Chargers-Texans Week 9 Inactives: Awosika & Thompson Won't Play Against Houston

The Chargers have announced their inactive players for Week 9 against the Texans.
Both Kayode Awosika (fibula) and Brenen Thompson (quadricep/hamstring), who were listed as doubtful coming into the game, are inactive.
The Bolts have two players who were ruled out Friday, including Deane Leonard (concussion) and Kendall Williamson (calf). They are both inactive.
Theo Wease rounds out the group as a healthy inactive.
The Chargers and Texans play Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. (PT).
The Chargers-Texans betting line shows the Bolts are Week 9 underdogs.
Here are the Chargers inactives:
S Kendall Williamson
DB Deane Leonard
G Kayode Awosika
WR Theo Wease
WR Brenen Thompson
Here are Houston's inactives:
S Reed Blankenship
TE Cade Stover
RB David Montgomery
G Febechi Nwaiwu
T Braden Smith
T Nate Thomas