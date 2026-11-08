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Chargers-Texans Week 9 Inactives: Awosika & Thompson Won't Play Against Houston

Nov 08, 2026 at 11:35 AM
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Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

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The Chargers have announced their inactive players for Week 9 against the Texans.

Both Kayode Awosika (fibula) and Brenen Thompson (quadricep/hamstring), who were listed as doubtful coming into the game, are inactive.

The Bolts have two players who were ruled out Friday, including Deane Leonard (concussion) and Kendall Williamson (calf). They are both inactive.

Theo Wease rounds out the group as a healthy inactive.

The Chargers and Texans play Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. (PT).

The Chargers-Texans betting line shows the Bolts are Week 9 underdogs.

Here are the Chargers inactives:

S Kendall Williamson

DB Deane Leonard

G Kayode Awosika

WR Theo Wease

WR Brenen Thompson

Here are Houston's inactives:

S Reed Blankenship

TE Cade Stover

RB David Montgomery

G Febechi Nwaiwu

T Braden Smith

T Nate Thomas

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