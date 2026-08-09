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Chargers Release 1st Unofficial Depth Chart of 2026 Season

Aug 09, 2026 at 04:30 PM
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Eric Smith

Editorial Director

ChargersDepthChart

The Chargers have released their first unofficial depth chart of 2026 ahead of their preseason opener.

The Bolts will play Houston on Thursday, with kickoff scheduled for 5 p.m. (PT).

For reference, the Chargers offense is listed in "21 personnel" with a running back, fullback, tight end and two wide receivers along with a quarterback and the offensive line.

The Bolts defense, meanwhile, features a 3-4 setup with three down linemen, two edge rushers, two inside linebackers, two cornerbacks and two safeties.

Here's a look at the Chargers unofficial depth chart with starters followed by backups listed in order as they appear.

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Starter: Justin Herbert

Backups: Trey Lance and DJ Uiagalelei

Running back

Starter: Omarion Hampton

Backup: Keaton Mitchell OR Kimani Vidal, Jaret Patterson, Amar Johnson and Gregory Desrosiers

Fullback

Starter: Alec Ingold

Backup: Scott Matlock

Wide receiver

Starters: Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston

Backups: Tre' Harris, Brenen Thompson, Derius Davis, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Dalevon Campbell, JaQuae Jackson, Sincere Brown, Luke Grimm, Devonte Ross and Mante' Morrow

Tight end

Starter: Charlie Kolar OR  Oronde Gadsden OR David Njoku

Backups: Scott Matlock, Johnny Pascuzzi, Jerand Bradley and Evan Svoboda

Offensive tackles

Starters: Rashawn Slater (LT) and Joe Alt (RT)

Backups: Trey Pipkins III (LT/RT), Branson Taylor (LT), Travis Burke (RT), Logan Taylor (LT), Laekin Vakalahi (RT) and Isaiah World (LT) - on Non-Football Injury List

Interior offensive linemen

Starters: Kayode Awosika (LG) OR Branson Taylor (LG) OR Jake Slaughter (LG), Tyler Biadasz (C) and Cole Strange (RG)

Backups: Jake Slaughter (C), Trevor Penning (RG), Josh Kaltenberger (C), Logan Taylor (RG), Alex Harkey (LG/RG) and Jacob Spomer (C)

DEFENSE

Interior defensive linemen

Starters: Jamaree Caldwell, Dalvin Tomlinson and Teair Tart

Backups: Nick Barrett, Justin Eboigbe, TeRah Edwards, Jahmeer Carter, Terry Webb and Jacobian Guillory

Edge rusher

Starters: Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu

Backups: Akheem Mesidor, Bud Dupree, Nadame Tucker, Kyle Kennard and Garmon Randolph

Inside linebacker

Starters: Daiyan Henley and Denzel Perryman

Backups: Troy Dye, Del'Shawn Phillips, Junior Colson, Marlowe Wax, Emany Johnson and Lander Barton

Cornerback

Starters: Tarheeb Still and Donte Jackson OR Cam Hart

Backups: Deane Leonard, Nikko Reed, Eric Rogers, Isas Waxter, Avery Smith and Rodney Shelley

Safety

Starters: Derwin James, Jr. and Elijah Molden

Backups: Tony Jefferson, RJ Mickens, Genesis Smith, Kendall Williamson, Myles Purchase, Noah Avinger and Devin Grant

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker/kickoffs

Cameron Dicker

Punter/holder

JK Scott

Long snapper

Starter: Josh Harris

Backup: Peter Bowden

Kick returner

Starter: Derius Davis

Backups: Keaton Mitchell, Kimani Vidal and KeAndre Lambert-Smith

Punt returner

Starter: Derius Davis

Backups: Brenen Thompson, KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Ladd McConkey

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