Chargers Release 1st Unofficial Depth Chart of 2026 Season

The Chargers have released their first unofficial depth chart of 2026 ahead of their preseason opener.
The Bolts will play Houston on Thursday, with kickoff scheduled for 5 p.m. (PT).
For reference, the Chargers offense is listed in "21 personnel" with a running back, fullback, tight end and two wide receivers along with a quarterback and the offensive line.
The Bolts defense, meanwhile, features a 3-4 setup with three down linemen, two edge rushers, two inside linebackers, two cornerbacks and two safeties.
Here's a look at the Chargers unofficial depth chart with starters followed by backups listed in order as they appear.
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Starter: Justin Herbert
Backups: Trey Lance and DJ Uiagalelei
Running back
Starter: Omarion Hampton
Backup: Keaton Mitchell OR Kimani Vidal, Jaret Patterson, Amar Johnson and Gregory Desrosiers
Fullback
Starter: Alec Ingold
Backup: Scott Matlock
Wide receiver
Starters: Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston
Backups: Tre' Harris, Brenen Thompson, Derius Davis, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Dalevon Campbell, JaQuae Jackson, Sincere Brown, Luke Grimm, Devonte Ross and Mante' Morrow
Tight end
Starter: Charlie Kolar OR Oronde Gadsden OR David Njoku
Backups: Scott Matlock, Johnny Pascuzzi, Jerand Bradley and Evan Svoboda
Offensive tackles
Starters: Rashawn Slater (LT) and Joe Alt (RT)
Backups: Trey Pipkins III (LT/RT), Branson Taylor (LT), Travis Burke (RT), Logan Taylor (LT), Laekin Vakalahi (RT) and Isaiah World (LT) - on Non-Football Injury List
Interior offensive linemen
Starters: Kayode Awosika (LG) OR Branson Taylor (LG) OR Jake Slaughter (LG), Tyler Biadasz (C) and Cole Strange (RG)
Backups: Jake Slaughter (C), Trevor Penning (RG), Josh Kaltenberger (C), Logan Taylor (RG), Alex Harkey (LG/RG) and Jacob Spomer (C)
DEFENSE
Interior defensive linemen
Starters: Jamaree Caldwell, Dalvin Tomlinson and Teair Tart
Backups: Nick Barrett, Justin Eboigbe, TeRah Edwards, Jahmeer Carter, Terry Webb and Jacobian Guillory
Edge rusher
Starters: Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu
Backups: Akheem Mesidor, Bud Dupree, Nadame Tucker, Kyle Kennard and Garmon Randolph
Inside linebacker
Starters: Daiyan Henley and Denzel Perryman
Backups: Troy Dye, Del'Shawn Phillips, Junior Colson, Marlowe Wax, Emany Johnson and Lander Barton
Cornerback
Starters: Tarheeb Still and Donte Jackson OR Cam Hart
Backups: Deane Leonard, Nikko Reed, Eric Rogers, Isas Waxter, Avery Smith and Rodney Shelley
Safety
Starters: Derwin James, Jr. and Elijah Molden
Backups: Tony Jefferson, RJ Mickens, Genesis Smith, Kendall Williamson, Myles Purchase, Noah Avinger and Devin Grant
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker/kickoffs
Cameron Dicker
Punter/holder
JK Scott
Long snapper
Starter: Josh Harris
Backup: Peter Bowden
Kick returner
Starter: Derius Davis
Backups: Keaton Mitchell, Kimani Vidal and KeAndre Lambert-Smith
Punt returner
Starter: Derius Davis
Backups: Brenen Thompson, KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Ladd McConkey