-4 setup with three down linemen, two edge rushers, two inside linebackers, two cornerbacks and two safeties.

Here's a look at the Chargers unofficial depth chart with starters followed by backups listed in order as they appear.

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Starter: Justin Herbert

Backups: Trey Lance and DJ Uiagalelei

Running back

Starter: Omarion Hampton

Backup: Keaton Mitchell OR Kimani Vidal, Jaret Patterson, Amar Johnson and Gregory Desrosiers

Fullback

Starter: Alec Ingold

Backup: Scott Matlock

Wide receiver

Starters: Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston

Backups: Tre' Harris, Brenen Thompson, Derius Davis, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Dalevon Campbell, JaQuae Jackson, Sincere Brown, Luke Grimm, Devonte Ross and Mante' Morrow

Tight end

Starter: Charlie Kolar OR Oronde Gadsden OR David Njoku

Backups: Scott Matlock, Johnny Pascuzzi, Jerand Bradley and Evan Svoboda

Offensive tackles

Starters: Rashawn Slater (LT) and Joe Alt (RT)

Backups: Trey Pipkins III (LT/RT), Branson Taylor (LT), Travis Burke (RT), Logan Taylor (LT), Laekin Vakalahi (RT) and Isaiah World (LT) - on Non-Football Injury List

Interior offensive linemen

Starters: Kayode Awosika (LG) OR Branson Taylor (LG) OR Jake Slaughter (LG), Tyler Biadasz (C) and Cole Strange (RG)